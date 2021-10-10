Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Schumacher never doubted he could shine in F1 after making Turkey Q2 Next / How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form
Formula 1 / Turkish GP News

Norris: Istanbul's long corners to blame for McLaren's difficult weekend

By:

Lando Norris says the long corners at Formula 1's Turkish Grand Prix venue are the cause of it being a more difficult weekend for McLaren.

Norris: Istanbul's long corners to blame for McLaren's difficult weekend

The Woking-based team is coming off the back of two of its strongest weekends in recent F1 history, having finished 1-2 in Italy and taking pole and coming close to a win for Norris in Russia a fortnight ago.

But the MCL35M has not been as competitive around Istanbul Park this weekend, with Norris lining up eighth on the grid and Daniel Ricciardo getting knocked out of Q1 – before taking an engine penalty and dropping to the back.

While the Turkish track does not have the lower downforce requirement that Monza and Sochi did, Norris doesn't think that the wing levels offer an explanation for why McLaren has dropped back in to the chasing pack this weekend.

Instead, he reckons that his car is not as comfortable in the kind of long corners that are critical to a strong lap.

"I don't think it's anything to do with downforce," he said. "I think it's just the nature of the track, the types of corners you have more aligned here, as it was in Zandvoort, with these longer apex corners which we struggle in.

"I think it was kind of expected, so not a surprise for us to struggle a bit more. But of course, always when you struggle you never want to believe it until you see it in a way."

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Ricciardo reckoned that the front limited nature of the venue, which puts a particular stress on the right front, was also not ideal for what his McLaren likes.

"Probably the biggest surprise was the level of grip, compared to last year, so that was a good surprise," he said.

"The track definitely has a more front limited nature, with a lot of long corners being very stressful on the front tyres, like Turn 8 and that.

"So that's potentially not where we're the strongest either."

Read Also:

Reflecting on his own Q1 disappointment, Ricciardo said his problem was not the overall competitiveness of McLaren's package, but more that he could not get comfortable on the soft tyres.

"I simply wasn't really quick enough on the soft tyre," he said. "I struggled a bit on it on Friday, not crazy, but there was still some work to do on it.

"I think obviously we had two sets in Q1 but I still didn't really feel like I was able to kind of get my teeth stuck into it."

shares
comments

Related video

Schumacher never doubted he could shine in F1 after making Turkey Q2

Previous article

Schumacher never doubted he could shine in F1 after making Turkey Q2

Next article

How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form

How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Turkish Grand Prix – start time, how to watch, & more

18 h
2
Formula 1

Why ‘unusual noises’ are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache

3 h
3
Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

23 h
4
Formula 1

Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change

1 h
5
Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari's "strange plan" was to knock out an F1 rival in Turkey Q1

3 h
Latest news
How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form Plus
F1

How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form

7m
Norris: Istanbul's long corners to blame for McLaren's difficult weekend
F1

Norris: Istanbul's long corners to blame for McLaren's difficult weekend

24m
Schumacher never doubted he could shine in F1 after making Turkey Q2
F1

Schumacher never doubted he could shine in F1 after making Turkey Q2

1 h
Wolff: F1 rules should ensure staff rotation to ease calendar pressure
F1

Wolff: F1 rules should ensure staff rotation to ease calendar pressure

1 h
Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change
F1

Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change

1 h
Latest videos
Toto Talks Mental Health #WorldMentalHealthDay 04:48
Formula 1
1 h

Toto Talks Mental Health #WorldMentalHealthDay

What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them? 10:18
Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them?

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP 00:47
Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP

The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer 06:54
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer

What It Takes To Become An F1 Driver 06:11
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

What It Takes To Become An F1 Driver

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Schumacher never doubted he could shine in F1 after making Turkey Q2 Turkish GP
Formula 1

Schumacher never doubted he could shine in F1 after making Turkey Q2

Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change Turkish GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices Plus
Formula 1

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices

Lando Norris More
Lando Norris
Norris: 2022 Formula 1 cars "not as nice" to drive relative to 2021
Formula 1

Norris: 2022 Formula 1 cars "not as nice" to drive relative to 2021

Norris put in two-day sim session to help analyse Russian GP errors Russian GP
Formula 1

Norris put in two-day sim session to help analyse Russian GP errors

How Mercedes made the “blind faith” call that won Hamilton his 100 milestone at Sochi Russian GP Plus
Formula 1

How Mercedes made the “blind faith” call that won Hamilton his 100 milestone at Sochi

McLaren More
McLaren
How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory Plus
Formula 1

How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory

McLaren hopeful F1's 2022 calendar will help avoid burnout risk
Formula 1

McLaren hopeful F1's 2022 calendar will help avoid burnout risk

How McLaren’s 'united' culture is feeding its F1 charge
Formula 1

How McLaren’s 'united' culture is feeding its F1 charge

Trending Today

F1 Turkish Grand Prix – start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish Grand Prix – start time, how to watch, & more

Why ‘unusual noises’ are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why ‘unusual noises’ are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo to take Turkish GP grid drop after F1 engine change

Sainz: Ferrari's "strange plan" was to knock out an F1 rival in Turkey Q1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari's "strange plan" was to knock out an F1 rival in Turkey Q1

F1 Turkish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1

Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo F1 team

Norris: Istanbul's long corners to blame for McLaren's difficult weekend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Istanbul's long corners to blame for McLaren's difficult weekend

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form Plus

How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form

A Formula 1 pitstop is a rapid-fire blend of high technology and human performance. PAT SYMONDS describes how the science of margin gains makes stops so quick

Formula 1
7m
Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Plus

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton dominated the opening day of action for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, on the Istanbul circuit’s much improved track surface. But the Black Arrows squad’s position isn’t quite what it seems. Here’s why

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Plus

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

On 8 October 1961, Innes Ireland claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix to herald the true arrival of a new Formula 1 giant. While Team Lotus endured plenty of highs and lows until the team folded over three decades later, Colin Chapman's squad made F1 history and helped shape the championship

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory Plus

How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory

McLaren ended a nine-year Formula 1 win drought with a stunning 1-2 finish at last month’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. As the latest step on a remarkable path of recovery from the bottom of the grid, team principal Andreas Seidl has mapped out even greater feats for the future

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices Plus

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has been tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021
F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite Plus

F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite

OPINION: Formula 1’s current campaign is the closest the championship has witnessed in five years, with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes narrowly leading Max Verstappen and Red Bull with seven races left. Here’s how those venues favour the title protagonists

Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021
Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin Plus

Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2021
The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Plus

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Anointed as Italy’s next great racing hero after the tragic death of Alberto Ascari, Luigi Musso was pushed out of favour at Ferrari by Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn. NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls a troubled soul…

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2021

Latest news

How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form

Norris: Istanbul's long corners to blame for McLaren's difficult weekend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Istanbul's long corners to blame for McLaren's difficult weekend

Schumacher never doubted he could shine in F1 after making Turkey Q2
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher never doubted he could shine in F1 after making Turkey Q2

Wolff: F1 rules should ensure staff rotation to ease calendar pressure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: F1 rules should ensure staff rotation to ease calendar pressure

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.