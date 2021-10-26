Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Horner: "Chuck the form book away" in F1 title run-in
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Seidl: Sainz was "clever" to let Norris by before DRS zone

By:
Co-author:
Alex Kalinauckas

McLaren Formula 1 team principal Andreas Seidl admits Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was "clever" to let Lando Norris by at the US Grand Prix right before a DRS zone, so he could easily grab the position back.

Seidl: Sainz was "clever" to let Norris by before DRS zone

On the first lap of the Austin race Sainz left the track at the Turn 12 left-hander trying to defend his fifth place against both McLarens. Exceeding track limits allowed him to keep his position to Norris, although Daniel Ricciardo managed to pass both cars before the end of the lap.

Despite losing a net position Sainz was still ordered to let Norris by several laps later. However, Sainz gave the spot back in the Esses before the DRS detection zone at Turn 11, which meant he could use DRS on the following straight to swiftly snatch the position back.

McLaren team boss Seidl conceded that Sainz was "clever" to play out the situation the way he did. While he agreed that what Sainz did was "obviously not the idea" of giving a position back, he said he had no issue with it as it's not against the rules.

"From our point of view, it was clear that Carlos suddenly got Lando back because he went off the track, so that's why we clearly expected that he had to give the position back which he then had to do later on," Seidl said.

"But unfortunately, he did it in a clever way so that he could actually overtake Lando back straight away on the next straight so we couldn't benefit from that.

"It's obviously not the idea of giving a position back but let's see. We need to analyse again in detail, speak with Lando as well what he thinks about it.

"I would say as long as the rules are what they are I have to say hat off to Carlos, he did it in a clever way."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M,and Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M,and Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sainz was initially reluctant to give back a position at all because he felt he had already done so when he let Ricciardo pass him on the inside of Turn 16 straight after the Lap 1 incident.

"I went side-by-side with both of them into Turn 12," Sainz recalled. "I was in the middle; I think it was Lando who braked really late on the inside.

"We actually all three nearly took Charles [Leclerc] with us in the attempt to stay ahead of each other. Just to give a bit of space to Lando I decided to go wide to make sure we don’t crash.

"Exiting Turn 15 I took the conscious decision to let - what I thought was Lando - by in Turn 16 just to make sure I didn’t get the penalty from the stewards.

"What actually happened is during that battle, Daniel overtook Lando, so I actually let by Daniel and not Lando."

Read Also:

Sainz thought it was unfair that he had to yield positions to both McLaren drivers, but after being urged by his race engineer to let Norris past on Lap 6 before Turn 11, he made sure he could nick the place back quickly.

"The stewards deemed that I should give the position back to Lando, even though that would cost me two positions, which would be in my opinion unfair," he added.

"I had to give the position back to Lando, then I overtook him, and then I started chasing Daniel again."

Sainz never managed to pass the Australian, partly due to a poor pitstop, and settled for seventh behind teammate Leclerc, Ricciardo and Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas but still ahead of Norris.

shares
comments

Related video

Horner: "Chuck the form book away" in F1 title run-in

Previous article

Horner: "Chuck the form book away" in F1 title run-in
Load comments
More
Filip Cleeren
Horner expects "grandstand start" to US GP with Verstappen/Hamilton front row United States GP
Formula 1

Horner expects "grandstand start" to US GP with Verstappen/Hamilton front row

F1 United States GP: Perez leads FP3, Hamilton and Verstappen fastest laps deleted United States GP
Formula 1

F1 United States GP: Perez leads FP3, Hamilton and Verstappen fastest laps deleted

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Carlos Sainz Jr. More
Carlos Sainz Jr.
Sainz: Drivers will have to adapt for "most demanding" 2022 F1 season United States GP
Formula 1

Sainz: Drivers will have to adapt for "most demanding" 2022 F1 season

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest Plus
Formula 1

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest

Sainz on life at Ferrari: Signing his contract in his pyjamas, nervous fans and his breakthrough
Formula 1

Sainz on life at Ferrari: Signing his contract in his pyjamas, nervous fans and his breakthrough

McLaren More
McLaren
Ricciardo “would have cried” if he’d heard Earnhardt Jr’s comments United States GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo “would have cried” if he’d heard Earnhardt Jr’s comments

Brown: "Very flattering" for McLaren to top F1 global fan survey United States GP
Formula 1

Brown: "Very flattering" for McLaren to top F1 global fan survey

Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence Plus
Formula 1

Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence

Trending Today

Brundle asks for ‘manners and respect’ over grid walks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brundle asks for ‘manners and respect’ over grid walks

Horner: "Chuck the form book away" in F1 title run-in
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: "Chuck the form book away" in F1 title run-in

Seidl: Sainz was "clever" to let Norris by before DRS zone
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl: Sainz was "clever" to let Norris by before DRS zone

Hulkenberg completes over 100 laps in maiden IndyCar test
IndyCar IndyCar

Hulkenberg completes over 100 laps in maiden IndyCar test

Rossi “a bit angry” with Bagnaia’s Misano MotoGP tyre choice
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi “a bit angry” with Bagnaia’s Misano MotoGP tyre choice

10 things we learned from F1’s 2021 United States Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1’s 2021 United States Grand Prix

FIA plans F1 driver talks over "marginal" Raikkonen call
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA plans F1 driver talks over "marginal" Raikkonen call

Ricciardo "happy to be dirty" in Sainz Austin F1 battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo "happy to be dirty" in Sainz Austin F1 battle

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The key details that boosted Red Bull and held back Hamilton in Verstappen’s USA victory Plus

The key details that boosted Red Bull and held back Hamilton in Verstappen’s USA victory

As the 2021 Formula 1 title battle winds towards its climax, the United States GP added another thrilling act in the Lewis Hamilton-Max Verstappen battle. Although Hamilton aced the start, Verstappen and Red Bull took the initiative with strategy and were richly rewarded, despite Mercedes' best efforts as the race went down to the wire

Formula 1
23 h
US Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

US Grand Prix Driver Ratings

On a baking hot afternoon at the returning Circuit of the Americas, Formula 1 drivers were tested to their limits. As the pressure on the title contending squads reaches an ever-greater level of intensity, the foremost challengers again showed their class, but were outshone by a standout drive from the upper midfield

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2021
Why F1's misunderstood party animal will thrive in retirement Plus

Why F1's misunderstood party animal will thrive in retirement

Three years on from Kimi Raikkonen's last Grand Prix victory at Austin, he is now six races away from ending the longest Formula 1 career in history. His friend and former Ice1 Racing rally team PR man ANTHONY PEACOCK explains why there’s nobody quite like the 2007 world champion and why F1 will miss him (but he won’t miss it)

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Plus

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

It's 50 years since Jo Siffert was killed in his prime at Brands Hatch. The Swiss scored just two world championship wins in a Formula 1 career spent largely with privateer teams, but showed on numerous occasions in single-seaters and in sportscars with Porsche that he could beat any of the best drivers of his era given the right equipment

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
Verstappen exclusive: How Red Bull’s ace has become F1 champion material Plus

Verstappen exclusive: How Red Bull’s ace has become F1 champion material

As Red Bull and Honda go all-out for victory in the Japanese engine manufacturer’s last season of its latest Formula 1 dalliance, Max Verstappen finds himself thrust into a compelling title fight with Lewis Hamilton. He told OLEG KARPOV about his evolution into a world championship contender and why Red Bull's no compromise ethos suits him down to the ground

Formula 1
Oct 23, 2021
How Mercedes went from Austin practice domination to "very tight at the front" with Red Bull Plus

How Mercedes went from Austin practice domination to "very tight at the front" with Red Bull

Mercedes has been on a roll of late in the ultra-tight fight to win the 2021 Formula 1 world championship. It started off well in practice at Austin for this weekend’s US Grand Prix, but Red Bull got closer as Friday unfolded and even seemed to find an edge in one critical area of what seems set to be another close contest

Formula 1
Oct 23, 2021
The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen Plus

The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen

The 2021 Formula 1 title battle is finely poised with six races remaining, as just six points separate championship leader Max Verstappen from seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. In such a closely-fought season, the outcome could hinge on several small factors playing the way of Red Bull or Mercedes

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2021
Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed? Plus

Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed?

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll is determined to make the group a billion-dollar business. MARK GALLAGHER analyses his latest play – bringing former McLaren team principal Martin Whitmarsh into the fold

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2021

Latest news

Seidl: Sainz was "clever" to let Norris by before DRS zone
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl: Sainz was "clever" to let Norris by before DRS zone

Horner: "Chuck the form book away" in F1 title run-in
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: "Chuck the form book away" in F1 title run-in

Brundle asks for ‘manners and respect’ over grid walks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brundle asks for ‘manners and respect’ over grid walks

Red Bull feared Schumacher would cost Verstappen US GP win
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull feared Schumacher would cost Verstappen US GP win

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.