Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Alfa Romeo: Raikkonen's F1 future won't be discussed until late in season
Formula 1 News

Marko: Red Bull move for Russell "worth considering" if he misses out at Mercedes

By:
Co-author:
Christian Nimmervoll

Helmut Marko says a move by Red Bull for George Russell is "worth considering" should he miss out on a Mercedes Formula 1 seat, but "can't imagine" it happening.

Marko: Red Bull move for Russell "worth considering" if he misses out at Mercedes

Mercedes is currently mulling over who will partner seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in 2022, with current team-mate Valtteri Bottas's contract expiring at the end of the year.

Mercedes could opt to retain Bottas - who has helped the team win four constructors' championships since joining in 2017 - or replace him with Russell, who is the leading member of its junior programme and currently races for Williams.

Russell has said he would like to sign a multi-year deal regardless of where he ends up in 2022, having impressed throughout his time with Williams. He recently led the team to its first Q3 appearance in almost three years at the Austrian Grand Prix, and narrowly missed out on points.

Mercedes is set to make a decision between Bottas and Russell at some point over the summer. Hamilton signed a new two-year contract earlier this month, locking him in with the team until the end of 2023.

If Mercedes opted not to promote Russell and he became a free agent, Red Bull would take an interest in swooping in to sign the British driver, according to team advisor Marko.

But Marko stressed that he did not think Mercedes would make the mistake of letting Russell go, making the prospect of an approach by Red Bull highly unlikely.

"Russell is certainly worth considering with the performances he is now showing at Williams," Marko said in an exclusive interview with Autosport's sister publication Motorsport-Total.com.

George Russell, Williams FW43B

George Russell, Williams FW43B

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"The only thing is, that's so Utopian, because if Mercedes let him go, that would be such a faux pas, that I honestly can't imagine it."

PLUS: Why there's far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Marko added that he assumed Russell would be driving for Mercedes in 2022, and when asked if Red Bull would make an offer if he wasn't, replied: "If I am informed correctly, then that is not relevant."

Russell has been part of Mercedes' young driver programme since 2017, winning both the GP3 and Formula 2 titles under its wing before moving into F1 with Williams in 2019.

Red Bull has previously snatched a young driver away from Mercedes, beating it to the signing of Max Verstappen back in 2014.

Mercedes had wanted to keep current drivers' championship leader Verstappen in junior categories upon joining its programme, but Red Bull was prepared to promote him straight into an F1 seat for 2015.

"We offered Max a Formula 1 seat straight away," Marko explained.

"Mercedes wanted to put him in Formula 2. And I think the Verstappen family also fits much better with Red Bull than with Mercedes."

shares
comments

Related video

Alfa Romeo: Raikkonen's F1 future won't be discussed until late in season

Previous article

Alfa Romeo: Raikkonen's F1 future won't be discussed until late in season
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

What could have been: The F1 test chance thwarted by logistics

22 h
2
Formula 1

Brawn confident F1 drivers "will go for it" in F1 sprint races

3 h
3
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo: Raikkonen's F1 future won't be discussed until late in season

2 h
4
Formula 1

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

2 h
5
Historics

Bell beats Pastrana to Goodwood Festival of Speed Shootout honours

18 h
Latest news
Marko: Red Bull move for Russell "worth considering" if he misses out at Mercedes
F1

Marko: Red Bull move for Russell "worth considering" if he misses out at Mercedes

32m
Alfa Romeo: Raikkonen's F1 future won't be discussed until late in season
F1

Alfa Romeo: Raikkonen's F1 future won't be discussed until late in season

2 h
Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Plus
F1

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

2 h
Brawn confident F1 drivers "will go for it" in F1 sprint races
F1

Brawn confident F1 drivers "will go for it" in F1 sprint races

3 h
What could have been: The F1 test chance thwarted by logistics
F1

What could have been: The F1 test chance thwarted by logistics

22 h
Latest videos
Damage, Triple Headers & More | 2021 Austrian GP F1 Race Debrief 07:15
Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021

Damage, Triple Headers & More | 2021 Austrian GP F1 Race Debrief

Why An Audi Or Porsche Formula 1 Entry Is More Likely Than Ever Before 06:15
Formula 1
Jul 7, 2021

Why An Audi Or Porsche Formula 1 Entry Is More Likely Than Ever Before

Formula 1: Verstappen takes dominant win from Bottas, Norris at Austrian GP 07:40
Formula 1
Jul 4, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen takes dominant win from Bottas, Norris at Austrian GP

Upgrades, Second Stops & More | 2021 Styrian GP F1 Race Debrief 15:18
Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021

Upgrades, Second Stops & More | 2021 Styrian GP F1 Race Debrief

3 Ways Mercedes Can Beat Red Bull In 2021 | Formula 1 05:38
Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021

3 Ways Mercedes Can Beat Red Bull In 2021 | Formula 1

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Alfa Romeo: Raikkonen's F1 future won't be discussed until late in season
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo: Raikkonen's F1 future won't be discussed until late in season

Russell: Hamilton gets better with age ‘like a fine wine’
Formula 1

Russell: Hamilton gets better with age ‘like a fine wine’

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

George Russell More
George Russell
Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Plus
Formula 1

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Capito pleased by Williams disappointment at F1 Austrian GP Austrian GP
Formula 1

Capito pleased by Williams disappointment at F1 Austrian GP

Russell unsure Silverstone F1 sprint race will be good for Williams British GP
Formula 1

Russell unsure Silverstone F1 sprint race will be good for Williams

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull not interested in early release of Fallows to Aston Martin
Formula 1

Red Bull not interested in early release of Fallows to Aston Martin

Horner: Red Bull not sacrificing 2022 F1 car with current upgrade push
Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull not sacrificing 2022 F1 car with current upgrade push

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Plus
Formula 1

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Trending Today

What could have been: The F1 test chance thwarted by logistics
Formula 1 Formula 1

What could have been: The F1 test chance thwarted by logistics

Brawn confident F1 drivers "will go for it" in F1 sprint races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn confident F1 drivers "will go for it" in F1 sprint races

Alfa Romeo: Raikkonen's F1 future won't be discussed until late in season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo: Raikkonen's F1 future won't be discussed until late in season

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Bell beats Pastrana to Goodwood Festival of Speed Shootout honours
Historics Historics

Bell beats Pastrana to Goodwood Festival of Speed Shootout honours

De Vries hits out at "artificial" Formula E after another no-score
Formula E Formula E

De Vries hits out at "artificial" Formula E after another no-score

Why it's not unreasonable for Rossi to race on in MotoGP with VR46 in 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Why it's not unreasonable for Rossi to race on in MotoGP with VR46 in 2022

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Plus

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Forget the ridiculous ‘Mr Saturday’ tag. There’s more to George Russell than impressive qualifying statistics. This thrillingly complete young talent is driving Williams out of the doldrums even as he eyes a future at Mercedes, says LUKE SMITH

Formula 1
2 h
The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Plus

The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great

It's 50 years to the day since Pedro Rodriguez lost his life in an inconsequential sportscar race at the Norisring. To mark the anniversary, Autosport picks out the 10 greatest races of the Mexican all-rounder

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2021
Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless Plus

Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless

Silverstone will be the first trial of Formula 1's new sprint race format on Saturday, which sets the grid for Sunday's British Grand Prix. But one key decision means the history books will be unnecessarily warped for this and other repeat experiments

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2021
Why F1’s latest technical wrangling is nothing new Plus

Why F1’s latest technical wrangling is nothing new

F1 teams have been accusing each other of playing fast and loose with the technical rules for many years. And sometimes, reveals PAT SYMONDS, that provides a great excuse to fix something that wasn’t working in the first place…

Formula 1
Jul 9, 2021
Remembering Mexico's greatest F1 driver Plus

Remembering Mexico's greatest F1 driver

Pedro Rodriguez was killed 50 years ago this week, robbing Mexico of its brightest motor racing talent. A master of the Porsche 917, he had become one of the world’s top drivers, widely respected for his wet-weather ability and versatility across Formula 1 and sportscars

Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021
The small changes behind Norris’s rise to F1 stardom Plus

The small changes behind Norris’s rise to F1 stardom

Lando Norris is arguably one of F1’s drivers of the year so far – he's barely put a wheel wrong all season. His McLaren bosses speak of him having “taken the next step” to becoming even better, a point he evidenced in Austria. STUART CODLING digs into the fine details that have helped him challenge for podiums on merit

Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021
Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track Plus

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track

OPINION: Fernando Alonso's lacklustre start to his Formula 1 comeback in 2021 raised questions about whether the same Spaniard many argue is one of the best drivers of the modern era was still in there. But recent events have shown the fire still burns inside the double world champion and that he still has the belief in himself to do the job

Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021
The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals Plus

The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals

Some drivers step back entirely from motor racing when they hang up their helmets – but others, like Esteban Gutierrez, have ambitions to move from the hot seat to the c-suite. STUART CODLING gets down to business with the man blazing a trail for Mercedes in Latin America

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2021

Latest news

Marko: Red Bull move for Russell "worth considering" if he misses out at Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull move for Russell "worth considering" if he misses out at Mercedes

Alfa Romeo: Raikkonen's F1 future won't be discussed until late in season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo: Raikkonen's F1 future won't be discussed until late in season

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Brawn confident F1 drivers "will go for it" in F1 sprint races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn confident F1 drivers "will go for it" in F1 sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.