Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / New Schumacher Haas F1 deal just "needs t's crossed and i's dotted"
Formula 1 News

Ocon confident Alpine has solved problem on his F1 car

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

Esteban Ocon feels “pretty sure” that Alpine has solved the problem on his Formula 1 car after changing chassis ahead of last weekend’s British Grand Prix.

Ocon confident Alpine has solved problem on his F1 car

Ocon made an impressive start to the year for Alpine, recording four consecutive points finishes between Imola and Monaco, but saw his form take a dip from Baku onwards.

The Frenchman saw his season hit a low in Austria as he was eliminated in Q1 at both races, resulting in a first-lap DNF in the second event that he pinned on his grid position.

Ocon struggled to understand why he was lacking so much pace compared to team-mate Fernando Alonso, prompting Alpine to complete a chassis change ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

It appeared to have the desired effect as Ocon qualified 13th, lapping within one-tenth of a second of Alonso, and then finished both the sprint race and Sunday’s grand prix inside the top 10.

The performance left Ocon content that the team had got to the bottom of his issues with the A521 car, helping end his slump.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“Yes, I’m pretty sure we've solved the issue that we had,” Ocon said.

“It's not only a chassis change that we've done. There were a lot of things [in the] background and other paths that we changed. We spotted something after [Austria] on the Monday, and we questioned ourselves if that could be the reason.

“The only thing I care about is that, obviously, I feel good now. And as soon as we did go out with the car in practice one, it was competitive, like it should be. That was much better.”

Ocon had faced questions about his own motivation being a factor in the slump in form, given it coincided with a signing of a new three-year contract with Alpine.

But Ocon felt it was clear the issue lay with the chassis given his results were “completely out of where the car was performing” for Alonso.

Read Also:

“We were a lot slower than the other side of the garage,” Ocon said. “The car was always capable of just being in Q3. That’s where we were supposed to be fighting.

“That's what we've done this weekend [at Silverstone]. The first run of Q2, I was inside the top 10. There was a messy last run in Q2, with a lot of traffic and overtaking in the last corner before starting the lap and stuff. Otherwise we could have been in Q3.

“That hasn't been the case for a long time. So I'm pretty sure we spotted what was wrong, and hopefully we can continue that run of scoring points like we were doing in the beginning of the year.”

shares
comments
New Schumacher Haas F1 deal just "needs t's crossed and i's dotted"

Previous article

New Schumacher Haas F1 deal just "needs t's crossed and i's dotted"
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

1 d
2
Formula 1

Bottas in Alfa Romeo F1 link for 2022, if Mercedes opts for Russell

7 h
3
Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate

2 d
4
Formula 1

Russell can't understand qualifying form with "ninth quickest car"

1 d
5
Formula 1

New Schumacher Haas F1 deal just "needs t's crossed and i's dotted"

1 h
Latest news
Ocon confident Alpine has solved problem on his F1 car
F1

Ocon confident Alpine has solved problem on his F1 car

11m
New Schumacher Haas F1 deal just "needs t's crossed and i's dotted"
F1

New Schumacher Haas F1 deal just "needs t's crossed and i's dotted"

1 h
Binotto: Being in clean air critical to showing Ferrari F1 form
F1

Binotto: Being in clean air critical to showing Ferrari F1 form

2 h
Mercedes feared "long hard look at itself" if it flopped at British GP
F1

Mercedes feared "long hard look at itself" if it flopped at British GP

5 h
Alonso: F1 sprint format needs “spicy” qualifying on Friday
F1

Alonso: F1 sprint format needs “spicy” qualifying on Friday

6 h
Latest videos
Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault? 07:45
Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault?

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone 14:30
Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked 04:21
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone 00:50
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
F1 reveals Monza schedule including 18-lap sprint race Italian GP
Formula 1

F1 reveals Monza schedule including 18-lap sprint race

Leclerc: Ferrari can't expect to fight Mercedes at other 2021 F1 races
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari can't expect to fight Mercedes at other 2021 F1 races

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Esteban Ocon More
Esteban Ocon
Ocon praises Alpine efforts as F1 pace returns British GP
Formula 1

Ocon praises Alpine efforts as F1 pace returns

Ocon gets new F1 chassis for British GP to ‘eradicate doubt’ over struggles British GP
Formula 1

Ocon gets new F1 chassis for British GP to ‘eradicate doubt’ over struggles

The mantra Ocon must follow to challenge Alonso Plus
Formula 1

The mantra Ocon must follow to challenge Alonso

Alpine More
Alpine
Alonso clarifies comments about racing on ‘dark side’ at F1 British GP British GP
Formula 1

Alonso clarifies comments about racing on ‘dark side’ at F1 British GP

The amusing pitwall moment triggered by Alpine's soft F1 tyre choice British GP
Formula 1

The amusing pitwall moment triggered by Alpine's soft F1 tyre choice

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus
Formula 1

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Trending Today

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Bottas in Alfa Romeo F1 link for 2022, if Mercedes opts for Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas in Alfa Romeo F1 link for 2022, if Mercedes opts for Russell

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate

Russell can't understand qualifying form with "ninth quickest car"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell can't understand qualifying form with "ninth quickest car"

New Schumacher Haas F1 deal just "needs t's crossed and i's dotted"
Formula 1 Formula 1

New Schumacher Haas F1 deal just "needs t's crossed and i's dotted"

Binotto: Being in clean air critical to showing Ferrari F1 form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto: Being in clean air critical to showing Ferrari F1 form

Ricciardo "past the point of frustration" with McLaren F1 struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo "past the point of frustration" with McLaren F1 struggles

F1 teams warned over lobbying stewards after British GP controversy
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 teams warned over lobbying stewards after British GP controversy

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat Plus

The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat

OPINION: Formula 1's sprint race trial at Silverstone drew mixed feedback on Saturday, but there remained the true test of how it would impact Sunday's Grand Prix. While fans were busy marvelling at Fernando Alonso's progress, a key lesson was being learned that would directly contribute to the dramatic lap one clash at Copse the following day

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2021
The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt Plus

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021
Will 2022's all-new cars look like F1's concept model? Plus

Will 2022's all-new cars look like F1's concept model?

Formula 1 provided its clearest example yet of what the 2022 cars are set to look like when it presented a full-scale concept to the world during the build-up to last weekend’s British Grand Prix. Underneath the special shiny livery was a design that hinted at the future, but teams will be digging into key areas that may reap differing results

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2021
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2021 British Grand Prix will live long in the memory for the dramatic clash between Formula 1's two title protagonists, which opened the door for other drivers to capitalise. One did so in spectacular fashion, while others fluffed their lines

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after F1 title rivals’ Silverstone clash Plus

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after F1 title rivals’ Silverstone clash

A poor start for Valtteri Bottas and the lap one clash between Formula 1's 2021 title protagonists gave Charles Leclerc a surprise lead in the British Grand Prix that he almost held to the end. Here's how the Ferrari driver came close to a famous victory, ultimately denied by a recovering Lewis Hamilton three laps from home

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race Plus

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race

Red Bull and Max Verstappen scored an early blow against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at Silverstone, with sprint qualifying race victory. But that doesn’t mean Sunday’s grand prix is a foregone conclusion. Although Verstappen starts as the favourite, here’s why Mercedes still holds hope of winning

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Plus

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021
The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors Plus

The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors

The British Grand Prix is where the world championship began in 1950. STUART CODLING looks at six of Formula 1's era-defining cars which have all scored memorable victories in its original race

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

Latest news

Ocon confident Alpine has solved problem on his F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon confident Alpine has solved problem on his F1 car

New Schumacher Haas F1 deal just "needs t's crossed and i's dotted"
Formula 1 Formula 1

New Schumacher Haas F1 deal just "needs t's crossed and i's dotted"

Binotto: Being in clean air critical to showing Ferrari F1 form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto: Being in clean air critical to showing Ferrari F1 form

Mercedes feared "long hard look at itself" if it flopped at British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes feared "long hard look at itself" if it flopped at British GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.