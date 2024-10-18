Mercedes has uncovered car changes needed for F1 2025

Mercedes has reassessed its 2025 Formula 1 car plans and now intends to make changes in several areas, George Russell has revealed.

The team’s struggles since the summer break prompted a deep review of its W15 design over recent weeks, especially as it commits to its challenger for next year.

Taking into consideration what it has learned at its Brackley factory, Russell has said that some revisions will now be made for its W16.

“These three weeks off have been great, because it's allowed us all to take a step back and reassess the car as a whole - also looking into next year,” he said.

“We've definitely uncovered a few things that we want to be changing going into next year.

“When you're in the midst of a season, you sometimes don't have that opportunity to really dig deep into the fundamentals of the car. So that's been really positive to see.”

Mercedes is introducing an upgrade for this weekend’s United States Grand Prix that Russell hopes can help it relative to the opposition.

“Obviously we reverted with the upgrades that we brought to Spa,” added the Briton.

Watch: Why Red Bull's Bib "Trick" has Sparked Controversy - F1 US GP Media Day Reaction

“Effectively we're making two steps now and we bring this upgrade. So, we're hoping it's going to have quite an impact.

“I hope with the upgrade we can be in the fight again, at least in qualifying, and fighting for those top four places. And then in the race fighting for a podium.

“But realistically we know McLaren and Lando [Norris] are a good step ahead of everyone right now.”

While Mercedes had appeared to fall back since the summer break, Russell’s team-mate Lewis Hamilton has suggested that some of the explanation was because it was out of sync with rivals in terms of its upgrade introduction.

“We’ve been a bit out of sequence to the others,” he said.

“The others have brought upgrades at times when we haven’t. We’re bringing an upgrade here for example and some people will bring small pieces here, but maybe not everyone will have the same upgrade that we have.

“[We] ultimately lost our way a little bit with set-up, trying to get as much from this floor that is slowly deteriorating [as it gets old].

“I think we understand where we’ve veered off, and hopefully this weekend we can start back on a better balance.”