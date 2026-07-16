Smith becomes latest to top Autosport National Rankings

There’s been another change at the top of the Autosport National Rankings table, with Junior Saloons young gun Ollie Smith moving to the pinnacle.

Smith spearheads a whole host of upwards climbers in what has to go down as the busiest weekend of the season in the Rankings. No fewer than six of those in the top nine won races across last Saturday and Sunday.

It more than makes up for last week, when a paucity of action on British Grand Prix weekend meant very little change to the table, and we did not issue an update.

Smith has been on form all season in the Citroen Saxo-based Junior Saloons series, and his pair of victories at Snetterton from the three races means he is the first driver into double figures for overall wins in 2026.

Connor Kay was already on 10, but some of his successes have come in his class in historic events, and he has been leapfrogged by Smith, who is up from fifth last week.

The Autosport National Rankings is based on the simple formula of tallying each driver’s wins in car races in the UK and Ireland across the season. Each counts equally, so Charles Leclerc’s British Grand Prix victory counts the same as last weekend’s mini-enduro Citroen 2CV race at Knockhill.

Behind Smith, the next big climber is Aaron Thompson. The Pickups series normally features wins being shared out fairly evenly, meaning it’s unusual for anyone from within its ranks to feature at the top of the Rankings. But Thompson took a fine hat-trick at Snetterton and he is up 23 places to fourth in the table.

Aaron Thompson Photo by: Richard Styles

The other successful driver from last weekend’s Snetterton event is Jacob Heap, whose class triple in the Mini Challenge Clubsport hoists him 29th positions to seventh.

Between Thompson and Heap in the Rankings is William Antrobus. The youngster has been campaigning on two fronts this year, in Ginettas and Mazda MX-5s, and it was his prowess in the Japanese sportscars at Croft that has progressed him up the table. Antrobus took one overall win in the SuperCup for Mk3/4 models, and another class success, so he is up four places to fifth.

Also on form in MX-5s at Croft was Jordan Pimley. He’s been racing in the Clubman Mk1 series, and was unbeaten across the two races to leap up seven places to eighth.

Down at Brands Hatch, Historic FF1600 man Callum Grant took two wins in his Merlyn Mk20A and Ben Glasswell a double with his Reynard SF77 in Historic FF2000. They are up from 26th to ninth and 20th to 11th respectively.

Autosport National Driver Rankings

Pos Driver Car Overall Class Total 1 Ollie Smith Citroen Saxo VTR 10 0 10 2 Connor Kay Lotus Elan 26R / MG Midget / TVR Tuscan 6 4 10 3 Matt Higginson Jedi Mk6/7 9 0 9 4 Aaron Thompson SHP Pickup 9 0 9 5 William Antrobus Ginetta G56 GTP / Mazda MX-5 Mk3 8 1 9 6 Craig Ewing Mazda MX-5 Mk1 8 1 9 7 Jacob Heap Mini Cooper 0 9 9 8 Jordan Pimley Mazda MX-5 Mk1 8 0 8 9 Callum Grant Merlyn Mk20A / Van Diemen / March 79B 8 0 8 10 Oli Willmott Mini Cooper S 8 0 8 11 Ben Glasswell Reynard SF77 8 0 8 12 George Line Dallara F308 7 0 7 13 Warren Allen Porsche Cayman S 7 0 7 14 Aaron Cooke Legends Ford Coupe 7 0 7 15 Luke Cooper Swift SC20 / Swift SC92F 7 0 7 16 James Hughes Austin-Healey Sprite / Austin-Healey Lenham Sprite / Lotus Elan 26R 5 2 7 17 Jamie Ellwood Caterham 7 Sigma 135 4 3 7 18 Luis Beilicke Ginetta G56 GTA 3 4 7 19 Jack Ashton Rover Metro 100 2 5 7 20 Alistair May Citroen C1 6 0 6 21 Dara McInerney Ford Fiesta Zetec S 6 0 6 22 Lewis Goff Ginetta G40 Junior Evo 6 0 6 23 Tom Gadd Van Diemen RF81 6 0 6 24 Michael Gibbins MCR S2n 6 0 6 25 Adam Sparrow Mazda MX-5 Mk1 6 0 6 26 Corey Webber Honda Civic 6 0 6 27 Joe Marshall Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport 6 0 6 28 Ash Sutton Ford Focus Titanium 6 0 6 29 Lewis Barker Honda Civic Type R 6 0 6 30 Dan Polley WEV Vee 6 0 6 31 Chris Needham Legends Ford Coupe 6 0 6 32 Michelle Hayward Phantom P82TR 6 0 6 33 Bob Barron Honda Civic EG 6 0 6 34 Gilbert Yates Ferrari 296 Challenge 6 0 6 35 Richard Kearney Sheane FS01 6 0 6 36 Simon Hill Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk5 6 0 6 37 Jim Larkham Radical PR6 6 0 6 38 Michael Saunders TVR Tuscan Challenge 5 1 6 39 Kevin McGrath Raw Stryker 5 1 6 40 Peter Keen BMW 116i 3 3 6 41 Matthew Ellis Chevrolet Camaro / Pontiac Trans Am / Talbot Sunbeam Lotus / DAF 55 3 3 6 42 Chris Roberts BMW M4 2 4 6 43 Mike Williamson Mitsubishi Evo 4 2 4 6 44= James Cossins Mazda MX-5 Mk3 5 0 5 44= Ali Topley Ford Focus Cup ST300 5 0 5 46 Leon Morrell Radical PR6 5 0 5 47 Andy Southcott MG Lenham Midget 5 0 5 48 Noah Osbaldeston Mittell MC-53 5 0 5 49 Tyler Read Legends Ford Coupe 5 0 5 50 Nick Crispin Citroen 2CV 5 0 5

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class, except: when the race is part of a multi-stage event where six or more have taken part in earlier heats that feed into a semi-final or final; when multiple championships are merged in the same race, the ‘overall’ winner from the slower championship can count a class win as long as that championship has at least 10 starters across all classes. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included, not those divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or pro-am classes). Each race counts only once, so an overall winner’s class win is not added. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.