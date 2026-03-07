Skip to main content

Formula 1 Australian GP

Stroll, Verstappen and Sainz allowed to start F1 Australian GP

The FIA stewards have confirmed Lance Stroll, Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz will all be on the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix starting grid despite not setting a qualifying lap time

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Edited:
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Lance Stroll has been given special dispensation to take part in Formula 1's Australian Grand Prix despite not setting a competitive lap time all weekend, with Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz also placed on the starting grid.

The three drivers all failed to set a lap time in qualifying, with Verstappen crashing out in Turn 1 and Sainz coasting to a halt in the Williams on his out-lap in FP3, which led to him missing qualifying altogether. In their cases, the competitive lap times from practice made their presence on the grid a formality, easily clearing the FIA's 107% rule.

The stewards had more to discuss in the case of Stroll, who has barely been able to run at all due to Aston Martin's highly publicised problems with the Honda power unit and therefore technically met the requirements in his own right.

But given that team-mate Fernando Alonso did set a lap that comfortably qualified for the race, Stroll will also be allowed to join the race.

The three drivers will all be starting from the rear of the grid rather than the pitlane, as the 2026 sporting regulations say that "unclassiﬁed drivers who have been permitted to participate by the Stewards will be allocated grid positions behind all the classiﬁed drivers."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing crash

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing crash

Photo by: Getty Images

The order is determined by the results of the last timed session in which they all participated, which is Friday's FP2 session. Therefore, Verstappen should be lining up in 20th ahead of Sainz and Stroll.

Aston Martin also argued Stroll has plenty of experience in F1, at Melbourne's Albert Park circuit and with the 2026 car in particular, arguments which the stewards said they found "compelling" enough to take into account.

