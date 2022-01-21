Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Australian GP won't have Djokovic-style vaccine drama Next / COTA undertaking track resurfacing to fix bumps after F1 and MotoGP complaints
Formula 1 News

Albert Park modification works complete ahead of F1 return

By:

Modifications to the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix layout at Melbourne's Albert Park have been completed ahead of this year's race.

Albert Park modification works complete ahead of F1 return

Australia is due to return to the F1 calendar with the third round of the 2022 season on 10 April, the first time it will have hosted an F1 race since 2019 due to the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 event was cut short by a positive COVID-19 case at McLaren before a wheel was turned in practice, and it was called off last year altogether due to the country's closed borders.

The break in racing has allowed the Australian Grand Prix Corporation to complete significant works to the Albert Park layout aimed at creating more overtaking opportunities.

Changes to the layout include Turns 9 and 10 being turned into a fast, sweeping complex, while a number of other corners have been widened to increase apex speed.

Paired with the new-spec cars due to be introduced this year, its expected the layout will be provide improved wheel-to-wheel racing and faster laptimes.

The circuit, mostly made up of public roads around Albert Park lake, has also been resurfaced for the first time since it began hosting F1 back in 1996.

"Five seconds a lap quicker, but [with] the new-spec cars, closer racing," said AGPC CEO Andrew Westacott when asked what to expect from the new layout.

"You can actually tail the car in front and expect to be able to overtake and be in a competitive position.

Albert Park modifications

Albert Park modifications

Photo by: Australian Grand Prix Corporation

"The main location is Turn 11 at the south end of the lake near Ross Gregory Drive and Ross Gregory Oval. We expect that to be a major overtaking opportunity.

"The widening of five other turns, particularly the increase of speed at Turn 6 where they're going to go from about 90 km/h to 150 km/h, that really does set it up for speeds in excess of 330 km/h around Lakeside [Drive], pulling four and a half Gs.

"Making sure the racing is going to be as exciting as possible is the reason why Formula 1 has changed the specification of the cars for this season. And it's the reason why we've resurfaced the track for the first time in 25 years."

Newly-signed Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas won the last Australian Grand Prix for Mercedes in 2019.

