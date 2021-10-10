Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Wolff: F1 rules should ensure staff rotation to ease calendar pressure
Formula 1 / Turkish GP News

Schumacher never doubted he could shine in F1 after making Turkey Q2

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

Mick Schumacher says he never lost belief that he could deliver in Formula 1, as he produced a stand-out performance in qualifying for the Turkish Grand Prix.

Schumacher never doubted he could shine in F1 after making Turkey Q2

The young German has had a difficult rookie year for Haas, trying to make the most of an uncompetitive car and enduring a sometimes fraught time with teammate Nikita Mazepin.

But in the tricky damp qualifying conditions in Istanbul on Saturday, Schumacher's driving stood out as he delivered Haas its first proper Q2 appearance of the season to take 14th on the grid with a lap that was 2.9 seconds quicker than his teammate.

Reflecting on the performance afterwards, which drew praise from outside the team, Schumacher said that despite the lack of pace the Haas has, he was always convinced about the job he could do when given the opportunity.

"I managed to really probably pull a good lap out of the hat, but I think it was never a concern from my side, really, that I was able to do that," he explained.

"I've done it in other categories and I didn't really picture it being different in Formula 1, obviously knowing that it's hard because it's the top 20 [drivers] in the world. But still I never doubted my capabilities.

"On that side I'm very happy that I managed now, on top, to really show and also beat the others that were in Q1 or out in Q1 basically. And I feel that the trend is still on a very good slope and still going high.

"I feel, with every time I go out, I'm more and more comfortable, and obviously, I think I managed to reach a very nice lap and I think really got the joy for it. Now I'm just looking forward to racing."

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Schumacher said he was hopeful during Q1 of delivering a lap good enough to make it through to Q2, but he only knew he had done it when his team radio exploded in noise after he crossed the line.

"There was that one lap that we had left to try and make it," he explained. "We knew we had the opportunity, because the lap before I think was not too bad and I think we were for some time in P15.

"I knew that there was still some time in it because I wasn't 100% happy with my lap before. But then that one lap that I had, I think we really managed to get the most out of it.

"And obviously once we crossed the line and I heard Gary [Gannon] opened the radio and I heard the cheering in the background, obviously I knew that things were good and looked good. So I think overall very, very happy."

Schumacher has also revealed that he has finally got for Turkey the new seat that he had been after since the start of the season, having previously sat a bit crooked in the cockpit.

"Maybe that's a lucky charm," he said. "So probably we keep it, and hopefully it will be good."

shares
comments

Related video

Wolff: F1 rules should ensure staff rotation to ease calendar pressure

Previous article

Wolff: F1 rules should ensure staff rotation to ease calendar pressure
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why ‘unusual noises’ are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache

2 h
2
Formula 1

F1 Turkish Grand Prix – start time, how to watch, & more

18 h
3
Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

23 h
4
Formula 1

Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change

1 h
5
Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari's "strange plan" was to knock out an F1 rival in Turkey Q1

3 h
Latest news
Schumacher never doubted he could shine in F1 after making Turkey Q2
F1

Schumacher never doubted he could shine in F1 after making Turkey Q2

24m
Wolff: F1 rules should ensure staff rotation to ease calendar pressure
F1

Wolff: F1 rules should ensure staff rotation to ease calendar pressure

54m
Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change
F1

Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change

1 h
Why ‘unusual noises’ are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache
F1

Why ‘unusual noises’ are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache

2 h
How Formula 1 teams look after their mental health
F1

How Formula 1 teams look after their mental health

2 h
Latest videos
Toto Talks Mental Health #WorldMentalHealthDay 04:48
Formula 1
46m

Toto Talks Mental Health #WorldMentalHealthDay

What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them? 10:18
Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them?

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP 00:47
Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP

The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer 06:54
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer

What It Takes To Become An F1 Driver 06:11
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

What It Takes To Become An F1 Driver

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change Turkish GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change

Alonso under investigation for F1 yellow-flag infringement in Turkey Turkish GP
Formula 1

Alonso under investigation for F1 yellow-flag infringement in Turkey

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices Plus
Formula 1

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices

Mick Schumacher More
Mick Schumacher
Mick Schumacher happy to offer "private intel" in Netflix F1 movie
Formula 1

Mick Schumacher happy to offer "private intel" in Netflix F1 movie

Haas confirms Schumacher and Mazepin for 2022 F1 season Russian GP
Formula 1

Haas confirms Schumacher and Mazepin for 2022 F1 season

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Dutch GP Plus
Formula 1

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Trending Today

Why ‘unusual noises’ are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why ‘unusual noises’ are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache

F1 Turkish Grand Prix – start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish Grand Prix – start time, how to watch, & more

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change

Sainz: Ferrari's "strange plan" was to knock out an F1 rival in Turkey Q1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari's "strange plan" was to knock out an F1 rival in Turkey Q1

F1 Turkish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1

Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo F1 team

Wolff: F1 rules should ensure staff rotation to ease calendar pressure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: F1 rules should ensure staff rotation to ease calendar pressure

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Plus

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton dominated the opening day of action for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, on the Istanbul circuit’s much improved track surface. But the Black Arrows squad’s position isn’t quite what it seems. Here’s why

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Plus

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

On 8 October 1961, Innes Ireland claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix to herald the true arrival of a new Formula 1 giant. While Team Lotus endured plenty of highs and lows until the team folded over three decades later, Colin Chapman's squad made F1 history and helped shape the championship

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory Plus

How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory

McLaren ended a nine-year Formula 1 win drought with a stunning 1-2 finish at last month’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. As the latest step on a remarkable path of recovery from the bottom of the grid, team principal Andreas Seidl has mapped out even greater feats for the future

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices Plus

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has been tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021
F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite Plus

F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite

OPINION: Formula 1’s current campaign is the closest the championship has witnessed in five years, with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes narrowly leading Max Verstappen and Red Bull with seven races left. Here’s how those venues favour the title protagonists

Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021
Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin Plus

Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2021
The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Plus

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Anointed as Italy’s next great racing hero after the tragic death of Alberto Ascari, Luigi Musso was pushed out of favour at Ferrari by Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn. NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls a troubled soul…

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2021
The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Plus

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

From Champ Car to Formula 1, NASCAR, back to IndyCar and now plying his trade in sportscars, Juan Pablo Montoya's career is remarkable for its versatility. Here, the Colombian reflects on 10 of his most significant moments along the way

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2021

Latest news

Schumacher never doubted he could shine in F1 after making Turkey Q2
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher never doubted he could shine in F1 after making Turkey Q2

Wolff: F1 rules should ensure staff rotation to ease calendar pressure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: F1 rules should ensure staff rotation to ease calendar pressure

Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change

Why ‘unusual noises’ are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why ‘unusual noises’ are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.