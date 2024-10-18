All Series
Formula 1 United States GP

Red Bull working on car changes to help satisfy FIA over ride-height adjustment

F1’s world champion squad is working with FIA on minor tweaks to its RB20 challenger

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Red Bull Racing RB20 front bib detail

Red Bull Racing RB20 front bib detail

Photo by: Andreas Beil

Red Bull hopes that car modifications to assure the FIA its ride height adjustment device is not used under parc ferme conditions will be ready for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The Milton Keynes-based team has been at the centre of technical intrigue ahead of this weekend's United States GP after it emerged the FIA was ramping up its monitoring of a potential way that adjustments could be made to its car between qualifying and the race.

As first revealed by Autosport, concerns had been voiced by several teams that a device Red Bull had inside its car allowed settings to be changed to alter the height of its front bib under parc ferme conditions.

The FIA is clear that there is no evidence Red Bull had ever made changes illegally, and the Milton Keynes-based squad is also adamant that it has always fully complied with the regulations.

However, from this weekend's race in the USA, the FIA is being more robust in checking what teams are doing – and looks set to add seals to the Red Bull device to ensure that it cannot be moved once parc ferme conditions begin in qualifying.

Furthermore, following discussions that have taken place between Red Bull and the FIA, a plan has been agreed about further guaranteeing that it is doing nothing untoward – and it is understood that part of this involves the team making modifications to its car in this area.

Red Bull RB20

Red Bull RB20

Photo by: Andreas Beil

Sources have suggested that the revisions are not something that can be done immediately, because the adjustment device is in an intricate part of the car, but it is hoped the changes will be ready for the race at Interlagos next month.

The height adjustment device is nothing more than a screw-type system that can be twisted by a mechanic with a tool to raise and lower the height of the T-tray.

All teams have such a system, although it is understood that Red Bull's is unique in it being accessible from inside the car - so it is hidden from view to outside observers.

The outfit has also been open that it is not hiding anything, especially because the design of its adjustment device has to be published on FIA servers as part of the open source element of the regulations.

A senior team figure said in Austin about the adjuster: "Yes, it exists although it is inaccessible once the car is fully assembled and ready to run."

The device is not very easy to see, with it requiring a panel fitted to the cockpit to be lifted, to allow a mechanic to then reach within a recess to adjust it.

While this means it is not something that can be done quickly and easily by the team, the FIA is well aware that it is also something that could be done during the work that is regularly completed on cars after qualifying to prepare them for the race.

Watch: Why Red Bull's Bib "Trick" has Sparked Controversy - F1 US GP Media Day Reaction

