Russell slams "dangerous" battery issue before Hamilton Belgian GP clash
George Russell was angered by an apparent Mercedes reliability problem that led to his early exit from the Belgian Grand Prix after a clash with Lewis Hamilton
George Russell suffered his latest gut punch in the 2026 Formula 1 season after contact with Lewis Hamilton ended his Belgian Grand Prix on the opening lap, but he was more "angry" at the lack of battery charge that left him a sitting duck on the Kemmel straight.
Russell started third at Spa-Francorchamps, but was swallowed by the chasing pack on the long uphill blast from Raidillon to Turn 5's Les Combes.
After being easily passed by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, Russell also came under threat from Hamilton, who took the inside into the right-hander. But the Ferrari driver understeered into Russell's right rear corner to tip the Briton into the gravel and ended his race on the spot.
A frustrated Russell explained his Mercedes battery failed to recharge as he braked into the La Source hairpin at the start, which left him vulnerable to challenges from behind in the first place.
"I made a good start. I made a great first corner and I was tucked up right behind Verstappen, but for whatever reason, the battery decided not to recharge at Turn 1," Russell told media, including Autosport.
"The battery didn't charge and I exited the first corner 35% down. And because it didn't charge, I also had a boost problem. The turbo didn't sort itself out, so I had no power. I got to the top of Eau Rouge with 0% on the battery. Quite frankly, it was dangerous. I got swamped by three cars.
"I shouldn't have been in that position in the first place. That's why I'm the most angry."
George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
Hamilton received a five-second penalty for causing the collision, but Russell was less upset by the contact than by the power unit trouble that led up to it.
"Me and Lewis, honestly, I think it was a race incident," Russell said. "He didn't do it on purpose. He was more to blame than I was. But he didn't do anything reckless.
"That was one of those things I was most angry about, that I was in that position in the first place. I was in a great position after Turn 1. I was ready to fight the two guys ahead of me up to Turn 5. Instead, I got swamped by three drivers."
When asked by Autosport how he is dealing with his latest setback after a rollercoaster 2026 campaign thus far, he replied: "I'm numb to the disappointment now. When it happens so often, you just get used to it."
Share Or Save This Story
Mercedes working to resolve “serious issue” behind Russell’s deficit to Antonelli
‘Like being asked to draw the Mona Lisa’ – Russell explains how he is struggling to match Antonelli
Why this looks like Russell’s best chance yet at the British GP
Red Bull set to sign Mercedes F1 junior boss Lagrue
How Antonelli found half a second to thwart Verstappen in Belgian GP qualifying
"Not getting ahead of ourselves" - Why Norris was downbeat in Belgium despite F1 practice pace
Latest news
Why Leclerc wasn’t penalised for clash with Piastri in Belgian GP
Ferrari summoned for Hamilton's Belgian GP unsafe release after hitting mechanic
F1 Belgian GP: Antonelli reels in Leclerc to win, Russell out after Hamilton clash
LIVE: F1 Belgian GP commentary and updates - Antonelli wins from Leclerc, Russell out after Hamilton clash
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments