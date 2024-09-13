Oakes: Alpine now has "clear leadership" with Briatore and me

New Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes reckons that the Enstone squad was in need of someone to "take a bullet for the team" and fully commit to its management - and believes he has brought that quality.

The Briton was installed as the team principal when former incumbent Bruno Famin stepped down, as Alpine sought to end a cycle of managerial upheaval over the past few seasons. Oakes followed former chief Flavio Briatore through the door, as the Italian became an advisor to Renault CEO Luca de Meo.

Asked by Autosport if he joined the team with any specific goals to impart upon the team, Oakes stated that he had no 'preconceived ideas' in starting his new role.

He added that this allowed him to start from a clean sheet of paper, with an aim to give those working under him at Alpine clear leadership and vision from the top.

"I think you come with your own ethos and approach in terms of how you feel you need to build that trust, that unity, and stability back in the team," Oakes said.

"So the main thing I came with really was a sort of clean sheet of paper of right, you know, 'where are we at now? What things have we done right? What haven't we done right?' And I dare say you also want to listen a bit as well to some of that.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524 Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

"It's a pretty special place at Enstone, I keep saying it, but there is a lot of knowledge there, it's been in F1 a long, long time, as Flavio keeps reminding me daily.

"But because of that, it knows what it's doing, it just genuinely needs some leadership and it needs support. And I think now, I'm going to say this because it's on my shoulders, but I think it's actually got a clear vision now and clear leadership. With me and Flavio there, we're committed.

"And I think that's the biggest thing I wanted to bring really, that there's someone there who takes the bullet for the team, gives them the support and the direction they need.

"That was my only real sort of vision before starting. I actually felt it needed that, it needed someone there who was a racer, who understood what everybody was going through. I've just got to deliver, haven't I?"

Speaking about the team's progress, Oakes explained that it was buoyed by point-scoring results at Spa and Zandvoort, something that he feels showed great progress from Alpine's lowly position at the start of the year.

"The parts we brought to Spar and onto Zandvoort were quite a good uplift for us. That was very, very positive, particularly from where the team started at the beginning of the season.

"I think full credit to [the team] for that. We plan between now and the end of the year to bring a couple more. It's sort of hard to balance now when you bring them a bit later because we're on the back foot at the beginning of the season.

"At the end of the day, we want to continue that sort of recovery from the beginning of the year."