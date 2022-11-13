Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Magnussen "forgot" to enjoy leading Brazil F1 sprint Next / Live: F1 Brazilian GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 / São Paulo GP News

Mercedes expects "very hardcore" Red Bull Brazilian GP battle if track is warmer

Mercedes expects Formula 1 rival Red Bull to be a lot closer in Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix after the German squad dominated Saturday's sprint event.

Adam Cooper
By:
Mercedes expects "very hardcore" Red Bull Brazilian GP battle if track is warmer

George Russell won the short race after passing Max Verstappen, who struggled with his medium tyres compared to the Briton's softs.

Russell and Lewis Hamilton will start from the front row on Sunday, with Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez immediately behind.

Although Mercedes showed great pace in the sprint, trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin cautioned that potentially warmer conditions could favour the Milton Keynes-based team in the grand prix itself.

ANALYSIS: Why Mercedes can realistically resist Verstappen to win in Brazil

"If we look at all the data we've had over the entire year, Max is going to be quick," Shovlin said. "If the track is warmer, it will probably help some of their issues.

"They looked like they were front-limited, that problem is going to diminish a bit. And also they won't be on the wrong tyre. We've all got to run a medium or a hard as well as the soft. So we're expecting a tougher battle.

"But we couldn't have got ourselves in a better position today. It's great to have both cars at the front. And recently, we've had decent race pace.

"So we'll see what we can do. We don't expect it to be anything other than a very, very hardcore battle. But we're trying desperately hard to get our first win."

Verstappen was compromised by starting on the medium tyre, which didn't work as well as the softs used by his rivals.

"It doesn't follow that they were unaware that the medium was a weak tyre," said Shovlin of the choice.

"It might be that they knew it was a weak tyre, and they're getting it out of the way today, rather than having to run two of those tomorrow. So I suspect it was strategically the lesser of two evils."

George Russell, Mercedes W13

George Russell, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Shovlin said that the team had found a "good window" with the W13 on Saturday.

"If you look at a sprint race in general, you've got one hour where you're free to change the set-up, and then you're locked in when you roll out for qualifying," he said when asked by Autosport about the impressive sprint performance.

"And it goes without saying that, if you get the set-up right to start, you're in a good position. The car was working reasonably well, the track was quite tricky on Friday.

"This morning we didn't feel that we were in great shape, with quite a lot of rear overheating, and possibly the cooler conditions suited us today.

"We thought it would definitely help some of the problems. But it just seemed to fall in a good window. And we obviously had both cars on the right tyre, which helped."

Shovlin praised Russell for his charging performance in the sprint, during which he got past Verstappen after several bold attempts.

"He did a great job coping with the pressure up front, and coping with racing a guy like Max, who is probably the hardest one out there to get by," said Shovlin.

"From when George was in Williams, we knew he knew how to race. And he's very good at overtaking.

"So it wasn't a surprise the performance he put in, but it was a fantastic drive. And from where we started the year, we knew that we had a long, long journey to get to a point where we can win races.

"It's encouraging that we're starting to see some of the milestones that you see along that journey.

"Absolutely faultless performance by him. Off the line, we were surprised that he was putting Max under so much pressure, but the real surprise was when he just started to reel him in later on, and really started hounding him."

shares
comments

Related video

Magnussen "forgot" to enjoy leading Brazil F1 sprint
Previous article

Magnussen "forgot" to enjoy leading Brazil F1 sprint
Next article

Live: F1 Brazilian GP commentary and updates

Live: F1 Brazilian GP commentary and updates
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Tsunoda highlights bizarre F1 safety car system anomaly in Brazil GP São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Tsunoda highlights bizarre F1 safety car system anomaly in Brazil GP

Magnussen "forgot" to enjoy leading Brazil F1 sprint São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Magnussen "forgot" to enjoy leading Brazil F1 sprint

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Mercedes More
Mercedes
How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil São Paulo GP Plus
Formula 1

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

Why Mercedes can realistically resist Verstappen to win in Brazil São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Why Mercedes can realistically resist Verstappen to win in Brazil

Hamilton and Russell vow to work together to give Mercedes Brazil F1 win São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Hamilton and Russell vow to work together to give Mercedes Brazil F1 win

Latest news

Tsunoda highlights bizarre F1 safety car system anomaly in Brazil GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda highlights bizarre F1 safety car system anomaly in Brazil GP

In Sunday’s Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Yuki Tsunoda became the unfortunate victim of an unexpected anomaly in the system designed to help the FIA control safety car situations.

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

The Mercedes W13 has rarely looked like being a winner in 2022, but in Interlagos the team kicked its recent malaise firmly into touch. George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a remarkable 1-2, which few could have predicted any more than Friday night's topsy-turvy qualifying headed by Kevin Magnussen, as an off-weekend for Red Bull and a track favourable to Mercedes' concept put the Silver Arrows back on top

Why Verstappen was penalised for clashing with Hamilton in Brazilian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen was penalised for clashing with Hamilton in Brazilian GP

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton may not have gone wheel-to-wheel much in Formula 1 this year, but Sunday’s incident at Interlagos proved there’s no love lost between them.

Tandy and Makowiecki complete Porsche LMDh driver line-up
WEC WEC

Tandy and Makowiecki complete Porsche LMDh driver line-up

Nick Tandy and Frederic Makowiecki have completed the factory driver line-up for Porsche’s 2023 assaults on the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship with the 963 LMDh prototype.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil Plus

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

The Mercedes W13 has rarely looked like being a winner in 2022, but in Interlagos the team kicked its recent malaise firmly into touch. George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a remarkable 1-2, which few could have predicted any more than Friday night's topsy-turvy qualifying headed by Kevin Magnussen, as an off-weekend for Red Bull and a track favourable to Mercedes' concept put the Silver Arrows back on top

Formula 1
22m
Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet Plus

Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet

Losing out on last year's Formula 1 drivers' title in Abu Dhabi, and the circumstances surrounding it, cast a shadow over the winter months for Lewis Hamilton. Yet despite that, and the challenges of the troubled Mercedes W13 this season, the seven-time champion is determined to keep going as he approaches his forties...

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2022
Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023 Plus

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023

Despite strong early results and qualifying dominance, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari's 2022 Formula 1 title hopes eventually faded away against the strength of Red Bull and Max Verstappen. But Leclerc believes progress has been made, and is upbeat that the Scuderia can compete for honours once more

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2022
The inadvertent farewell that F1 risks not appreciating Plus

The inadvertent farewell that F1 risks not appreciating

Hoping to remain in the F1 paddock in some form in 2023, Daniel Ricciardo has put a pin in his racing career to give himself the best chance of a 2024 reprieve. But it's a huge risk for the Australian – and F1 could theoretically lose one of its superstars with barely any commotion

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1 Plus

The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1

OPINION: As the first season of Formula 1’s new car design era heads to its conclusion in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, the full scale of the rule revamp’s impact on the competitive order has been laid down. This shows a less-discussed element is still lurking and it’s something the championship will find hard to address

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2022
Why F1's Mexico GP wasn't as boring as everyone made out Plus

Why F1's Mexico GP wasn't as boring as everyone made out

OPINION: The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix won't be remembered for anything other than the race Max Verstappen took an historic 14th win in a single season. The lack of action led to an unenthused fanbase on social media, but there were elements of that grand prix that made it far more interesting than has been claimed

Formula 1
Nov 2, 2022
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be in 2022 Plus

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be in 2022

OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?

Formula 1
Nov 1, 2022
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.