Norris on Verstappen criticism: F1 drivers have "nothing to complain about" with 2026 car

Reigning world champion Lando Norris feels Formula 1 drivers have little to complain about following Max Verstappen's explosive criticism on the new generation of cars.

Speaking his mind on the new regulations, which feature a much bigger reliance on electric energy that forces drivers and teams to focus heavily on energy management, Verstappen said the new cars are "not a lot of fun" and feel "a bit more like Formula E on steroids".

"The rules are the same for everyone, so you have to deal with that [but] as a pure driver, I enjoy driving flat out and, at the moment, you cannot drive like that," the four-time world champion said, suggesting the new rules aren't exactly helping him commit his long-term future to F1.

When Verstappen's comments were put to him, Norris said he actually enjoys the new challenges the 2026 F1 cars have thrown up, and feels that handsomely remunerated F1 drivers have "nothing to complain" about.

"A lot of fun. I really enjoyed it," Norris said. "So, yeah, if he wants to retire, he can retire. Formula 1 changes all the time. Sometimes it's a bit better to drive, sometimes it's not as good to drive.

"We get paid a stupid amount of money to drive, so you can't really complain at the end of the day. Any driver can go and find something else to do. It's not like he has to be here, or any driver has to be here.

"It's a challenge, but it's a good, fun challenge for the engineers, for the drivers. You have to drive it in a different way, understand and manage things differently, but I still get to drive cars and travel the world and have a lot of fun. So, nothing to complain about."

Lando Norris, McLaren Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Norris pointed out teams will improve their new machinery in leaps and bounds over the coming months, so he doesn't think day two of the official pre-season test in Bahrain is a perfect indication of how this generation of cars will pan out on the long term.

"It certainly doesn't feel as quick as the past few years, and it certainly doesn't handle as perfectly and those things," Norris added. "I'm sure if [Max] came in and this was the F1 car he started driving, then he probably would say it's amazing. Comparing to the older cars, it doesn't feel as pretty and beautiful to drive, but it's still pretty good.

"It's still early days of a regulation that's meant to be a good amount slower, but if we fast forward to the end of this year and ahead to next year, we're going to be going a lot quicker by then.

"Everyone can have their own opinions, and say and decide what they want to do. No one should complain about that or be upset about it. Every driver has their own opinions. He didn't like it, and I like it."