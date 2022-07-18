2022 F1 French GP – How to watch, session timings and more

After a one-week break following the Austrian GP, F1 is back in action at Circuit Paul Ricard and also reverts to its traditional race weekend format after running the second sprint race weekend of the season at the Red Bull Ring.

Despite losing out to Charles Leclerc in Spielberg, Max Verstappen still holds a healthy lead in the F1 drives’ standings with a 38-point advantage over the Ferrari driver. His non-finish in the Austrian GP has dropped Sergio Perez back to third place, 19 points off Leclerc.

Ferrari missed out on the chance to apply maximum damage to Red Bull’s and Verstappen’s title hopes after Carlos Sainz suffered a dramatic engine fire.

Behind the top two teams, Mercedes will be eager to maintain its recent improvements, with Hamilton fresh from three consecutive podium finishes.

From the French GP all F1 teams will be given the new Aerodynamic Oscillation Metric (AOM) from the FIA to monitor their car porpoising and bouncing. All teams will need to ensure it comes within the regulated limit which will be applied from next month’s Belgian GP.

Pierre Gasly is one of two French drivers on the grid, along with Esteban Ocon Photo by: Peter Fox

Full 2022 French GP session timings

Friday 22nd July 2022

Free Practice 1: 1:00pm-2:00pm BST (2:00pm-3:00pm local)

Free Practice 2: 4:00pm-5:00pm BST (5:00pm-6:00pm local)

Saturday 23rd July 2022

Free Practice 3: 12:00pm-1:00pm BST (1:00pm-2:00pm local)

Qualifying: 3:00pm-4:00pm BST (4:00pm-5:00pm local)

Sunday 24th July 2022

Race: 2:00pm BST (3:00pm local)

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is only broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

Fans wanting to watch the race for free will have to wait until the Saturday afternoon (qualifying) or Sunday afternoon (race) to see the highlights on Channel 4.

Alpine will be eager to impress in its home grand prix Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the French GP?

Channel: Sky Sports F1 HD and Sky Sports Main Event HD

Channel numbers - Sky: 406 and 401

Channel numbers - Virgin Media: 506 and 501

Sky Sports has live and exclusive broadcasting rights in the United Kingdom, with the build-up to the F1 French GP race starting from 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1 and 1:55pm on Sky Sports Main Event, ahead of lights out at 2:00pm.

When can I watch the F1 French GP highlights?

Channel: Channel 4

Start time: Qualifying – 6:30pm Saturday, Race – 6:30pm Sunday

Channel 4 has the rights to show the French GP highlights of qualifying and the race.

Will the F1 French GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live or 5 Live Sports Extra stations and via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the French GP will start at 2:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the French GP

Circuit Paul Ricard is set for hot and sunny conditions throughout the race weekend, with a low chance of rain. Highs of 34 degrees Celsius are predicted on Sunday for the start of the race, 13 degrees warmer than the Austrian GP last time out.

Most F1 French GP wins

Michael Schumacher: 8 wins (1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2002, 2004, 2006)

Alain Prost: 6 wins (1981, 1983, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1993)

Juan Manuel Fangio: 4 wins (1950, 1951, 1954, 1957)

Nigel Mansell: 4 wins (1986, 1987, 1991, 1992)