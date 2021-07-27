Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary
Formula 1 News

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future

By:

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says he feels a responsibility to help Valtteri Bottas find another seat in Formula 1 if he is not retained by the team for 2022.

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future

With Mercedes set to make a call on whether or not to keep Bottas or take George Russell as Lewis Hamilton's team-mate next year, there has been speculation linking the Finn with options elsewhere.

A return to the Williams team that handed him his F1 debut is one possibility, while it is understood that Alfa Romeo has put him high on its wish list for 2022.

Bottas is still holding out hope that he can keep his current seat, though, and will not open talks elsewhere until he knows what Mercedes is doing.

Reflecting on Mercedes' stance to taking the next step, Wolff, who has long guided Bottas' career, said he would make sure that the Finn was helped to every opportunity he could get if he was not handed a fresh contract.

"If we come to the situation that we wanted to give somebody else a go, then it's not only my relationship with him but also the responsibility that he has a great future, because he deserves that," said Wolff.

"He has been a team-mate of the best Formula 1 driver of all times and it's not always very easy to shine. But he is fantastic."

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 3rd position, congratulates Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 1st position, in Parc Ferme

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 3rd position, congratulates Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 1st position, in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Bottas' difficulties at the start of the season, allied to the increased challenge from Red Bull, means the Finn is already playing a supporting role to Hamilton in his bid to win the championship this year.

Read Also:

Wolff said that, while sacrificing a drivers' own hopes was never an easy thing to do, Bottas was accepting of it because he could see the bigger picture.

"It is very important because statistically his odds to win the championship are very small compared to Lewis," said Wolff.

"Lewis is very much in the fight and we have discussed that. And as tough as it is for a driver, there is no room for margin here in this year's championship."

Bottas joined Mercedes from Williams at the start of 2017, as replacement for Nico Rosberg, and has won nine grands prix during his time at the team.

shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary

Previous article

Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future

20 min
2
Formula E

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy

1 d
3
MotoGP

People “forgot” who Marc Marquez was for a while, says Honda MotoGP boss

1 d
4
MotoGP

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

4 d
5
Formula 1

Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers

19 h
Latest news
Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future
F1

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future

20m
Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary
F1

Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary

16 h
Saudi Arabia eyes early 2022 slot on F1 calendar
F1

Saudi Arabia eyes early 2022 slot on F1 calendar

17 h
Ferrari "needs to be realistic" about Hungary F1 win chance
F1

Ferrari "needs to be realistic" about Hungary F1 win chance

19 h
Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers
F1

Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers

19 h
Latest videos
Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone! 09:09
Formula 1
17 h

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone!

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal 05:54
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault? 07:45
Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault?

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone 14:30
Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Saudi Arabia eyes early 2022 slot on F1 calendar
Formula 1

Saudi Arabia eyes early 2022 slot on F1 calendar

Ferrari "needs to be realistic" about Hungary F1 win chance Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari "needs to be realistic" about Hungary F1 win chance

The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat British GP Plus
Formula 1

The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat

Valtteri Bottas More
Valtteri Bottas
Bottas in Alfa Romeo F1 link for 2022, if Mercedes opts for Russell
Formula 1

Bottas in Alfa Romeo F1 link for 2022, if Mercedes opts for Russell

Bottas and Sainz summoned by stewards over Austria F1 Q2 incident Austrian GP
Formula 1

Bottas and Sainz summoned by stewards over Austria F1 Q2 incident

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Plus
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Trending Today

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy
Formula E Formula E

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy

People “forgot” who Marc Marquez was for a while, says Honda MotoGP boss
MotoGP MotoGP

People “forgot” who Marc Marquez was for a while, says Honda MotoGP boss

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers

Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary

How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't

Lorenzo: Vinales “suffered a lot” due to Quartararo’s speed in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Lorenzo: Vinales “suffered a lot” due to Quartararo’s speed in MotoGP

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Plus

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
22 h
How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't Plus

How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says OLEG KARPOV, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021
The signs that point to F1's rude health Plus

The signs that point to F1's rude health

OPINION: Formula 1's calendar might still be facing disruption as the pandemic affects travel but, says MARK GALLAGHER, the business itself is fundamentally strong thanks to the epic rivalry taking place on track and the consistent arrival of new sponsors

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021
The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat Plus

The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat

OPINION: Formula 1's sprint race trial at Silverstone drew mixed feedback on Saturday, but there remained the true test of how it would impact Sunday's Grand Prix. While fans were busy marvelling at Fernando Alonso's progress, a key lesson was being learned that would directly contribute to the dramatic lap one clash at Copse the following day

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2021
The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt Plus

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021
Will 2022's all-new cars look like F1's concept model? Plus

Will 2022's all-new cars look like F1's concept model?

Formula 1 provided its clearest example yet of what the 2022 cars are set to look like when it presented a full-scale concept to the world during the build-up to last weekend’s British Grand Prix. Underneath the special shiny livery was a design that hinted at the future, but teams will be digging into key areas that may reap differing results

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2021
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2021 British Grand Prix will live long in the memory for the dramatic clash between Formula 1's two title protagonists, which opened the door for other drivers to capitalise. One did so in spectacular fashion, while others fluffed their lines

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after F1 title rivals’ Silverstone clash Plus

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after F1 title rivals’ Silverstone clash

A poor start for Valtteri Bottas and the lap one clash between Formula 1's 2021 title protagonists gave Charles Leclerc a surprise lead in the British Grand Prix that he almost held to the end. Here's how the Ferrari driver came close to a famous victory, ultimately denied by a recovering Lewis Hamilton three laps from home

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Latest news

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future

Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary

Saudi Arabia eyes early 2022 slot on F1 calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi Arabia eyes early 2022 slot on F1 calendar

Ferrari "needs to be realistic" about Hungary F1 win chance
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari "needs to be realistic" about Hungary F1 win chance

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.