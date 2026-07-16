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National

Marshall amplifies Civic Cup fight with Snetterton success

Large Norfolk crowd treated to some great battling among the bumper grid of Hondas, as Japanese marque also enjoys TCR UK triumphs

Mark Paulson
Published:
Dave Marshall (66) won the first Civic race ahead of Alistair Camp (45)

Success for Marshall in the opener made him first 2026 Civic Cup repeat winner

Photo by: Richard Styles

Dave Marshall became this season’s first two-time Civic Cup winner as a 28-car field captivated a large Snetterton crowd also entertained by the British Truck Racing Championship and TCR UK.

After a robust exchange for second with Sean McGovern, Marshall caught and passed the similar FN2 model of Alistair Camp. A new rear suspension set-up helped polesitter Camp make light of the maximum 40kg of success ballast he carried while chasing his own second win of 2026. But over a race distance, especially in Saturday afternoon’s soaring temperatures, he was powerless to hold Marshall back.

Marshall was revelling in his lighter new-build car with engine supplied by former racer Morgan Bailey’s MJB Sports Cars concern. However, ballasted up, he could only manage eighth in the reversed-grid sequel.

Having shed 10kg, Camp climbed to fourth, as Daniel Petters took a popular maiden victory in his EP3. The East Anglian held off Wilf Butler and points leader Jake Hewlett as first-on-the-road Wesley Swain was hit with a jumped-start penalty. Matt Wilkins, too, was denied victory by a censure – a drive-through for an alleged practice start.

Honda Civics were also victorious in both TCR UK contests. Callum Newsham defied an unfavourable balance of performance and 30kg success ballast aboard his Hyundai Elantra N to continue his unbroken run of pole positions. But he could not prevent TCR Europe race winner Max Hart taking his FL5 Civic to its first UK victory of the season, nor Brad Hutchison’s Cupra Leon VZ from stealing second.

The rematch was an FL5 1-2-3-4 as championship pacesetter Jenson O’Neill-Going held off two-time champion Carl Boardley, while Max Hall beat Hart to third.

Powell won two British Truck races on the road but lost the first of those victories for breaking the speed limit

Powell won two British Truck races on the road but lost the first of those victories for breaking the speed limit

Photo by: Richard Styles

All five British Truck races were won (on the road) from pole position as overtaking proved difficult for the 1000bhp heavyweights. Ten-time champion Stuart Oliver (Volvo VNL) ate into MAN-mounted 2011 title winner Dave Jenkins’ points lead with a pair of Saturday successes.

Steve Powell’s title chances were hit when he lost the first of two Sunday wins to disqualification amid a slew of over-speeding penalties for breaching the 160km/h limit. Oliver’s son Michael inherited that in his similar MAN, before Simon Reid (Iveco Stralis) broke his seasonal duck in the finale.

Jamie and Christopher Hayes were first-time Britcar Endurance winners in a successful debut for their Porsche 991.1 Cup car. A pitlane start, due to a refuelling issue, put them on the back foot. But strong pace allied to well-timed pitstops with favourable minimum lengths brought them into contention.

Mark Cunningham’s supreme speed aboard the 991.2 he shares with father Peter could not overcome nearly a minute longer spent in the pits and a spin for Cunningham Sr as they finished fifth. GT class winner Simon Clark (McLaren 570S) held off rapidly closing pro Phil Keen in the BMW M3 relayed by Julian McBride for second.

After confessing to losing time mirror gazing for the first half of the opening Pickup Trucks race, Aaron Thompson was untouchable thereafter. Thompson scored a maiden hat-trick, climbing from eighth in the finale, as Allen Cooper and Dale Gent fought to be best of the rest.

Suffolk racer Freddy Hewitt was another driver to enjoy a clean sweep, triumphing in all three Mini Challenge Clubsport bouts after surviving second-race contact with Oli Willmott, which sent the latter – hampered by a sticking turbo – spinning.

Martin Wright’s maiden Junior Saloons victory followed two successes for dominator Ollie Smith, whose track-limits infringements meant he started the finale from the back.

Local racer Hewitt could not be denied in the Mini Challenge Clubsport bouts

Local racer Hewitt could not be denied in the Mini Challenge Clubsport bouts

Photo by: Richard Styles

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