All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 United States GP

McLaren and Mercedes detail large aero upgrades for US GP

The extensive upgrade packages to be used in Austin by McLaren and Mercedes have been revealed

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:
McLaren MCL38

McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Andreas Beil

The McLaren and Mercedes teams have introduced comprehensive aerodynamic upgrades for the United States Grand Prix, as both teams look to find further performance for the final stage of the 2024 season.

McLaren has set its changes off with a new front wing, with a new front suspension package to match it as it revises the flow patterns produced around the front end of the car.

This also includes changes to the front brake duct aerodynamics, plus a circuit-specific change to the size of the cooling duct as Austin generally does not require large inlets to manage brake temperatures.

The team has also modified its rear suspension fairings to further improve its aerodynamic performance, along with a new rear brake duct cooling exit.

McLaren has brought its higher-downforce rear wing to Austin, but offset it with a single-element beam wing. This reduces the drag of the overall assembly, and should also ensure that the application of DRS is effective owing to the reduced drag overall.

The team has stopped short of introducing a new floor for Austin; multiple teams have rolled back on floor designs this season as the performance shown in simulations has not necessarily emerged on the track. 

Mercedes also has a new front wing and front suspension package, which the team has noted will "reduce front wing wake which improves flow to the rear of the car."

Mercedes F1 W15 front wings

Mercedes F1 W15 front wings

Photo by: Andreas Beil

The Brackley outfit has also brought new bodywork to Texas, reprofiling the sidepod inlet to increase the overbite to improve the quality of airflow moving through the cooling components within the car.

Furthermore, the W15 has received a new floor which features a new floor edge wing with an added vane, and reprofiled floor fences to draw more performance out of the underbody.

This follows the team's roll-back on the floor design it introduced for the Belgian Grand Prix, which it ultimately took off for the race owing to troubles in setting the car up with it.

Red Bull has made two aero changes for Austin, pairing a floor edge wing modification with a circuit-specific set of sidepods to improve the cooling characteristics.

Across the rest of the field, Aston Martin has a new front wing, floor, and bodywork to improve the amount of load produced by the AMR24, while Alpine has a new floor, bodywork and rear wing. Pierre Gasly will take the updates for this weekend, while Esteban Ocon runs with the older spec car.

Read Also:

RB has a new floor that it hopes will help maintain sixth in the constructors' championship, although Haas has a series of updates as the American team looks to leapfrog RB in the points standings. This includes a new floor, a sidepod with a larger undercut, and a few changes to the bodywork cooling capabilities.

Sauber also has a new front wing and suspension fairings, as the Swiss team looks to score its first points of 2024.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Russell hopes for GPDA talks with FIA in Mexico over "silly" F1 swearing fiasco
Next article Who has benefitted most from F1’s fastest lap point offering?

Top Comments

Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Norris rues "shocking" lap after qualifying fourth for US GP sprint

Norris rues "shocking" lap after qualifying fourth for US GP sprint

Formula 1
United States GP
Norris rues "shocking" lap after qualifying fourth for US GP sprint
F1 US GP: Sainz leads Ferrari practice 1-2, Hamilton escapes high-speed spin

F1 US GP: Sainz leads Ferrari practice 1-2, Hamilton escapes high-speed spin

Formula 1
United States GP
F1 US GP: Sainz leads Ferrari practice 1-2, Hamilton escapes high-speed spin
How Red Bull owes its F1 future - and past - to Ford

How Red Bull owes its F1 future - and past - to Ford

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Red Bull owes its F1 future - and past - to Ford

Latest news

MotoGP Australian GP: Martin dominant in sprint, Bagnaia fourth

MotoGP Australian GP: Martin dominant in sprint, Bagnaia fourth

MGP MotoGP
Australian GP
MotoGP Australian GP: Martin dominant in sprint, Bagnaia fourth
MotoGP Australian GP: Martin crushes rivals to take pole, Bagnaia fifth

MotoGP Australian GP: Martin crushes rivals to take pole, Bagnaia fifth

MGP MotoGP
Australian GP
MotoGP Australian GP: Martin crushes rivals to take pole, Bagnaia fifth
F1 US GP sprint race and qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 US GP sprint race and qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
F1 US GP sprint race and qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Red Bull: FIA clampdown on bib adjuster over rivals’ "paranoia"

Red Bull: FIA clampdown on bib adjuster over rivals’ "paranoia"

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
Red Bull: FIA clampdown on bib adjuster over rivals’ "paranoia"

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Can F1 make triple-headers sustainable?

Can F1 make triple-headers sustainable?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP
By GP Racing
Can F1 make triple-headers sustainable?
How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement

How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP
By GP Racing
How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement
Jon Noble: Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment

Jon Noble: Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jonathan Noble
Jon Noble: Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment
How Argentina’s forgotten sporting hero earned Fangio’s admiration

How Argentina’s forgotten sporting hero earned Fangio’s admiration

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Tony Watson
How Argentina’s forgotten sporting hero earned Fangio’s admiration
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe