Verstappen signs McLaren junior driver van Langendonck
Verstappen’s racing team has given backing to 15-year-old van Langendonck
Max Verstappen has signed McLaren junior driver Dries van Langendonck to his racing team, marking the first move by the four-time Formula 1 world champion into driver development.
The Red Bull driver’s Verstappen Racing squad will provide “additional support and guidance” to van Langendonck as he progresses through the junior ranks.
The 15-year-old joined McLaren’s driver development programme in July 2024 fresh from sealing the 2023 World Junior Karting title.
Having made the step into single-seater racing at the end of last year, taking pole and victory on his maiden weekend in the British Formula 4 championship, the Belgian-born teenager is competing in the series full-time in 2026. Van Langendonck currently leads the British F4 standings fresh from a double victory at Zandvoort.
“I am impressed by the steep progress that Dries has made during his career and the talent he has shown both in karting and in his first steps in open formula racing,” Verstappen said.
“After getting to know Dries and his family, I’m convinced that all the signs for becoming a great future driver are there.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
“Therefore, my management team and I will, with the simulator support of Verstappen Racing Pro Simulation, assist Dries to reach the ultimate goal of Formula 1.”
Having set up his own GT and sim racing team, this move is Verstappen’s first in junior driver management as he continues to build his interests outside of racing in F1.
“Verstappen Racing provides the support to take me to the next level in my career and marks an important step on my path to Formula 1 as the ultimate goal,” van Langendonck said.
“To be able to learn from such an experienced driver as Max and to have the support of his professional management team, alongside that of McLaren Racing, is really amazing. I am very thankful. I will keep pushing to maximise my performances while doing what I like best: racing.”
The agreement also provides a connection between Verstappen Racing and McLaren, with van Langendonck set to remain part of the McLaren junior programme. Rumours recently surfaced linking Verstappen to the Woking-based F1 team, but talks were believed to be focused on both parties understanding their options rather than a serious move for the Dutch driver.
But with Verstappen still yet to commit his future to Red Bull amid his frustration at the new generation of F1 cars, the news has sparked fresh intrigue between the Dutch driver and McLaren.
Share Or Save This Story
Why there are no quick fixes for all of Verstappen’s frustrations at Red Bull
Why Red Bull and Verstappen struggled at Silverstone – and expect the same at Spa
Red Bull investigates Verstappen’s rear wing failure, “all options open” for Spa
Is Red Bull better or worse off one year after Horner's sacking? Our writers have their say
One year on: How Red Bull changed post-Horner
Russell claimed a much-needed win in Austria, but could Verstappen - or Antonelli - have won?
Latest news
Smith becomes latest to top Autosport National Rankings
Verstappen signs McLaren junior driver van Langendonck
Pirelli explains why MotoGP's controversial tyre pressure rule will stay for 2027
Marshall amplifies Civic Cup fight with Snetterton success
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments