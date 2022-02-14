Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Ricciardo: Return to Australia over winter ‘the refresher I needed’ Next / F1 faces crunch credibility test as FIA presents Abu Dhabi GP report
Formula 1 News

Ricciardo hopes new F1 rules will allow bolder overtakes

McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo hopes Formula 1’s latest car design regulations will increase braking zone distances to help drivers pull off bold passing moves.

Ricciardo hopes new F1 rules will allow bolder overtakes
Alex Kalinauckas
By:

In recent seasons – most notably during his time as a Red Bull racer – Ricciardo forged a reputation as one of F1’s best overtakers with a series of bold passes, often very late on approach to corners or from far behind another car.  

F1 intends the switch to a ground effect-dominated formula to allow cars to run closely together this year – something that was a problem during successive design cycles in the championship’s modern era, but was particularly pronounced when F1 moved to the ultra-fast, downforce-laden machines produced between 2017 and 2021. 

When asked if the new cars being able to follow closely – and therefore make passing easier because the gaps between the cars are reduced – might dilute his overtaking strength, Riccardo replied: “Hopefully it increases it!  

“In years past, for sure I’ve still made some moves, but I haven’t like consistently every race been the guy doing the best move 20 times a year.  

“And it’s kind of due to how the cars were at times – they were so fast, you braked so late and it was so hard to get close to another car. So, to kind of pull off moves was just tricky.  

“So now, if this allows us to be closer and have a little bit more of a braking zone, I hope we have to brake a little bit earlier in these cars and buy ourselves a bit more distance to work with.  

"I think that will promote not only more overtaking but more chance for the big D.R.I.C.C to come back!” 

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Ricciardo is heading into his second year with McLaren after switching from Renault – two years after leaving Red Bull at the end of 2018. 

He struggled to gel with the British team’s final car built under the previous formula, but improved after a summer break reset and went on to win the Italian Grand Prix, which was McLaren’s first triumph in nine years. 

Ricciardo is entering the second season of a three-year deal with McLaren, which recently extended Lando Norris’s contract through to the end of 2025 – which would result in the Briton completing his first seven seasons with the team. 

Norris’s deal follows similar long-term commitments for young drivers, such as Max Verstappen’s at Red Bull and Charles Leclerc at Ferrari, while Ricciardo has switched teams regularly since departing as Verstappen’s team-mate.

Read Also:

Reflecting on Norris’s deal, Ricciardo explained that at 32 he’s “in a different place in my career”, and believes “a long-term goal like that, like that long term stability, is not something which I’m desperate for or need massively”.  

He added: “So, we are in a different places. But I do think that McLaren extending their contract with Lando is a good thing.  

“I think it’s a good thing for the team, but also for Lando. Not only were his performances great last year and he’s on a trajectory of getting better and better, but I know that he loves the team, and that’s a place he wants to be.  

“That’s also the most important as well – you need to be in an environment where you’re happy.  

“So, I think both sides now there’s a long term commitment, it’s a really strong thing – especially for a young driver.  

“I think it’s a good move – happy to see it, definitely. Not ‘not happy’ to see it!” 

shares
comments

Related video

Ricciardo: Return to Australia over winter ‘the refresher I needed’
Previous article

Ricciardo: Return to Australia over winter ‘the refresher I needed’
Next article

F1 faces crunch credibility test as FIA presents Abu Dhabi GP report

F1 faces crunch credibility test as FIA presents Abu Dhabi GP report
Load comments
Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
What can go wrong with the new F1 cars? Plus
Formula 1

What can go wrong with the new F1 cars?

McLaren unveils MCL36 2022 F1 car with updated livery
Video Inside
Formula 1

McLaren unveils MCL36 2022 F1 car with updated livery

The power behind Hamilton’s next chapter Plus
Formula 1

The power behind Hamilton’s next chapter

Daniel Ricciardo More
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo: Abu Dhabi proved F1 race control faces too much pressure
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Abu Dhabi proved F1 race control faces too much pressure

Ricciardo: I didn’t know my strengths before 2021 struggles in F1 McLaren launch
Formula 1

Ricciardo: I didn’t know my strengths before 2021 struggles in F1

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Plus
Formula 1

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

McLaren More
McLaren
F1 needs structure to correct FIA errors, says McLaren
Formula 1

F1 needs structure to correct FIA errors, says McLaren

McLaren had to "question quite a lot" designing F1 car under cost cap
Formula 1

McLaren had to "question quite a lot" designing F1 car under cost cap

How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare Plus
Formula 1

How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare

Latest news

Doohan, Caldwell added to Alpine F1 Academy for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Doohan, Caldwell added to Alpine F1 Academy for 2022

F1 faces crunch credibility test as FIA presents Abu Dhabi GP report
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 faces crunch credibility test as FIA presents Abu Dhabi GP report

Ricciardo hopes new F1 rules will allow bolder overtakes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo hopes new F1 rules will allow bolder overtakes

Ricciardo: Return to Australia over winter ‘the refresher I needed’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Return to Australia over winter ‘the refresher I needed’

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong Plus

Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong

In Formula 1 there’s always the hope that a regulatory reset provides chance for a team to vault up the order. But here are eight cases where the grand prix big hitters got it wrong, trading regular wins for dejection

Formula 1
23 h
What can go wrong with the new F1 cars? Plus

What can go wrong with the new F1 cars?

Every team has been talking about the opportunity F1’s new rules give them to jump up the grid – but there are also pitfalls for the unwary, such as the recently introduced budget cap and new aero formula. And the challenge will be similar for the drivers in teams that nail the regulation switch as it will be for those that don’t

Formula 1
Feb 12, 2022
How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare Plus

How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare

After a shy start to the 2022 Formula 1 launch season, the eye-catching scenes are in full flow thanks to Aston Martin and McLaren respectively. Both teams have provided a snapshot of what to expect this year along with a hint at the key battlegrounds and developments to come

Formula 1
Feb 12, 2022
The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk Plus

The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk

Despite its big reputation and bigger bank balance in the form of owner Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin's F1 outfit still faces challenges on its way to the top. 2022 could prove to be crucial for understanding its strengths and building on the success of its previous eras

Formula 1
Feb 11, 2022
How to measure the absolute performance of 2021 F1 cars Plus

How to measure the absolute performance of 2021 F1 cars

The last season of the ‘widebody’ hybrid era was hotly contested all through the field, and the balance swung from track to track. PAT SYMONDS has been able to put numbers to it

Formula 1
Feb 10, 2022
The power behind Hamilton’s next chapter Plus

The power behind Hamilton’s next chapter

Lewis Hamilton’s silence in the aftermath of the 2021 Formula 1 season finale really spoke volumes about those controversial events. But away from the spotlight he has remained active in his efforts to create lasting change in society. In doing so, he proves his power

Formula 1
Feb 9, 2022
How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus Plus

How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus

Can’t pay or won’t pay? STUART CODLING digs into how Williams’ new owners got their teeth into the sponsor which caused the team to go up for sale in the first place…

Formula 1
Feb 7, 2022
The F1 rebel who defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last title Plus

The F1 rebel who defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last title

Jacques Villeneuve was an unconventional and mercurial F1 talent who this year celebrates 25 years since becoming world champion. In this candid interview, he explains to MARK GALLAGHER that skiing taught him everything he knows, how his father’s sudden death was the making of him, and why he doesn’t like pushy racing dads…

Formula 1
Feb 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.