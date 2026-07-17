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LIVE: F1 Belgian GP commentary and updates - Verstappen tops FP1 from Hamilton

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Belgian GP
LIVE: F1 Belgian GP commentary and updates - Verstappen tops FP1 from Hamilton
Practice report
Formula 1 Belgian GP

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen quickest in FP1 over Hamilton

Max Verstappen has topped first practice at the Belgian GP from Lewis Hamilton

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Published:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Max Verstappen headlined the opening Formula 1 practice session at the Belgian Grand Prix, just over a tenth clear of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton as Red Bull demonstrated strong early pace.

The Red Bull pair traded times at the top of the timesheets in the first 20 minutes of the session, Verstappen sporting mediums and Hadjar on the softs. Verstappen, who moved to the top at the end of the first 10 minutes, was first to go below 1m47s, setting a 1m47.859s.

Hadjar then dug out a smidgen more time, going less than a tenth faster on his next effort to shuffle to the top. As the first half-hour came to a close, the Red Bulls were still on top of the pile; Kimi Antonelli posted a 1m47.603s to briefly sit at the top of the order, but Hadjar closed out the opening 30 minutes with a 1m47.322s to return to the top of the pile.

Verstappen then uncovered more time with a 1m47.070s to demonstrate Red Bull's early potency around the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, having switched to softs to go 0.252s clear of his team-mate; the RB22s had found a handy groove in the middle sector, allowing them to make up a plentiful supply of time.

The Ferraris then split the two Red Bulls to move into second and third, Hamilton just 0.145s shy of Verstappen with his second run on a set of soft tyres. Silverstone winner Charles Leclerc was then half a tenth shy of his team-mate.

But Verstappen's hold over top spot was not shaken, and his 1m47.070s remained the quickest lap of the session - five seconds slower than Oscar Piastri's practice benchmark from 2025 with the new generation of F1 cars.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Andrej Isakovic - AFP - Getty Images

Piastri was fifth fastest this year, 0.452s off Verstappen's benchmark, as the McLaren driver was a tenth clear of championship leader Antonelli. The Australian looked set to pull up at the side of the road in the final couple of minutes of the session, being told to stop the car, but was allowed to bring the car back to the garage as the car retained enough hydraulic pressure to get back. 

Lando Norris and George Russell completed the top eight, as ninth-placed Arvid Lindblad was the first man outside of a second of the fastest time. The latter Briton was trialling a new, squarer roll-hoop intake for the Racing Bulls squad, as Liam Lawson retained the old half-circle design.

Gabriel Bortoleto was 10th quickest, a fraction ahead of Lawson, while Hulkenberg was 12th and over half a second down on his team-mate.

Jak Crawford was the sole FP1 rookie in the session and finished at the bottom of the timing board; Aston Martin looks to be in a difficult spot this weekend, as 21st-placed Lance Stroll was 5.7s off the pace and three seconds down on Valtteri Bottas' Cadillac. 

F1 Belgium GP - FP1 results

FP1

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 24

1'47.070

   S 235.494
2 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 22

+0.145

1'47.215

 0.145 S 235.176
3 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 22

+0.207

1'47.277

 0.062 S 235.040
4 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull 23

+0.252

1'47.322

 0.045 S 234.941
5 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 21

+0.452

1'47.522

 0.200 S 234.504
6 Italy A. Antonelli Mercedes 12 Mercedes Mercedes 23

+0.533

1'47.603

 0.081 S 234.328
7 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 19

+0.861

1'47.931

 0.328 S 233.615
8 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 22

+0.889

1'47.959

 0.028 S 233.555
9 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 24

+1.164

1'48.234

 0.275 S 232.961
10 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi 18

+1.336

1'48.406

 0.172 S 232.592
11 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 RB Red Bull 24

+1.362

1'48.432

 0.026 S 232.536
12 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi 23

+1.892

1'48.962

 0.530 S 231.405
13 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari 21

+1.940

1'49.010

 0.048 S 231.303
14 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 24

+2.267

1'49.337

 0.327 S 230.611
15 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes 23

+2.333

1'49.403

 0.066 S 230.472
16 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 Haas Ferrari 21

+2.379

1'49.449

 0.046 S 230.375
17 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes 23

+2.642

1'49.712

 0.263 S 229.823
18 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 Cadillac Ferrari 21

+2.769

1'49.839

 0.127 S 229.557
19 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 Cadillac Ferrari 22

+3.156

1'50.226

 0.387 S 228.751
20 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes 25

+3.792

1'50.862

 0.636 S 227.439
21 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda 19

+5.738

1'52.808

 1.946 S 223.516
22 United States J. Crawford Aston Martin Racing 34 Aston Martin Honda 22

+6.129

1'53.199

 0.391 S 222.744
View full results
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