Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Red Bull reveals launch date of 2023 F1 car Next / Wolff: New Hamilton F1 deal will be sorted in a "few hours"
Formula 1 News

Mercedes F1 not looking for direct Vowles replacement

Mercedes has no plans to directly replace motorsport strategy director James Vowles, with some of his previous Formula 1 roles having already been handed over last year.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Mercedes F1 not looking for direct Vowles replacement

Vowles was announced on Friday as the new Williams team principal, bringing an end to a long and successful career at Mercedes.

And while Mercedes has long benefited from Vowles’ involvement, and will lose his valuable input, in terms of strategy it has emerged that there had already been a shift in approach from the middle of last year as he stepped back from having such a hands-on role.

As part of a bid to help Vowles’ career progression, Mercedes moved him away from direct involvement in strategy calls – and handed him fresh responsibilities in areas like the young driver programme and contracts.

Those changes meant the Mercedes strategy at races was already been run without the need for Vowles to have anything more than a watching brief.

Speaking during a media briefing on Friday, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said: “There is no gap left behind, because for many years we have discussed the succession planning in this area.

“We've been very reliant on James' visibility, and we put an emphasis a few years ago on how that would continue if he one day would decide to do something else, whether within Mercedes or outside. James was very good in setting that up.

“We have an extremely talented team of strategists. We have nine people, some very senior, that are not always on the front line, and some that have grown within the organisation.

“They have flown the air plane now alone in the last six months, and before that already very much just under James's supervision. So I feel very comfortable in the structure going forward. And it’s not that suddenly a big weakness has been created.”

With the strategy team already well settled, Mercedes is expected to simply redistribute Vowles' other areas of work among individuals at Brackley.

James Vowles, Motorsport Strategy Director, Mercedes AMG F1 and Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrate on the podium

James Vowles, Motorsport Strategy Director, Mercedes AMG F1 and Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrate on the podium

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Hamilton happy for Vowles

Wolff said he spoke to Lewis Hamilton about Vowles’ departure this week, and said that the seven-time champion had encouraging words for his former strategy chief.

“I told him [Hamilton] this week that this is going to happen,” added Wolff. “And he's absolutely fine. Working with James has always been a great pleasure for him.

“The clever thinking on the Sunday mornings, that was good fun with James always. I think his first response was: ‘That's amazing for James.’ I think this is maybe the important sentence.”

Vowles explained that he too had received a positive reaction from Hamilton over the news.

“I called him last night, and those are the [same] first words that came out of his mouth,” he said. “He was not insulting me or telling me he's disappointed. It's quite the opposite.

“In fact, I'd probably say throughout Mercedes I've had the fortune that near enough everyone I've spoken to has been just incredibly happy.”

shares
comments
Red Bull reveals launch date of 2023 F1 car
Previous article

Red Bull reveals launch date of 2023 F1 car
Next article

Wolff: New Hamilton F1 deal will be sorted in a "few hours"

Wolff: New Hamilton F1 deal will be sorted in a "few hours"
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Wolff: New Hamilton F1 deal will be sorted in a "few hours"
Formula 1

Wolff: New Hamilton F1 deal will be sorted in a "few hours"

FIA’s cost cap policing should deter future ‘cover ups’, says Ben Sulayem
Formula 1

FIA’s cost cap policing should deter future ‘cover ups’, says Ben Sulayem

Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations Plus
Formula 1

Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations

Latest news

Brown: Andretti-Cadillac F1 bid a "compelling proposition"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brown: Andretti-Cadillac F1 bid a "compelling proposition"

McLaren CEO Zak Brown says Andretti's link-up with GM for its Formula 1 entry application has made the team a "compelling proposition", despite lukewarm reception from those in the championship.

Mexico City E-Prix: Di Grassi claims pole after Dennis error in final
Formula E Formula E

Mexico City E-Prix: Di Grassi claims pole after Dennis error in final

Lucas di Grassi claimed a surprise pole in his first Formula E race for Mahindra, as Jake Dennis' error in the Mexico City E-Prix qualifying final wrecked his chances.

Spirit F1 owner and Le Mans-winning Bentley team boss John Wickham dies aged 73
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spirit F1 owner and Le Mans-winning Bentley team boss John Wickham dies aged 73

John Wickham, who co-owned the Spirit Formula 1 team of the early 1980s and oversaw Bentley’s 2003 Le Mans 24 Hours victory, has died aged 73 after a long illness.

Gasly "put emotions aside" in decision to leave AlphaTauri F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly "put emotions aside" in decision to leave AlphaTauri F1

Pierre Gasly had to “put emotions aside” in deciding to leave his AlphaTauri Formula 1 “family” and make the step up to Alpine for the 2023 season.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Russell can make history again in F1 2023 Plus

How Russell can make history again in F1 2023

George Russell's first season at Mercedes was a resounding success amid the context of the team’s struggles. But things could get spicy against Lewis Hamilton in 2023 if Brackley's latest car is good enough to place either driver on the F1 throne

Formula 1
Jan 13, 2023
Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations Plus

Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations

OPINION: Ever since Michael Andretti made his intentions clear to form a team to join the Formula 1 grid, it has been hit with resistance. While the Andretti Cadillac set-up still has hurdles to get over, a stand-off has formed and the American is critical of the championship’s self-interest. Andretti may have a point but he must also realise the reasons behind the "greed"

Formula 1
Jan 12, 2023
How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom Plus

How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom

OPINION: Formula 1 car launches have lost their spectacle over the years, as Spice Girls-fronted unveils gave way to boring PR exercises where nothing more than a livery on a show car was revealed to the world. As F1's popularity continues to grow, however, perhaps the glitzy car launches of old can once again have their place - but in a much more inclusive way

Formula 1
Jan 11, 2023
How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress Plus

How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress

OPINION: Back in 2007, the Honda squad launched an ambitious Formula 1 car with big expectations. Fast-forward 15 years and what is now the Mercedes team did likewise in 2022. Both seasons were horror shows for the same Brackley base, but the most recent showed just how far a team can develop when set on the right course. This is a lesson for one of Mercedes’ rivals heading in 2023…

Formula 1
Jan 10, 2023
How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival Plus

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

Fred Vasseur has handed the reins to Andreas Seidl as Sauber gears up for its Audi era from 2026. The Frenchman was key to the deal with Ingolstadt reaching fruition, as he revealed in an interview with Autosport prior to his Ferrari switch

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2023
The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments Plus

The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments

It was a different Sebastian Vettel who moved to Ferrari: a driver who knew what he wanted and how to get it, full of the confidence and commanding influence four world championships could bring. ROBERTO CHINCHERO recalls that the mission was nothing less than to recreate the glory days of Michael Schumacher. What could possibly go wrong?

Formula 1
Jan 8, 2023
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid Plus

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

OPINION: The wheels have been set into motion for a new team to join the Formula 1 grid, with Andretti expressing plans to enter the series in the coming years together with Cadillac. It will likely be a winding road lined with many hurdles, but what if F1 turned to the NHL and its expansion rules to welcome a new team?

Formula 1
Jan 6, 2023
Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue Plus

Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue

With Formula 1's engine war becoming an ever closer affair, reliability tweaks made by teams over the winter break despite an engine freeze could be key in the 2023 title fight. What is really intriguing though is where Ferrari stacks up, and a decent step from Maranello could open up a political debate about performance gains

Formula 1
Jan 5, 2023
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.