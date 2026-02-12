Verstappen didn't want to drive 2026 F1 car in simulator: "This belongs in Formula E"

At the end of the second day of testing in Bahrain, Max Verstappen shared his honest opinion about the new Formula 1 regulations, and it is fair to say he is far from impressed. Speaking during the English-language media session, he described the package as “anti-racing” and “Formula E on steroids”.

In the Dutch media session that followed, he went a step further and revealed that he found the car so unpleasant to drive that last year he told Red Bull that he did not even want to continue testing the 2026 machinery in the simulator.

“The feeling in real life is the same as in the simulator. Sometimes certain things feel a bit better or worse in the simulator, but this time it was actually the same. I have to say: at Red Bull, they sorted that out very quickly, having the simulator on point. So I knew very soon that I didn’t really need to spend too much time in it!", he replied when asked by Motorsport.com.

Although the last part was said with a smile, Verstappen made clear that he actually meant it seriously.

“Last year, at one point, I deliberately said that I didn’t want to drive it in the simulator any more. It felt so bad compared to last year, so I thought: You know what, I’ll just focus on last year’s car in the sim and we’ll see about the rest this year. It’s just not good.”

When it was pointed out that he also disliked last year’s ground-effect cars at times, Verstappen replied: “Yes, but that was still ten times better than this.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

According to Verstappen, the weak points of F1’ new ruleset are numerous.

“To begin with, you are very inefficient on the straights in terms of energy. On this track it’s not too bad, but we’re also going to circuits where it will be a real drama. And then there's the entire feeling in the car in terms of grip and how you have to drive it – it's just not fun.”

“Sorry, but this belongs in Formula E”

It feels unnatural to the four-time world champion. George Russell has already explained that drivers will have to approach things more tactically. The fastest way through a corner is no longer necessarily the best approach for overall lap time. You might gain two tenths in a corner, but because you recover less energy, drivers can lose three tenths on the straights.

“Yes, it’s more or less like that. And that just makes no sense at all, right? In certain corners and at certain circuits, you’re better off going through a corner a bit slower to recover more energy for the straight. Sorry, but that belongs in Formula E.”

All of this does little to increase Verstappen’s motivation for a long-term future in Formula 1.

“Look, we’re still racing in Formula 1 and that’s great. But once you’ve already won and achieved everything, then it’s not really necessary [to stay around] any more. There are a lot of other nice things you can do. And I’m definitely going to do those – maybe already this year and also in the coming years. So, this certainly doesn’t help to keep going for a very long time.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

That may not be welcome news for some F1 fans, but Verstappen joked: “Then I’ll race somewhere else, right? We can have a nice barbecue there and maybe set up a party tent next to the track!”

It underlines that Verstappen’s focus is increasingly shifting towards endurance and GT3 racing.

“Especially if the car isn’t nice to drive, then I’m busy with other things. Working hard to get the GT3 car in a good place – I was actually working on that this morning as well.”

“Some people won’t be happy with my comments”

Verstappen says he is not overly concerned about whether his future lies in F1 or elsewhere, but that may not be the case for the FIA and Formula One Management.

“I think maybe they didn’t realise how bad it would be, but we’ll see. Like I said, this track isn’t too bad. When you go to Melbourne, that’s where you’ll really see how much you’re having to lift off on a straight.”

Verstappen is the first F1 driver to speak so openly about his concerns regarding the new regulations. He acknowledges that not everyone will appreciate his comments, but insists he simply wants to share his honest opinion with fans.

“Yes, of course there will be a few people who aren’t happy with my comments today. But in the end, it doesn’t really matter to me. I didn’t make the rules, so they shouldn’t be angry with me for something I didn’t create.”