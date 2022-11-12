Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F1 results: Perez, Ocon fastest in Brazilian GP practice sessions Next / F1 race results: George Russell wins Brazilian GP sprint
Formula 1 / São Paulo GP News

F1 Brazilian GP: Russell overhauls Verstappen to win sprint race

George Russell sensationally ended the Mercedes winless run as he overthrew Max Verstappen to win the final sprint race of the 2022 Formula 1 season in Brazil.

Matt Kew
By:
F1 Brazilian GP: Russell overhauls Verstappen to win sprint race

The Briton battled fiercely with the two-time champion, the pair dicing wheel-to-wheel for three laps before eventually the W13 driver seized first place and ran away to victory.

As Verstappen continued to tumble before sustaining damage, Lewis Hamilton completed a double Mercedes podium behind Carlos Sainz, while shock polesitter Kevin Magnussen took eighth.

Verstappen and 16th place-starting Nicholas Latifi were the only drivers to start on the medium tyres as everyone else favoured the quicker but less durable, red-walled soft compound.

With more grip from the off, Magnussen launched strongly to hold the lead into the downhill Turn 1 and pulled half a second on his front-row rival Verstappen, who had to heat his tyres.

With Russell’s rubber immediately up to temperature, he was able to stick the nose of his Mercedes alongside the Red Bull to challenge for second place before the RB18’s superior straightline speed made itself known and he eked away from the W13.

The punch of the Honda engine then allowed Verstappen to tuck into the tow of Magnussen, with him eventually relegating the compliant Haas driver under braking into Turn 1.

Russell followed suit with DRS to pass around the outside of the Dane over the start line. Before long, Sainz lunged up the inside of Magnussen to knock him off the podium.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, George Russell, Mercedes W13

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, George Russell, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Verstappen looked strong as he pulled 1.1s clear of the chasing Silver Arrow, but Russell kept his quicker soft tyres alive to reel in the leader and gain DRS from lap 10.

With the overtaking aid again activated, he tried to pass around the outside into Turn 4 but Verstappen held his nerve under braking to sure up the position through the middle sector.

There was almost a carbon copy of that dice next time around on lap 14, with Verstappen then getting better drive off the exit to keep hold of the lead for another lap of Interlagos.

But then, on the 15th tour, Russell nailed his exit onto the back straight to gain the tow and DRS once more to pulled clear of Verstappen into the braking zone and definitively nick first.

The W13 then came on song in clear air, with Russell marching 1.6s clear as Verstappen then was under threat from Sainz, with the Spaniard robustly passing at the start of lap 19.

The British GP victor threw his F1-75 up the inside of Turn 1 with the pair bashing wheels and as Sainz came back across the racing line, he clipped the front wing of the Red Bull.

That damaged endplate and a compromised line for Verstappen then meant, after running over debris, he was under threat from Hamilton. But the Dutch racer squeezed his bitter 2021 championship rival through Turn 6 to hold on to third place for the time being.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, battles with George Russell, Mercedes W13

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, battles with George Russell, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

But as lap 18 came to a close, Hamilton gained DRS to sail past over the line and cement third before chasing after Sainz - now complaining that he was losing the soft tyres.

He managed to hold on by less than half a second from Hamilton, but it was Russell who bagged the spoils nigh on four seconds clear to score Mercedes its first win of the year.

Verstappen continued to fourth but was 6s down on Hamilton, as Sergio Perez recovered from ninth to fifth ahead of Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris, while Magnussen’s anticipated fade ended with eighth place.

Sebastian Vettel bagged ninth after surviving a trip over the grass while attempting to pass his uber-defensive team-mate Lance Stoll, and Pierre Gasly completed the top 10.

Stroll dropped to 17th with a 10s penalty for his move on Vettel - two places down on Fernando Alonso, who was forced to pit for a new front wing after colliding with fellow Alpine driver Esteban Ocon.

Ocon dropped to 18th ahead of only Latifi and Alex Albon, who retired on lap 13.

Brazilian Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval
1 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 24 -    
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 24 3.995 3.995 3.995
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 24 4.492 4.492 0.497
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 24 10.494 10.494 6.002
5 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 24 11.855 11.855 1.361
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 24 13.133 13.133 1.278
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 24 25.624 25.624 12.491
8 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 24 28.768 28.768 3.144
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 24 30.218 30.218 1.450
10 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 24 34.170 34.170 3.952
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 24 39.395 39.395 5.225
12 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 24 41.159 41.159 1.764
13 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 41.763 41.763 0.604
14 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 24 42.338 42.338 0.575
15 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 24 48.985 48.985 6.647
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 24 50.306 50.306 1.321
17 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 24 50.700 50.700 0.394
18 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 24 51.756 51.756 1.056
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 24 1'16.850 1'16.850 25.094
  Thailand Alex Albon Williams 12      
View full results
shares
comments
F1 results: Perez, Ocon fastest in Brazilian GP practice sessions
Previous article

F1 results: Perez, Ocon fastest in Brazilian GP practice sessions
Next article

F1 race results: George Russell wins Brazilian GP sprint

F1 race results: George Russell wins Brazilian GP sprint
Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil São Paulo GP Plus
Formula 1

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

F1 Brazilian GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 after Hamilton/Verstappen collide São Paulo GP
Formula 1

F1 Brazilian GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 after Hamilton/Verstappen collide

Why Mercedes can realistically resist Verstappen to win in Brazil São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Why Mercedes can realistically resist Verstappen to win in Brazil

Latest news

Tsunoda highlights bizarre F1 safety car system anomaly in Brazil GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda highlights bizarre F1 safety car system anomaly in Brazil GP

In Sunday’s Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Yuki Tsunoda became the unfortunate victim of an unexpected anomaly in the system designed to help the FIA control safety car situations.

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

The Mercedes W13 has rarely looked like being a winner in 2022, but in Interlagos the team kicked its recent malaise firmly into touch. George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a remarkable 1-2, which few could have predicted any more than Friday night's topsy-turvy qualifying headed by Kevin Magnussen, as an off-weekend for Red Bull and a track favourable to Mercedes' concept put the Silver Arrows back on top

Why Verstappen was penalised for clashing with Hamilton in Brazilian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen was penalised for clashing with Hamilton in Brazilian GP

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton may not have gone wheel-to-wheel much in Formula 1 this year, but Sunday’s incident at Interlagos proved there’s no love lost between them.

Tandy and Makowiecki complete Porsche LMDh driver line-up
WEC WEC

Tandy and Makowiecki complete Porsche LMDh driver line-up

Nick Tandy and Frederic Makowiecki have completed the factory driver line-up for Porsche’s 2023 assaults on the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship with the 963 LMDh prototype.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil Plus

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

The Mercedes W13 has rarely looked like being a winner in 2022, but in Interlagos the team kicked its recent malaise firmly into touch. George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a remarkable 1-2, which few could have predicted any more than Friday night's topsy-turvy qualifying headed by Kevin Magnussen, as an off-weekend for Red Bull and a track favourable to Mercedes' concept put the Silver Arrows back on top

Formula 1
22m
Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet Plus

Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet

Losing out on last year's Formula 1 drivers' title in Abu Dhabi, and the circumstances surrounding it, cast a shadow over the winter months for Lewis Hamilton. Yet despite that, and the challenges of the troubled Mercedes W13 this season, the seven-time champion is determined to keep going as he approaches his forties...

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2022
Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023 Plus

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023

Despite strong early results and qualifying dominance, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari's 2022 Formula 1 title hopes eventually faded away against the strength of Red Bull and Max Verstappen. But Leclerc believes progress has been made, and is upbeat that the Scuderia can compete for honours once more

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2022
The inadvertent farewell that F1 risks not appreciating Plus

The inadvertent farewell that F1 risks not appreciating

Hoping to remain in the F1 paddock in some form in 2023, Daniel Ricciardo has put a pin in his racing career to give himself the best chance of a 2024 reprieve. But it's a huge risk for the Australian – and F1 could theoretically lose one of its superstars with barely any commotion

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1 Plus

The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1

OPINION: As the first season of Formula 1’s new car design era heads to its conclusion in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, the full scale of the rule revamp’s impact on the competitive order has been laid down. This shows a less-discussed element is still lurking and it’s something the championship will find hard to address

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2022
Why F1's Mexico GP wasn't as boring as everyone made out Plus

Why F1's Mexico GP wasn't as boring as everyone made out

OPINION: The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix won't be remembered for anything other than the race Max Verstappen took an historic 14th win in a single season. The lack of action led to an unenthused fanbase on social media, but there were elements of that grand prix that made it far more interesting than has been claimed

Formula 1
Nov 2, 2022
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be in 2022 Plus

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be in 2022

OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?

Formula 1
Nov 1, 2022
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.