Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The tech updates planned for a dry F1 Belgian GP
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Norris conflicted by decision to award F1 points in Belgian GP

By:

Lando Norris admits he is conflicted by the awarding of points after Formula 1's Belgian GP was run for the required two laps behind the safety car.

Norris disagrees with the principle of points being handed out with no proper racing laps completed, while acknowledging that the six earned by his McLaren teammate Daniel Ricciardo for fourth place were useful in the ongoing battle with Ferrari.

Norris had a shot pole at Spa having been fastest in Q1 and Q2 on Saturday, before crashing in Q3.

That left him in 10th place, before a gearbox change penalty dropped him down to 15th. He gained one place in the final classification after Sergio Perez crashed on the way to the grid.

Asked by Autosport about realising in retrospect how expensive the accident had been, Norris acknowledged his frustration.

"Yeah, of course," he said. "But I guess the hindsight of it is, it's only half points as well. And now a lot of the people I'm racing against as a driver didn't score any points, or Charles [Leclerc] got one or something.

"And even for us as a team, we still have outscored Ferrari, which is important. But we're here to race, we want to race. And yeah, I guess I'm disappointed I didn't get to try make up for yesterday's problem."

Norris said that points should only have been given out if there had been actual racing laps.

"I don't think any points should be awarded for today. How little we did today, I think [it's OK if it was] X amount of actual racing laps, like we go out and we race for X amount of the race, but to drive round behind the safety car and for people to get points?

"Maybe I'll be saying the opposite if I was first, on a good amount of points. Even though it's benefited us today, Daniel got a good amount of points comparing to Ferrari, I don't think it was a race deserving of points, because it wasn't a race at the end of the day."

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

McLaren is hopeful that Norris’s newest engine can be used again, despite it being swapped out after his crash.

Norris fitted his third and final power unit of the season for last weekend’s Spa event, but it took a hit when he smashed into the barriers at Eau Rouge.

But although Norris was without his third power unit for Sunday, McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl expects it to be back in action at future races.

“Obviously the PU has been inspected in detail, once it was out of the car,” said Seidl. “PU3 looks basically okay, but there's still more checks that need to be done.

“So as a precaution we went back to power unit number two for the race, with the intention to reuse PU3 at future races.”

Speaking about the damage from the accident, Seidl said the chassis survived because of the way Norris went backwards into the barriers.

“Thanks to the angle of the impact Lando had, the monocoque was okay, so we could reuse that because that was the first worry.

“But it was pretty clear that the gearbox had to be changed so we had to accept the five places grid penalty.”

Norris had been in contention for pole position prior to his Q3 accident, and was apologetic to the team afterwards about making the mistake that wrecked his chances.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Seidl said he had nothing but praise for the youngster, whose attitude he says sets an example for all his staff.

“With everything Lando has shown so far since he entered F1, this is clearly showing that he has everything he needs in order to become a top driver in the future,” said Seidl.

“In F1 he is only in his third year now, but it's impressive to see what he's pulling off inside the car, and also outside the car in terms of how he works together with the team, and how he voices what he needs from the team in order to perform.

“Part of his performance is his personality and character. He is very self-critical as well and is the first one to raise his hand if something went wrong on his side, and that's an attitude I like a lot, and we like a lot in the team.

“I want to have this culture from every single member of the team because that's the only way of getting better as a team and moving forward.”

shares
comments
The tech updates planned for a dry F1 Belgian GP

Previous article

The tech updates planned for a dry F1 Belgian GP
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement

7 h
2
Formula 1

Norris conflicted by decision to award F1 points in Belgian GP

26 min
3
Formula 1

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

1 h
4
Esports

Thrustmaster T248 steering wheel review

5 h
5
Formula 1

The tech updates planned for a dry F1 Belgian GP

1 h
Latest news
Norris conflicted by decision to award F1 points in Belgian GP
Video Inside
F1

Norris conflicted by decision to award F1 points in Belgian GP

26m
The tech updates planned for a dry F1 Belgian GP
F1

The tech updates planned for a dry F1 Belgian GP

1 h
The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Plus
F1

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

1 h
Todt confirms October talks over F1 rule changes after Belgian GP
F1

Todt confirms October talks over F1 rule changes after Belgian GP

2 h
Masi admits starting Q3 at Spa was a mistake
F1

Masi admits starting Q3 at Spa was a mistake

3 h
Latest videos
How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break 00:57
Formula 1
Aug 10, 2021

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief 10:15
Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary 11:36
Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary

Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
When F1 last aborted a race at Spa
Formula 1

When F1 last aborted a race at Spa

Gasly: F1 should address spray issue after poor visibility at Spa Belgian GP
Formula 1

Gasly: F1 should address spray issue after poor visibility at Spa

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie Plus
IndyCar

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

Lando Norris More
Lando Norris
Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP qualifying crash Belgian GP
Formula 1

Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP qualifying crash

Spa F1 qualifying red flagged as Norris escapes Eau Rouge crash Belgian GP
Formula 1

Spa F1 qualifying red flagged as Norris escapes Eau Rouge crash

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Plus
Formula 1

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

Trending Today

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement

Norris conflicted by decision to award F1 points in Belgian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris conflicted by decision to award F1 points in Belgian GP

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

Thrustmaster T248 steering wheel review
Esports Esports

Thrustmaster T248 steering wheel review

The tech updates planned for a dry F1 Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

The tech updates planned for a dry F1 Belgian GP

Masi admits starting Q3 at Spa was a mistake
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi admits starting Q3 at Spa was a mistake

Dixon “really annoyed” with MotoGP debut at Silverstone
MotoGP MotoGP

Dixon “really annoyed” with MotoGP debut at Silverstone

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Plus

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

OPINION: Formula 1's controversial decision to call a result after the Belgian GP that never got going due to persistently poor weather was good news for George Russell, as he scored a shock maiden podium. But the Williams driver aside, there were plenty who lost out as a result of Spa's washout - not least F1 itself

Formula 1
1 h
The critical calls that led to the memorable moment of an infamous Spa F1 weekend Plus

The critical calls that led to the memorable moment of an infamous Spa F1 weekend

A maiden Formula 1 podium is special, but George Russell will never forget exactly how his came about on a controversial Belgian Grand Prix weekend. Regardless of the outcry over the 'race' behind the safety car, the Williams driver and his team deserve considerable praise and recognition for the smart strategy and bold decisions they took in qualifying

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce Plus

What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce

OPINION: The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix broke statistical records as Formula 1's shortest ever 'race'. But while F1 deserves credit for its safety-first approach, it has been heavily criticised for going ahead with declaring a result and leaving fans short-changed. To restore credibility, it must learn from what happened and take decisive action

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut Plus

The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut

GP Racing columnist MARK GALLAGHER was working as Jordan’s press officer when Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut at Spa in 1991. Here, for the first time, Mark gives his first-hand account from behind the scenes at the birth of a grand prix legend

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2021
How Schumacher became the master of F1’s Ardennes wonder Plus

How Schumacher became the master of F1’s Ardennes wonder

Michael Schumacher and Spa-Francorchamps: truly a meeting of greats. Schuey exploded onto the grand prix scene at Spa, one of Formula 1’s pre-eminent driver’s circuits. Little surprise that he should excel there in future years, too, winning the Belgian Grand Prix no fewer than six times. DAMIEN SMITH details every epic victory

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2021
How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull vs Mercedes battle for Spa supremacy Plus

How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull vs Mercedes battle for Spa supremacy

The times set in the opening practice sessions for the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix suggest there is once again very little to separate Red Bull and Mercedes at the front of the Formula 1 pack. But one unseen element at power-sensitive Spa means neither can be sure it has an edge just yet

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2021
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Plus

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer Plus

The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer

The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. STUART CODLING revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021

Latest news

Norris conflicted by decision to award F1 points in Belgian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris conflicted by decision to award F1 points in Belgian GP

The tech updates planned for a dry F1 Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

The tech updates planned for a dry F1 Belgian GP

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

Todt confirms October talks over F1 rule changes after Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Todt confirms October talks over F1 rule changes after Belgian GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.