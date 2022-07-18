Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / The risk the big F1 teams face with the updated cost cap Next / 2022 F1 French GP – How to watch, session timings and more
Formula 1 News

Ocon: Latest Alpine F1 upgrades proving positive

Esteban Ocon says that recent upgrades from the Alpine Formula 1 team have proved to be positive and have already paid dividends.

Adam Cooper
By:
Ocon: Latest Alpine F1 upgrades proving positive

The Enstone outfit brought a major package of aero updates to the British Grand Prix, where Fernando Alonso finished fifth and Ocon was running eighth before a late retirement with a fuel pump issue.

In Austria, where the team brought another upgrade in the form of a revised rear wing, Ocon finished fifth.

Meanwhile, Alonso moved up to 10th after starting from the back of the grid and making an extra pitstop with a wheel issue.

The team currently lies fifth in the world championship on 81 points, the same overall total as fourth-placed McLaren.

Ocon hopes that with further work the team can aim to challenge Mercedes in upcoming races.

"It's very positive, and very happy to see that the one that we brought in Silverstone made quite a difference," Ocon said when asked by Autosport about the recent upgrades.

"We can really see it now. And yeah, I hope the next ones are going to be as big. We still have work to do to be able to perform against the Mercedes, because they are still too fast.

"So if they can, if the team can bring more of this stuff, we will take it."

Ocon noted in Austria that the team still has to ensure that the A522 is competitive at every type of venue.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

"We still have a bit of work to do on the consistency side," he said.

"There were times that I felt we didn't necessarily have the pace that the car could deliver. But this weekend has been perfect on that side.

"So there's still some learning curve for us to do to consistently perform at that level. But clearly this weekend, it was one where we optimised everything."

Ocon acknowledged that recent reliability issues have been frustrating, with his Silverstone race ending in retirement and Alonso's Austrian weekend compromised by a non-start in the sprint.

"I trust my team, obviously," he said. "But I mean, the team is aware that these are issues that we can't have, to be scoring good points. But in the end, the car is having performance.

"And it was always the plan, we wanted a car which can perform, can deliver good results. And the reliability will come, the more we go through the races."

Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer confirmed in Austria that the team will continue to bring upgrades with the limits of what the cost cap allows.

"Yeah, very encouraging," he said of the latest package. "We said at the beginning of this year that this is what this year is about.

"The learning curve in the tunnel is still really steep, so you've got to take advantage of that, keep putting performance on the car. So, we will continue to do that until we run out of money."

shares
comments

Related video

The risk the big F1 teams face with the updated cost cap
Previous article

The risk the big F1 teams face with the updated cost cap
Next article

2022 F1 French GP – How to watch, session timings and more

2022 F1 French GP – How to watch, session timings and more
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Norris: Russell has had to get more serious at Mercedes F1 team
Formula 1

Norris: Russell has had to get more serious at Mercedes F1 team

The risk the big F1 teams face with the updated cost cap
Formula 1

The risk the big F1 teams face with the updated cost cap

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Australian GP Plus
Formula 1

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

Latest news

Why Williams wants nothing more than a boring F1 practice in France
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Williams wants nothing more than a boring F1 practice in France

Despite having run its revamped Formula 1 car for two race weekends, Williams is still well behind where it would like to be in understanding the extent of its progress.

How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season

OPINION: Formula 1 is now exactly halfway through its first season running the new cars championship owner Liberty Media set about introducing after its 2017 purchase. So, how exactly are those major rule changes really working now the evidence has mounted up?

How Ferrari has slashed Red Bull’s F1 top speed advantage
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari has slashed Red Bull’s F1 top speed advantage

Ferrari might not have been adopting Red Bull’s policy of throwing update after update at its 2022 Formula 1 car, but it has still been making important progress.

Pourchaire 'understands difficulty' in arranging Alfa Romeo F1 outing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pourchaire 'understands difficulty' in arranging Alfa Romeo F1 outing

Theo Pourchaire understand's the difficulty Alfa Romeo is having in arranging him a Formula 1 FP1 outing, and says he would rather not participate over a Formula 2 weekend. 

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season Plus

How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season

OPINION: Formula 1 is now exactly halfway through its first season running the new cars championship owner Liberty Media set about introducing after its 2017 purchase. So, how exactly are those major rule changes really working now the evidence has mounted up?

Formula 1
14 h
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage Plus

How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage

The RB5 was the first Red Bull to win a GP but, as STUART CODLING explains, the early success of the car in 2009 was somewhat against the run of form

Formula 1
Jul 17, 2022
How unshackled Albon is taking inspiration from Hamilton and Vettel Plus

How unshackled Albon is taking inspiration from Hamilton and Vettel

No longer defined by being benched by Red Bull, Alex Albon is establishing himself as a worthy successor to George Russell in the lead seat at Williams – and, as STUART CODLING explains, he’s also following the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel in using his profile to improve the lives of others

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2022
The anticipated culture change at the top of motorsport that is yet to arrive Plus

The anticipated culture change at the top of motorsport that is yet to arrive

OPINION: The FIA implemented changes to its Formula 1 race management in the wake of the controversial Abu Dhabi final last November that appeared to be the culture shift needed to restore faith in the governance of the series. However, so far in 2022, ongoing inconsistencies and a perceived lack of transparency continue to create widespread frustration

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2022
The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Plus

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

They were unnoticed by many, and eventually rendered futile due to a car problem that prevented him from starting the sprint race. But Fernando Alonso's tactics in second practice at the Austrian Grand Prix revealed that the Alpine driver is as sharp as he ever has been and wasting no opportunity to gain an advantage, which will play to his favour when his recent run of poor luck turns

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2022
The strengths and weakness of the F1 field halfway through 2022 - and what's next Plus

The strengths and weakness of the F1 field halfway through 2022 - and what's next

At the midpoint of the 2022 season, several trends have emerged with the latest breed of Formula 1 cars. Here's what each team should be focused on in the remaining races of the campaign

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2022
The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future Plus

The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future

OPINION: By winning at the Red Bull Ring last weekend, Charles Leclerc ended a 19-year victory drought for Ferrari in Austria. But it was the manner of his triumph over Max Verstappen that Formula 1 fans should savour now and recall later. Here’s why

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.