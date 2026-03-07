Skip to main content

Formula 1 Australian GP

Verstappen undergoes X-ray on hands after Australian GP qualifying crash

The Dutchman underwent medical checks following his qualifying shunt on Saturday

Ben Vinel Stuart Codling
Published:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen emerged unscathed from his accident in Australian Grand Prix qualifying, having undergone an X-ray on his hands.

Verstappen was on his very first flying lap in qualifying when the RB22’s rear wheels locked as he braked ahead of Turn 1, sending the four-time world champion into a high-speed spin.

The subsequent impact with the wall was substantial and ended Verstappen’s session. Even though he seemed to be uninjured, the Dutchman still had X-rays performed to make sure his hands were okay; the track’s medical centre is staffed by professionals from the nearby Albert hospital, which is located a few hundred yards away from Turn 10.

Asked how he was feeling in the post-qualifying media pen, Verstappen said: “Yeah, all good. I mean, I just had to get some X-rays done to see if my hands were OK, but nothing was broken.”

Regarding the accident and how it occurred, the Red Bull driver was none the wiser as he hadn’t had a chance to speak to his team yet.

“I just hit the pedal and the whole rear axle just completely locked, which is, especially with these Formula 1 cars, very weird,” he pondered. “I've never experienced that in my whole life.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing crash

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing crash

Photo by: Paul Crock / AFP via Getty Images

However, Verstappen refrained from openly engaging in further criticism of the 2026 regulations with regards to his crash, when it was suggested to him that the way the rear axle locked ‘is kind of symptomatic of this new era of cars’.

“I don't know,” he replied. “There are so many things that we need to look at, I think, in general as a sport. Yeah, what can I say?”

Verstappen is set to start the Australian Grand Prix from 20th on the grid, with Carlos Sainz and Lance Stroll sharing the back row on Sunday as they failed to take part in qualifying at all.

Red Bull team-mate Isack Hadjar qualified third, but was nearly eight tenths slower than polesitter George Russell.

