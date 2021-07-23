Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Binotto: Being in clean air critical to showing Ferrari F1 form
Formula 1 News

New Schumacher Haas F1 deal just "needs t's crossed and i's dotted"

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

Haas Formula 1 team boss Gunther Steiner expects Mick Schumacher to pen a new contract for 2022 soon, saying there just "need to be a few t's crossed and a few i's dotted."

New Schumacher Haas F1 deal just "needs t's crossed and i's dotted"

Ferrari junior Schumacher, who won the FIA Formula 2 title in 2020, made his F1 debut in 2021 for Haas in difficult circumstances.

So far, the German has failed to score points in an uncompetitive car, and he only managed to progress from Q1 to Q2 on one occasion, at the French Grand Prix.

Schumacher's best result so far was a 13th place in June's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Despite struggling in uncompetitive machinery, Schumacher has quietly been impressing his team and he has been comfortably beating his fellow rookie teammate Nikita Mazepin.

Haas is happy for both drivers to continue in 2022. Mazepin is already signed up, with team principal Steiner confirming "everything is signed there, everything's fine."

Talks with Schumacher and his parent team Ferrari are also under way, but because they also involve a third party they are not progressing as quickly.

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

"There are a few things which just need to be sorted out. It's a three-way contract, obviously, because he's got one with Ferrari," Steiner commented at the British Grand Prix.

"There need to be a few t's crossed and a few i's dotted, and then we will get there. But Mick is not trying to say he's not signed, but there are agreements in place.

"But because of [the contract being] three-way it's always more difficult than when it is a straightforward one-to-one contact."

Schumacher said he was focused on his upcoming races rather than his long-term future, but added he aims to resolve his contract over the summer break following next week's Hungarian Grand Prix.

"Obviously, my focus right now is really on here, now, and on the race," the 22-year-old said.

"You know, we have the summer break, the summer shutdown coming soon. And that's really when I will be completely on that and then focus on that."

Binotto: Being in clean air critical to showing Ferrari F1 form

Previous article

Binotto: Being in clean air critical to showing Ferrari F1 form
