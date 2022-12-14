Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Is Alonso really getting back to his ‘2012’ F1 best? Next / Spanish GP chiefs plan to homologate F1 grade non-chicane layout
Formula 1 News

Verstappen felt he couldn’t afford any mistakes after early F1 2022 DNFs

Max Verstappen felt he “could not afford any mistakes” after the early retirements that left him playing catch-up ahead of his dominant Formula 1 title win this season.

Luke Smith
By:
Verstappen felt he couldn’t afford any mistakes after early F1 2022 DNFs

Verstappen swept to his second F1 world title in 2022, setting a new record with 15 wins in a single season and a new high points tally of 454, leaving him 146 clear of Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc in second place.

Although Verstappen’s dominance meant he clinched the title with four races to spare, the Dutchman had feared his title chances were in doubt as early as the fourth race at Imola. 

PLUS: The Abu Dhabi 2021 consequences F1 missed this year

This came after he was forced to retire in both Bahrain and Australia due to a fuel pump problem, causing him to fall 46 points - almost two race wins - back from Leclerc in the standings.

Asked by Autosport if he could identify one area where he really stepped up this year, Verstappen noted the importance of scoring at every race, and recalled feeling that he could not put a foot wrong after the early DNFs.

“You know when you have to fight for a title, you need to score points basically every race as much as you can,” Verstappen said ahead of collecting the F1 world championship trophy at the FIA prize giving in Bologna last week.

“That’s why at the beginning of the year, it was very tough to have these DNFs. I knew from that point onwards, I could not afford any mistakes from my side, in case we would have retirements for whatever reason.

“You always try to be as clear as you can be and try to be as perfect as you can every single weekend. That’s what I try to demand from myself every time I jump into the car.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, 1st position, passes the Red Bull pit wall as he takes victory

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, 1st position, passes the Red Bull pit wall as he takes victory

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

The fashion of Verstappen’s title win in 2022 cut a stark contrast to his maiden success in 2021, which came at the end of an intense, year-long fight against Lewis Hamilton that went down to the final lap of the season.

Hamilton and Mercedes did not factor in the championship battle this year, with Verstappen’s primary challenge coming from Leclerc and Ferrari through the opening half of the season.

Read Also:

But following the summer break, Red Bull pulled clear in the development stakes, allowing Verstappen to win nine of the final 11 races.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner felt Verstappen had “made another step forward as a driver” through 2022 following the “heavyweight bout” against Hamilton last year.

“He’s driven with such maturity, with such composure this year, and he’s delivered some massive wins under huge pressure,” said Horner.

“It’s only when you look back at the season, and we’ve started to do that in the last week, when you think back to some of the races like Saudi or Miami or Montreal, there’s been some massive moments there.

“We didn’t have the quickest car at the beginning of the year. He very much kept us in contention and just kept pushing, and drove with phenomenal precision and pace.

“When there was an opportunity there to take, he grabbed it with both hands.”

shares
comments

Related video

Is Alonso really getting back to his ‘2012’ F1 best?
Previous article

Is Alonso really getting back to his ‘2012’ F1 best?

Next article

Spanish GP chiefs plan to homologate F1 grade non-chicane layout

Spanish GP chiefs plan to homologate F1 grade non-chicane layout
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Sainz: I know Vasseur will do well as Ferrari F1 boss
Formula 1

Sainz: I know Vasseur will do well as Ferrari F1 boss

Wolff: W13 will have "special place" in Mercedes F1 collection "very far back"
Formula 1

Wolff: W13 will have "special place" in Mercedes F1 collection "very far back"

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
Verstappen’s focus will be "mainly endurance" after F1 career
Formula 1

Verstappen’s focus will be "mainly endurance" after F1 career

Verstappen: F1 drivers should quit if not prepared for marathon battles
Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 drivers should quit if not prepared for marathon battles

How Verstappen's record-breaking 2022 season compares to the F1 greats Plus
Formula 1

How Verstappen's record-breaking 2022 season compares to the F1 greats

Latest news

FIA dismisses Vettel’s claims that F1 2022 rules were a lot of work for little gain
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA dismisses Vettel’s claims that F1 2022 rules were a lot of work for little gain

Sebastian Vettel’s suggestion that the effort of Formula 1’s 2022 rules overhaul was not worth the benefits has been dismissed by the FIA’s single seater technical director Nikolas Tombazis.

Magazine: F1 2022 review, top 10 F1 drivers, and more
General General

Magazine: F1 2022 review, top 10 F1 drivers, and more

A bumper 116-page special looks back at a dramatic year in Formula 1 in this week’s issue of Autosport magazine, out today (15 December).

Acura explains Honda F1 influence in LMDh design
IMSA IMSA

Acura explains Honda F1 influence in LMDh design

Acura’s new car for the IMSA SportsCar Championship has benefitted from Honda's Formula 1 knowledge of hybridised powertrain systems, which is one of the reasons its ARX-06 makes a “weird noise” under braking.

Mortara: "Not fair" to compare old and new FE cars yet
Formula E Formula E

Mortara: "Not fair" to compare old and new FE cars yet

Maserati MSG driver Edoardo Mortara says it would be "not fair" to compare the new Gen3 Formula E car and the previous model, despite a smaller than expected pace difference.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Is Alonso really getting back to his ‘2012’ F1 best? Plus

Is Alonso really getting back to his ‘2012’ F1 best?

OPINION: Fernando Alonso heads to Aston Martin having delivered a better campaign versus the first of his Alpine comeback, even if the results don’t reflect it. But after he discusses feeling close to the level of some of his most famous Formula 1 seasons before swapping blue for green, it’s worth assessing such claims simply because of their worth to F1

Formula 1
23 h
Why McLaren’s low profile F1 gem was its number one team boss choice Plus

Why McLaren’s low profile F1 gem was its number one team boss choice

OPINION: Andrea Stella may not have been a name thrown around as a potential team principal for 2023. But the shock moves among senior team personnel in Formula 1 in recent days have led to the quiet Stella taking the reins at McLaren following Andreas Seidl's exit to Sauber. As far as McLaren was concerned, though, he was the only man for the job

Formula 1
Dec 13, 2022
The Abu Dhabi 2021 consequence F1 missed this year Plus

The Abu Dhabi 2021 consequence F1 missed this year

OPINION: A year on from the most controversial ending to a Formula 1 season in a generation and some would have the Abu Dhabi 2021 title decider quietly forgotten about. But it will always be worth revisiting both for many reasons – including how it impacted Lewis Hamilton’s legend, fed into his 2022 story and will likely fuel the rest of his career

Formula 1
Dec 12, 2022
The remarkable hidden work of an F1 cars’ most abused component Plus

The remarkable hidden work of an F1 cars’ most abused component

The pistons are the workhorse of a Formula 1 engine and so the materials used in their manufacture need to be of the highest quality, explains PAT SYMONDS

Formula 1
Dec 11, 2022
Why Mercedes believes it can make the step F1 needs to fight Red Bull Plus

Why Mercedes believes it can make the step F1 needs to fight Red Bull

The 2022 Formula 1 season was Mercedes' leanest for a decade, achieving just a solitary pole and grand prix win. Yet the team is confident it has got the tools it needs to cast that disappointment aside and return to the front of the field again next year

Formula 1
Dec 9, 2022
How BRM's one-off F1 double defied its rollercoaster history Plus

How BRM's one-off F1 double defied its rollercoaster history

It’s 60 years since BRM achieved its goal and Graham Hill led the team to a world title double. But that was just part of the remarkable story of a unique team that at times overstretched its resources and had its fair share of disappointments

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2022
The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever Plus

The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever

OPINION: The effectiveness of DRS in Formula 1 remains a topic of debate as the winter break gives a chance for reflection on the racing we saw in 2022. For all of its detractors, perhaps an experiment where DRS is cast aside and the impact this has on racing is in order to truly understand its merits in modern F1

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2022
The sliding doors moment that saved Red Bull and Porsche Plus

The sliding doors moment that saved Red Bull and Porsche

OPINION: Everything looked set for Red Bull and Porsche to join forces for the 2026 season, before the marriage between both parties was called off. While at the time it looked like a major coup for Formula 1 in gaining both VW Group powerhouses Audi and Porsche for 2026, Red Bull and Porsche have really been spared a potentially fractious relationship.

Formula 1
Dec 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.