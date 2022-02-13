Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / How F1 teams overcame superstition to embrace number 13
Formula 1 / McLaren launch News

Ricciardo: Return to Australia over winter ‘the refresher I needed’

Daniel Ricciardo says returning to Australia over the winter was the “refresher” he needed ahead of the new Formula 1 season despite spending two weeks in quarantine.

Ricciardo: Return to Australia over winter ‘the refresher I needed’
Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Alex Kalinauckas

Travel restrictions due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic meant Ricciardo had not been able to return home and see family since June 2020.

The McLaren driver explained at the end of last year how an element of homesickness had not helped him in the difficult moments, particularly as he struggled through the early part of the season. 

Ricciardo returned to Australia after the post-season test in Abu Dhabi was finished, but was forced to spend two weeks in quarantine due to the state restrictions in place at the time.

Speaking on Friday at the launch of McLaren’s new MCL36 car, Ricciardo explained how he mentally felt in a better place thanks to his time back home, and joked that he thought he was “better looking as well” for the break.

“It was lovely to get back,” Ricciardo said.

“It wasn’t without some struggles, because I was staring at a hotel ceiling for two weeks. But actually walking out and getting a hug from Mum and Dad and all the rest of it, it was really nice.

“Out of quarantine, I had four weeks at home, and a lot of that was with the family. So just doing really simple things, and catching up.

“It was the refresher I needed. It’s always hard leaving, it doesn’t make leaving any easier, but that was a fix that I needed, and I certainly longed for at times in ’21.”

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

Photo by: Erik Junius

Ricciardo maintained his training regime during his time in quarantine by getting an exercise bike in his hotel room and working closely with his trainer, Michael Italiano, throughout the two-week spell.

Read Also:

But he is unlikely to face such a wait before returning to Australia as F1 plans to return to Melbourne for the grand prix at Albert Park in April. It would be the first Australian Grand Prix since 2019 after the 2020 race was cancelled just hours before FP1 and last year’s event also had to be scrapped.

Ricciardo felt “confident” F1 would be returning to Australia in April, and said he was relishing the chance to sample the revised track layout in Melbourne.

“I’m definitely excited to get home, but the new layout should be cool, and if it is promoting more overtaking and if in these cars it can be easier, then we could have a very different Melbourne grand prix to what we’ve had in previous years,” he said.

shares
comments

Related video

How F1 teams overcame superstition to embrace number 13
Previous article

How F1 teams overcame superstition to embrace number 13
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
McLaren had to "question quite a lot" designing F1 car under cost cap
Formula 1

McLaren had to "question quite a lot" designing F1 car under cost cap

Ricciardo: Abu Dhabi proved F1 race control faces too much pressure
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Abu Dhabi proved F1 race control faces too much pressure

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge Plus
Formula 1

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge

Latest news

Ricciardo: Return to Australia over winter ‘the refresher I needed’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Return to Australia over winter ‘the refresher I needed’

How F1 teams overcame superstition to embrace number 13
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1 teams overcame superstition to embrace number 13

F1 needs structure to correct FIA errors, says McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 needs structure to correct FIA errors, says McLaren

Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong Plus

Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong

In Formula 1 there’s always the hope that a regulatory reset provides chance for a team to vault up the order. But here are eight cases where the grand prix big hitters got it wrong, trading regular wins for dejection

Formula 1
5 h
What can go wrong with the new F1 cars? Plus

What can go wrong with the new F1 cars?

Every team has been talking about the opportunity F1’s new rules give them to jump up the grid – but there are also pitfalls for the unwary, such as the recently introduced budget cap and new aero formula. And the challenge will be similar for the drivers in teams that nail the regulation switch as it will be for those that don’t

Formula 1
Feb 12, 2022
How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare Plus

How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare

After a shy start to the 2022 Formula 1 launch season, the eye-catching scenes are in full flow thanks to Aston Martin and McLaren respectively. Both teams have provided a snapshot of what to expect this year along with a hint at the key battlegrounds and developments to come

Formula 1
Feb 12, 2022
The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk Plus

The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk

Despite its big reputation and bigger bank balance in the form of owner Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin's F1 outfit still faces challenges on its way to the top. 2022 could prove to be crucial for understanding its strengths and building on the success of its previous eras

Formula 1
Feb 11, 2022
How to measure the absolute performance of 2021 F1 cars Plus

How to measure the absolute performance of 2021 F1 cars

The last season of the ‘widebody’ hybrid era was hotly contested all through the field, and the balance swung from track to track. PAT SYMONDS has been able to put numbers to it

Formula 1
Feb 10, 2022
The power behind Hamilton’s next chapter Plus

The power behind Hamilton’s next chapter

Lewis Hamilton’s silence in the aftermath of the 2021 Formula 1 season finale really spoke volumes about those controversial events. But away from the spotlight he has remained active in his efforts to create lasting change in society. In doing so, he proves his power

Formula 1
Feb 9, 2022
How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus Plus

How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus

Can’t pay or won’t pay? STUART CODLING digs into how Williams’ new owners got their teeth into the sponsor which caused the team to go up for sale in the first place…

Formula 1
Feb 7, 2022
The F1 rebel who defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last title Plus

The F1 rebel who defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last title

Jacques Villeneuve was an unconventional and mercurial F1 talent who this year celebrates 25 years since becoming world champion. In this candid interview, he explains to MARK GALLAGHER that skiing taught him everything he knows, how his father’s sudden death was the making of him, and why he doesn’t like pushy racing dads…

Formula 1
Feb 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.