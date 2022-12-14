Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Verstappen felt he couldn’t afford any mistakes after early F1 2022 DNFs Next / Ford linked to F1 return with Red Bull
Formula 1 News

Spanish GP chiefs plan to homologate F1 grade non-chicane layout

Formula 1 and other racing categories will have the option of using the non-chicane version of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya from next year, with track chiefs planning to get it homologated.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Jose Carlos de Celis
, Featured writer
Spanish GP chiefs plan to homologate F1 grade non-chicane layout

The Spanish venue’s current Grade 1 configuration, which features a tricky chicane before the final corner, has long come under criticism for not being very conducive to racing.

Its tight Turns 14/15 left-right chicane was supposed to offer the benefits of a slow corner leading on to the long straight and help cars follow each other.

Instead, the layout with its high kerbs has proved to be more of an annoyance and, with it making the final turn a flat-out acceleration zone, it means it takes a while for cars to benefit from any slipstream.

F1 has long looked at the idea of going back to the original version in the last sector before the chicane was introduced in 2007, but plans have never moved forward much.

Back in 2021, then F1 race director Michael Masi said further analysis was taking place.

"It's something that we've been looking at for a little while," Masi said.

"It's obviously not an overnight change that can be done, and having a look at all of the implications and unintended consequences that may come about.

"Like all of our circuits and different corners and everything, we work together with the teams, the drivers and F1 in ensuring we've got the safest venue, but also something that promotes good racing."

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Now, however, it has emerged that circuit bosses want to go ahead and get a non-chicane layout homologated by the FIA so it comes up to the Grade 1 standard that is needed for F1 cars to be able to race on it.

Once that homologation process is complete, it will be up to the individual championships that race on the track, including F1, to decide if they want to continue using the current chicane version or change.

A spokesman for the circuit told Autosport: “The chicane area will not be modified. What will be done is to homologate the layout without the chicane for motor racing competitions. Then each promoter can decide which layout configuration they prefer.”

This area of the track has been the subject of numerous tweaks over the years, with a modified chicane even being used for MotoGP in 2017, following the fatal accident of Moto2 rider Luis Salom in 2016.

However, riders were not happy with the surface change of the new design, which had been moved further up the track for that year.

Following Friday running at the 2017 Catalan GP, MotoGP reverted to the F1 chicane layout for the remainder of that weekend.

Safety modifications to the layout the following winter, including the extension of gravel traps, meant that MotoGP went back to a non-chicane version of the track.

In addition to F1 and MotoGP, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya this year hosted the European Le Mans Series, the 24 Hours of Barcelona, the International GP Open, World Rallycross, and the Catalan Motor Racing Championships - CER and the RACC Rallysprint.

shares
comments
Verstappen felt he couldn’t afford any mistakes after early F1 2022 DNFs
Previous article

Verstappen felt he couldn’t afford any mistakes after early F1 2022 DNFs
Next article

Ford linked to F1 return with Red Bull

Ford linked to F1 return with Red Bull
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
FIA dismisses Vettel’s claims that F1 2022 rules were a lot of work for little gain
Formula 1

FIA dismisses Vettel’s claims that F1 2022 rules were a lot of work for little gain

Ford linked to F1 return with Red Bull
Formula 1

Ford linked to F1 return with Red Bull

Why McLaren’s low profile F1 gem was its number one team boss choice Plus
Formula 1

Why McLaren’s low profile F1 gem was its number one team boss choice

Latest news

FIA dismisses Vettel’s claims that F1 2022 rules were a lot of work for little gain
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA dismisses Vettel’s claims that F1 2022 rules were a lot of work for little gain

Sebastian Vettel’s suggestion that the effort of Formula 1’s 2022 rules overhaul was not worth the benefits has been dismissed by the FIA’s single seater technical director Nikolas Tombazis.

Magazine: F1 2022 review, top 10 F1 drivers, and more
General General

Magazine: F1 2022 review, top 10 F1 drivers, and more

A bumper 116-page special looks back at a dramatic year in Formula 1 in this week’s issue of Autosport magazine, out today (15 December).

Acura explains Honda F1 influence in LMDh design
IMSA IMSA

Acura explains Honda F1 influence in LMDh design

Acura’s new car for the IMSA SportsCar Championship has benefitted from Honda's Formula 1 knowledge of hybridised powertrain systems, which is one of the reasons its ARX-06 makes a “weird noise” under braking.

Mortara: "Not fair" to compare old and new FE cars yet
Formula E Formula E

Mortara: "Not fair" to compare old and new FE cars yet

Maserati MSG driver Edoardo Mortara says it would be "not fair" to compare the new Gen3 Formula E car and the previous model, despite a smaller than expected pace difference.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Is Alonso really getting back to his ‘2012’ F1 best? Plus

Is Alonso really getting back to his ‘2012’ F1 best?

OPINION: Fernando Alonso heads to Aston Martin having delivered a better campaign versus the first of his Alpine comeback, even if the results don’t reflect it. But after he discusses feeling close to the level of some of his most famous Formula 1 seasons before swapping blue for green, it’s worth assessing such claims simply because of their worth to F1

Formula 1
23 h
Why McLaren’s low profile F1 gem was its number one team boss choice Plus

Why McLaren’s low profile F1 gem was its number one team boss choice

OPINION: Andrea Stella may not have been a name thrown around as a potential team principal for 2023. But the shock moves among senior team personnel in Formula 1 in recent days have led to the quiet Stella taking the reins at McLaren following Andreas Seidl's exit to Sauber. As far as McLaren was concerned, though, he was the only man for the job

Formula 1
Dec 13, 2022
The Abu Dhabi 2021 consequence F1 missed this year Plus

The Abu Dhabi 2021 consequence F1 missed this year

OPINION: A year on from the most controversial ending to a Formula 1 season in a generation and some would have the Abu Dhabi 2021 title decider quietly forgotten about. But it will always be worth revisiting both for many reasons – including how it impacted Lewis Hamilton’s legend, fed into his 2022 story and will likely fuel the rest of his career

Formula 1
Dec 12, 2022
The remarkable hidden work of an F1 cars’ most abused component Plus

The remarkable hidden work of an F1 cars’ most abused component

The pistons are the workhorse of a Formula 1 engine and so the materials used in their manufacture need to be of the highest quality, explains PAT SYMONDS

Formula 1
Dec 11, 2022
Why Mercedes believes it can make the step F1 needs to fight Red Bull Plus

Why Mercedes believes it can make the step F1 needs to fight Red Bull

The 2022 Formula 1 season was Mercedes' leanest for a decade, achieving just a solitary pole and grand prix win. Yet the team is confident it has got the tools it needs to cast that disappointment aside and return to the front of the field again next year

Formula 1
Dec 9, 2022
How BRM's one-off F1 double defied its rollercoaster history Plus

How BRM's one-off F1 double defied its rollercoaster history

It’s 60 years since BRM achieved its goal and Graham Hill led the team to a world title double. But that was just part of the remarkable story of a unique team that at times overstretched its resources and had its fair share of disappointments

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2022
The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever Plus

The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever

OPINION: The effectiveness of DRS in Formula 1 remains a topic of debate as the winter break gives a chance for reflection on the racing we saw in 2022. For all of its detractors, perhaps an experiment where DRS is cast aside and the impact this has on racing is in order to truly understand its merits in modern F1

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2022
The sliding doors moment that saved Red Bull and Porsche Plus

The sliding doors moment that saved Red Bull and Porsche

OPINION: Everything looked set for Red Bull and Porsche to join forces for the 2026 season, before the marriage between both parties was called off. While at the time it looked like a major coup for Formula 1 in gaining both VW Group powerhouses Audi and Porsche for 2026, Red Bull and Porsche have really been spared a potentially fractious relationship.

Formula 1
Dec 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.