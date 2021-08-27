Tickets Subscribe
BTCC champion Harvey to make modern racing comeback in Porsche at Thruxton
National News

Button to make historic debut at Goodwood

By:

Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button is due to make his historic racing debut at this year's Goodwood Revival, driving a Jaguar E-type and AC Cobra.

Button to make historic debut at Goodwood

Since retiring from F1 at the end of 2016, Button has competed in a wide variety of categories, including winning the 2018 Super GT title alongside Naoki Yamamoto in a Honda NSX, racing in the Le Mans 24 Hours in an SMP Racing BR Engineering BR1 and setting up and driving for his own team in Extreme E.

But Button's latest racing foray will take him into the historic arena for the first time as he is due to share two cars with long-time friend and endurance racer Alex Buncombe at the Goodwood Revival over the 17-19 September.

The duo will tackle the Stirling Moss Trophy contest, formerly known as the Kinrara Trophy, for early 1960s GT cars in the E-type run by RJN Motorsport - the experienced GT squad headed up by Bob Neville that Button entered into a partnership with to field cars in British GT under the Jenson Team Rocket RJN banner.

After that race, held at dusk on Friday evening, Button and Buncombe are also slated to share a 1963 AC Cobra in the flagship one-hour Royal Automobile Club TT Celebration on Sunday afternoon.

The car was originally a factory prepared machine for the Shelby American squad but is now prepped and run by DK Engineering.

Goodwood Revival Winners

Goodwood Revival Winners

Photo by: Jeff Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The Goodwood Revival is returning this year after a year's absence in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All three of Goodwood's major motorsport events were axed last season and instead a behind-closed-doors SpeedWeek fixture took place in October.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed then made a return this summer and attracted a large crowd after being one of the government's pilot events for allowing spectators back to sporting contests.

The Members' Meeting was postponed from its traditional spring slot and is instead due to run in October.

The uncertainty and opportunity of British F3's enforced identity change Plus

The uncertainty and opportunity of British F3's enforced identity change

OPINION: It was inevitable that British F3 would need a new identity someday amid the FIA’s stance on series outside its remit using the ‘F3’ branding. But while its mid-season switch to the GB3 moniker was met with some surprise, many championship insiders are adamant that nothing will change

National
Aug 11, 2021
The E-Type 'Beast' that took on club racing's greats Plus

The E-Type 'Beast' that took on club racing's greats

Thousands of Jaguar E-Types were produced over the years, but 60 years on from its birth, none can quite match the mighty machine that was campaigned with great success in club racing by Malcolm Hamilton

National
Aug 9, 2021
The F1 techniques club racers can use to go faster Plus

The F1 techniques club racers can use to go faster

Mercedes engineer James Wingfield is used to data in his F1 day job, but the Caterham racer shows how grassroots club drivers can also benefit from the tool

National
Aug 1, 2021
Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60 Plus

Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60

It’s 60 years since the Jaguar E-type arrived and caused a sensation. As our resident racer Ben Anderson discovered when he got behind the wheel of two special racing versions at Brands Hatch, the thrill of driving them hasn't diminished over time

GT
Jul 31, 2021
10 reasons to attend the Goodwood Festival of Speed Plus

10 reasons to attend the Goodwood Festival of Speed

It’s almost two years since Goodwood last hosted a public motorsport event, but the stars, cars and fans are now set to flock back this weekend. Here are 10 of the key elements that will make this year’s Festival of Speed unmissable

National
Jul 7, 2021
The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar Plus

The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar

Racing a Supercar is what every budding rallycross driver aspires to do – and it’s exactly what our reporter had the opportunity to try out. As he found, it lived up to and exceeded expectations

National
Jul 6, 2021
The mouthwatering title fight resulting from a BTCC ace's exile Plus

The mouthwatering title fight resulting from a BTCC ace's exile

Three more of the BTCC’s support series are finally due to begin at Snetterton this weekend, with the Carrera Cup GB promising an epic title fight between its reigning champion and a returning king ousted from his tin-top seat over the winter

National
Jun 11, 2021
The entry level series turning trackday fans into GT champions Plus

The entry level series turning trackday fans into GT champions

Low-cost. Easily accessible. And the perfect route for trackday drivers into competitive motorsport. It’s easy to see why Super Lap Scotland’s time-trial format is proving popular and encouraging new people to try it for themselves

National
May 12, 2021

