Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Saudi Arabia eyes early 2022 slot on F1 calendar
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary

By:

Mercedes is braced for Formula 1 title rival Red Bull to fight back at this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix after being “bruised” by its defeat at Silverstone.

Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary

Mercedes ended Red Bull’s five-race win streak at the British Grand Prix after Lewis Hamilton fought back from a 10-second time penalty to score his eighth home victory.

Hamilton was penalised after clashing with Red Bull driver Verstappen on the opening lap at Copse, resulting in a 51G crash for the Dutchman.

The weekend saw Mercedes enjoy an upswing in form after being comprehensively beaten by Red Bull in both Austria races, with Hamilton topping qualifying on Friday and finishing second in the sprint race.

But Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin felt it would be “naive” for the team to go to Hungary expecting to repeat its Silverstone performance, tipping Red Bull to respond.

“This is one of our best tracks so it would be naive for us to think we can go there and expect to carry this performance in,” Shovlin said following the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

“Red Bull are going to be good at a high-downforce circuit - frankly they're going to be good at every circuit at the moment - and they're going to be a bit bruised after the experience here.

“So I'm sure they're going to come back really strong.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, 1st position

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, 1st position

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

The Silverstone weekend saw Mercedes make decent inroads at the top of both championships as Red Bull left with just three points scored through Verstappen’s sprint race win.

Hamilton lies just eight points behind Verstappen in the drivers’ standings, while Mercedes sits just four points off Red Bull at the top of the constructors’ table.

Read Also:

Shovlin felt it would be a huge boost for Mercedes if it could reclaim the lead of both championships heading into the summer break, having trailed Red Bull since Monaco.

"We're about halfway through the championship, there's very fine margins in terms of the points and, for us, we're just going to throw everything at it now to try and get through,” Shovlin said.

“If we can get ourselves ahead going into the summer break, that would be fantastic. That's probably the target we'll set ourselves, but it's a stretch target.

“But we've shown [at Silverstone] that anything's possible. You’ve just got to keep going, trying to get better and trying to improve.

“They are a difficult team to beat, but I think we're a strong team and we'll be putting everything into it to try and win.”

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Saudi Arabia eyes early 2022 slot on F1 calendar

Previous article

Saudi Arabia eyes early 2022 slot on F1 calendar
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula E

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy

21 h
2
MotoGP

People “forgot” who Marc Marquez was for a while, says Honda MotoGP boss

8 h
3
Formula 1

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

6 h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary

31 min
5
Formula E

Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK

4 h
Latest news
Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary
F1

Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary

31m
Saudi Arabia eyes early 2022 slot on F1 calendar
F1

Saudi Arabia eyes early 2022 slot on F1 calendar

1 h
Ferrari "needs to be realistic" about Hungary F1 win chance
F1

Ferrari "needs to be realistic" about Hungary F1 win chance

3 h
Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers
F1

Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers

3 h
Ferrari & Richard Mille: A shared passion for racing
F1

Ferrari & Richard Mille: A shared passion for racing

4 h
Latest videos
Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone! 09:09
Formula 1
1 h

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone!

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal 05:54
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault? 07:45
Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault?

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone 14:30
Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers
Formula 1

Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers

McLaren: "Not unrealistic" for Norris to target P3 in F1 championship
Formula 1

McLaren: "Not unrealistic" for Norris to target P3 in F1 championship

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"
Formula 1

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"

Red Bull still considering FIA action after $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash
Formula 1

Red Bull still considering FIA action after $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race British GP Plus
Formula 1

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race

Trending Today

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy
Formula E Formula E

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy

People “forgot” who Marc Marquez was for a while, says Honda MotoGP boss
MotoGP MotoGP

People “forgot” who Marc Marquez was for a while, says Honda MotoGP boss

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary

Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK Plus
Formula E Formula E

Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK

Ferrari "needs to be realistic" about Hungary F1 win chance
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari "needs to be realistic" about Hungary F1 win chance

Wolff: F1 cannot rule out further Hamilton/Verstappen crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: F1 cannot rule out further Hamilton/Verstappen crashes

McLaren: "Not unrealistic" for Norris to target P3 in F1 championship
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: "Not unrealistic" for Norris to target P3 in F1 championship

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Plus

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
6 h
How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't Plus

How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says OLEG KARPOV, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021
The signs that point to F1's rude health Plus

The signs that point to F1's rude health

OPINION: Formula 1's calendar might still be facing disruption as the pandemic affects travel but, says MARK GALLAGHER, the business itself is fundamentally strong thanks to the epic rivalry taking place on track and the consistent arrival of new sponsors

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021
The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat Plus

The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat

OPINION: Formula 1's sprint race trial at Silverstone drew mixed feedback on Saturday, but there remained the true test of how it would impact Sunday's Grand Prix. While fans were busy marvelling at Fernando Alonso's progress, a key lesson was being learned that would directly contribute to the dramatic lap one clash at Copse the following day

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2021
The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt Plus

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021
Will 2022's all-new cars look like F1's concept model? Plus

Will 2022's all-new cars look like F1's concept model?

Formula 1 provided its clearest example yet of what the 2022 cars are set to look like when it presented a full-scale concept to the world during the build-up to last weekend’s British Grand Prix. Underneath the special shiny livery was a design that hinted at the future, but teams will be digging into key areas that may reap differing results

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2021
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2021 British Grand Prix will live long in the memory for the dramatic clash between Formula 1's two title protagonists, which opened the door for other drivers to capitalise. One did so in spectacular fashion, while others fluffed their lines

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after F1 title rivals’ Silverstone clash Plus

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after F1 title rivals’ Silverstone clash

A poor start for Valtteri Bottas and the lap one clash between Formula 1's 2021 title protagonists gave Charles Leclerc a surprise lead in the British Grand Prix that he almost held to the end. Here's how the Ferrari driver came close to a famous victory, ultimately denied by a recovering Lewis Hamilton three laps from home

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Latest news

Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary

Saudi Arabia eyes early 2022 slot on F1 calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi Arabia eyes early 2022 slot on F1 calendar

Ferrari "needs to be realistic" about Hungary F1 win chance
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari "needs to be realistic" about Hungary F1 win chance

Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.