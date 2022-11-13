Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Brawn: F1 should be "cautious" on changing sprint format Next / Mercedes expects "very hardcore" Red Bull Brazilian GP battle if track is warmer
Formula 1 / São Paulo GP News

Magnussen "forgot" to enjoy leading Brazil F1 sprint

Kevin Magnussen has said he was so busy looking after his tyres that he "forgot" to enjoy leading the early laps of Saturday's Formula 1 sprint race in Brazil.

Adam Cooper
By:
Co-author:
Jess McFadyen
Magnussen "forgot" to enjoy leading Brazil F1 sprint

From his pole position, the Dane made it to the first corner in front, and he remained in the lead until Max Verstappen passed him on the third lap.

He slipped back to seventh as the other five cars from the top three teams worked their way past. He had hoped to finish best of the rest, but he ultimately lost out to McLaren's Lando Norris.

Nevertheless, a point for eighth place was useful for his Haas team in the battle with AlphaTauri for eighth in the F1 world constructors' championship, as the US squad moved two points clear ahead of the full-distance race on Sunday.

“I forgot to really enjoy it,” Magnussen said of his brief stint in the lead. “I was looking after my tyres and trying to get into the rhythm, so I didn't really think about it.

"My battle was P7, P8, around there, so I was trying to look after my tyres.

“I knew these guys behind would overtake, and I just tried to lose as little time as possible in order to finish as high up as possible.

“It almost went as well as we could have hoped for. The pace wasn't quite good enough to keep Norris behind, he was a bit too fast to keep behind.

“But we still got a point out of it, led a couple of laps, and started from pole position for the first time, which was great.”

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, battles with Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, battles with Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Magnussen praised his Haas team for their efforts during the weekend: “I felt like they were very focused, they put all this joy of yesterday behind for a while, and then focused on what they are here to do, and when we leave we can think back to the joy of qualifying again and the pole position.

“And, every once in a while, we can bring that up in our minds and just think about it a little bit. But when there's a job to do like today in the sprint race it's important to focus on what's important.”

Meanwhile, after the frustration of qualifying only 20th, Magnussen’s team-mate Mick Schumacher drove a strong sprint race to 12th place, despite some concerns over his Ferrari engine.

“It definitely lit up a fire, which helped today,” he said when asked by Autosport if qualifying had given him extra motivation.

“We had enough pace, for sure to go into Q3. Upsetting that we weren't able to do that, or show that pace. Nonetheless, Kevin did a great job, the team did a great job. It's just great to see the team having a pole position.”

Read Also:

Schumacher admitted that the engine worries had not helped in the sprint: “We had a good opening lap, that was definitely a key. And then obviously, we had a few overtakes here and there.

“But, overall, we were a bit concerned about the engine. We had some issues there. So that was what we were mainly talking about in the whole of the race.

“I had to do a lot of things on the steering wheel to try and fix it. So hopefully everything will be OK for tomorrow.”

shares
comments

Related video

Brawn: F1 should be "cautious" on changing sprint format
Previous article

Brawn: F1 should be "cautious" on changing sprint format
Next article

Mercedes expects "very hardcore" Red Bull Brazilian GP battle if track is warmer

Mercedes expects "very hardcore" Red Bull Brazilian GP battle if track is warmer
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Tsunoda highlights bizarre F1 safety car system anomaly in Brazil GP São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Tsunoda highlights bizarre F1 safety car system anomaly in Brazil GP

Mercedes expects "very hardcore" Red Bull Brazilian GP battle if track is warmer São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Mercedes expects "very hardcore" Red Bull Brazilian GP battle if track is warmer

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Kevin Magnussen More
Kevin Magnussen
Haas's shock Brazilian GP pole reminds us the joy F1 underdogs provide São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Haas's shock Brazilian GP pole reminds us the joy F1 underdogs provide

Magnussen "not even close" to dreaming of surprise first F1 pole São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Magnussen "not even close" to dreaming of surprise first F1 pole

The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat Plus
Formula 1

The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat

Haas F1 Team More
Haas F1 Team
Haas F1 plans to make second 2023 driver decision next week
Formula 1

Haas F1 plans to make second 2023 driver decision next week

Magnussen: “No problem" with Hulkenberg as 2023 F1 team-mate at Haas
Formula 1

Magnussen: “No problem" with Hulkenberg as 2023 F1 team-mate at Haas

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Plus
Formula 1

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

Latest news

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's sprint race format returned for the penultimate round of 2022 in Interlagos, meaning drivers had multiple opportunities to impress - or otherwise - in an incident-packed and controversial Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how we rated the field

Autosport Podcast: F1 Brazilian Grand Prix review
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport Podcast: F1 Brazilian Grand Prix review

George Russell led a Mercedes 1-2 to clinch his maiden Formula 1 win and the team’s first victory of the season, capping a turnaround after a nightmare start with an underperforming car.

Tsunoda highlights bizarre F1 safety car system anomaly in Brazil GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda highlights bizarre F1 safety car system anomaly in Brazil GP

In Sunday’s Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Yuki Tsunoda became the unfortunate victim of an unexpected anomaly in the system designed to help the FIA control safety car situations.

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

The Mercedes W13 has rarely looked like being a winner in 2022, but in Interlagos the team kicked its recent malaise firmly into touch. George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a remarkable 1-2, which few could have predicted any more than Friday night's topsy-turvy qualifying headed by Kevin Magnussen, as an off-weekend for Red Bull and a track favourable to Mercedes' concept put the Silver Arrows back on top

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's sprint race format returned for the penultimate round of 2022 in Interlagos, meaning drivers had multiple opportunities to impress - or otherwise - in an incident-packed and controversial Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how we rated the field

Formula 1
10m
How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil Plus

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

The Mercedes W13 has rarely looked like being a winner in 2022, but in Interlagos the team kicked its recent malaise firmly into touch. George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a remarkable 1-2, which few could have predicted any more than Friday night's topsy-turvy qualifying headed by Kevin Magnussen, as an off-weekend for Red Bull and a track favourable to Mercedes' concept put the Silver Arrows back on top

Formula 1
52m
Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet Plus

Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet

Losing out on last year's Formula 1 drivers' title in Abu Dhabi, and the circumstances surrounding it, cast a shadow over the winter months for Lewis Hamilton. Yet despite that, and the challenges of the troubled Mercedes W13 this season, the seven-time champion is determined to keep going as he approaches his forties...

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2022
Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023 Plus

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023

Despite strong early results and qualifying dominance, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari's 2022 Formula 1 title hopes eventually faded away against the strength of Red Bull and Max Verstappen. But Leclerc believes progress has been made, and is upbeat that the Scuderia can compete for honours once more

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2022
The inadvertent farewell that F1 risks not appreciating Plus

The inadvertent farewell that F1 risks not appreciating

Hoping to remain in the F1 paddock in some form in 2023, Daniel Ricciardo has put a pin in his racing career to give himself the best chance of a 2024 reprieve. But it's a huge risk for the Australian – and F1 could theoretically lose one of its superstars with barely any commotion

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1 Plus

The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1

OPINION: As the first season of Formula 1’s new car design era heads to its conclusion in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, the full scale of the rule revamp’s impact on the competitive order has been laid down. This shows a less-discussed element is still lurking and it’s something the championship will find hard to address

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2022
Why F1's Mexico GP wasn't as boring as everyone made out Plus

Why F1's Mexico GP wasn't as boring as everyone made out

OPINION: The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix won't be remembered for anything other than the race Max Verstappen took an historic 14th win in a single season. The lack of action led to an unenthused fanbase on social media, but there were elements of that grand prix that made it far more interesting than has been claimed

Formula 1
Nov 2, 2022
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be in 2022 Plus

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be in 2022

OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?

Formula 1
Nov 1, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.