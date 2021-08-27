Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Button to make historic debut at Goodwood Next / Mugello in frame to replace Turkey after UK red zone decision
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

McLaren reveals innovative new F1 paddock Performance Centre

By:

McLaren has introduced a new and innovative Paddock Engineering Centre for Formula 1's Belgian Grand Prix, aimed at improving the work environment for engineers and reducing the team's carbon footprint.

McLaren reveals innovative new F1 paddock Performance Centre

Having worked in close co-operation with motorsport truck specialists Schuler, McLaren has revamped its working space behind the pit garages with a new facility.

As well as ensuring that its infrastructure is better suited to the demands of a current F1 team, the new design means McLaren can reduce the number of trucks it takes to races to just four – down from the six it used to bring to each race.

Speaking about the new facility at Spa-Francorchamps on Friday, team boss Andreas Seidl said the Engineering Centre was one element of a major investment push McLaren was making.

"We wanted to have a unit again which represents our brand, the team, in the right way, from a marketing perspective," he said.

"We tried as well to have a more sustainable solution in place: more sustainable in terms of financials but also in terms of carbon footprint. So we managed again with Schuler to reduce the number of trucks [we need] thanks to a very innovative solution that has been developed.

"And then obviously we also wanted to give the team a working environment for the European races which is state-of-the-art and allows them to perform at the best.

"I'm very happy to see it step-by-step now after we upgraded our motorhome, the Brands Centre into the so-called Team Hub."

McLaren performance centre

McLaren performance centre

Photo by: Adam Cooper

McLaren's new Engineering Centre allows the Woking-based squad to make better use of space in the paddock, where previously trucks were used for holding spare parts in the lower sections and engineering offices on top.

The use of such expanded facilities has been adopted by a number of other teams in the paddock, with Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari all constructing similar facilities over a GP weekend to help lift their work environment.

Read Also:

McLaren's push comes with the team knowing it needs to extract more from its car in the second half of the season now that it is nearing the end of its upgrade plan for the campaign.

Seidl said that there would now only be a few minor developments to the MCL35M over the next few races.

"Definitely we're nearing the final tweaks on the car in the next couple of races," he said. "We have brought some small upgrades again here, in the area of the brake ducts, that we will run today.

"Plus, obviously, further trying to explore even more out of the package as it is, by further understanding the package and by doing work in the simulator together with the drivers, in order to get everything out of the car."

shares
comments

Related video

Button to make historic debut at Goodwood

Previous article

Button to make historic debut at Goodwood

Next article

Mugello in frame to replace Turkey after UK red zone decision

Mugello in frame to replace Turkey after UK red zone decision
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Bottas tops FP1 from Verstappen, Hamilton only 18th

1 h
2
Formula 1

Verstappen and Perez’s Honda engines irreparable after crash damage

20 h
3
Formula 1

11 F1 drivers take third and final power unit of the season at Belgian GP

1 h
4
Formula 1

Mugello in frame to replace Turkey after UK red zone decision

43 min
5
Formula 1

Red Bull extends Sergio Perez's F1 contract to 2022

16 min
Latest news
2022 Formula 1 Driver Market: Which drivers are going where?
F1

2022 Formula 1 Driver Market: Which drivers are going where?

3m
Red Bull extends Sergio Perez's F1 contract to 2022
F1

Red Bull extends Sergio Perez's F1 contract to 2022

16m
Mugello in frame to replace Turkey after UK red zone decision
F1

Mugello in frame to replace Turkey after UK red zone decision

43m
McLaren reveals innovative new F1 paddock Performance Centre
F1

McLaren reveals innovative new F1 paddock Performance Centre

45m
Button to make historic debut at Goodwood
NTNL

Button to make historic debut at Goodwood

1 h
Latest videos
How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break 00:57
Formula 1
Aug 10, 2021

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief 10:15
Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary 11:36
Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Red Bull extends Sergio Perez's F1 contract to 2022
Formula 1

Red Bull extends Sergio Perez's F1 contract to 2022

11 F1 drivers take third and final power unit of the season at Belgian GP Belgian GP
Formula 1

11 F1 drivers take third and final power unit of the season at Belgian GP

Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities Plus
Formula 1

Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities

Trending Today

F1 Belgian GP: Bottas tops FP1 from Verstappen, Hamilton only 18th
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Bottas tops FP1 from Verstappen, Hamilton only 18th

Verstappen and Perez’s Honda engines irreparable after crash damage
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen and Perez’s Honda engines irreparable after crash damage

11 F1 drivers take third and final power unit of the season at Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

11 F1 drivers take third and final power unit of the season at Belgian GP

Mugello in frame to replace Turkey after UK red zone decision
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mugello in frame to replace Turkey after UK red zone decision

Red Bull extends Sergio Perez's F1 contract to 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull extends Sergio Perez's F1 contract to 2022

SRT quits MotoGP, announcement of new team due at Misano
MotoGP MotoGP

SRT quits MotoGP, announcement of new team due at Misano

Verstappen calls for review of F1 engine penalty rules after crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen calls for review of F1 engine penalty rules after crashes

British MotoGP: Marquez fastest in FP1 despite high-speed crash
MotoGP MotoGP

British MotoGP: Marquez fastest in FP1 despite high-speed crash

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Plus

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer Plus

The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer

The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. STUART CODLING revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Plus

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

OPINION: Red Bull’s default strategy of provoking social media rage whenever it fails to get its own way creates a lot of noise – but hasn’t actually generated any positive outcomes for the team. STUART CODLING thinks it’s time to try a better tactic

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
How F1’s environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners Plus

How F1’s environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners

The clock may be ticking on Big Oil’s presence in Formula 1, says MARK GALLAGHER. A landmark ruling in the Netherlands is going to force energy companies to clean up their acts

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2021
How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Plus

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Mick Schumacher carries one of motorsport's most famous names at the back of the grid with Haas. But his junior titles have proved he deserves his place in Formula 1 – most crucially to the man himself, who is starting to show signs of forging his own way in motorsport's highest profile category

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2021
The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams Plus

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

Mercedes chief technical officer James Allison has worked with some of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of modern times – but, says BEN EDWARDS, his own engineering achievements are very much worth celebrating

Formula 1
Aug 22, 2021
The underrated 917-tamer who grew tired of F1 Plus

The underrated 917-tamer who grew tired of F1

Brian Redman drove in a mere handful of grands prix and described himself as a ‘good professional’, but he was so much more than that. NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls one of racing’s most underrated drivers

Formula 1
Aug 22, 2021
The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion Plus

The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion

After clinching the Formula E title at the Berlin finale, Nyck de Vries is a driver in demand. Although Mercedes would love to keep a reigning champion at the team, the allure of a Williams F1 drive may be too much for de Vries to ignore should a potential deal come to pass

Formula E
Aug 17, 2021

Latest news

2022 Formula 1 Driver Market: Which drivers are going where?
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 Formula 1 Driver Market: Which drivers are going where?

Red Bull extends Sergio Perez's F1 contract to 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull extends Sergio Perez's F1 contract to 2022

Mugello in frame to replace Turkey after UK red zone decision
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mugello in frame to replace Turkey after UK red zone decision

McLaren reveals innovative new F1 paddock Performance Centre
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren reveals innovative new F1 paddock Performance Centre

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.