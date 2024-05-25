All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Monaco GP

Magnussen incensed after aborting Monaco F1 quali lap for "no reason"

Haas Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen was incensed by a decision to abort a Monaco Grand Prix qualifying lap that he felt was on track for a Q3 appearance.

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The Dane was heard to query a decision to pull out of a lap during Q2, in which he was slightly up on his delta from his opening outing of the session on the run up to Massenet.

He was given the command to back out as early as Beau Rivage, and instead prepare for another attempt next time out.

But this lap fell shy of his initial marker, a 1m11.725s, which consigned Magnussen to an exit from the second part of qualifying in 15th, three positions behind team-mate Nico Hulkenberg, whom he had outpaced in Q1.

Magnussen was furious with the decision, one that he reckoned was for "no reason", after coming a cropper amid traffic at the end of the session.

"We carried an extra lap of fuel in case the first push would have got traffic, we could abort and go again," Magnussen explained.  

"We left the pits with time to do that. And I started the lap in the window, I gained more than one tenth in turn one.

"So looking really good and we aborted the lap for no reason and then started the next one. I had traffic the whole lap.

"For some reason we aborted that lap, even though we were up on lap time."

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Explaining where he thought the lap might have shaken out, Magnussen noted that the Haas had the pace to contend for a Q3 berth after setting the 12th quickest time in Q1, and thus reckoned that the team had missed a "pretty big" chance to stack the odds in its favour for Sunday's race.

He hinted that this was a long-held frustration with the decision-making on the Haas pitwall, stating that it was "the same every day and weekend".

"In Turn 1 I gained more than one tenth, so I don't know," he reflected.

"I think we were up for Q3 today. It looked like we had the pace.

Read Also:

"Q1 looked like we could do that, so I feel like a pretty big opportunity missed today.

"It seems to just be the same every day and weekend. So we've got to manage it.

"We have to look into what we can do better, because we can't keep doing this."

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article F1 Monaco Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Next article Leclerc would have felt "completely stupid" without Monaco F1 pole

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Leclerc struggled to see through tears on way to Monaco GP win

Leclerc struggled to see through tears on way to Monaco GP win

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Leclerc struggled to see through tears on way to Monaco GP win
Perez surprised Magnussen not penalised for F1 Monaco GP first-lap shunt

Perez surprised Magnussen not penalised for F1 Monaco GP first-lap shunt

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Perez surprised Magnussen not penalised for F1 Monaco GP first-lap shunt
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?
Kevin Magnussen
More from
Kevin Magnussen
Hulkenberg: "Stupid" F1 Monaco crash unnecessary from Perez and Magnussen

Hulkenberg: "Stupid" F1 Monaco crash unnecessary from Perez and Magnussen

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Hulkenberg: "Stupid" F1 Monaco crash unnecessary from Perez and Magnussen
Haas F1 duo disqualified from Monaco qualifying over rear wing breach

Haas F1 duo disqualified from Monaco qualifying over rear wing breach

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Haas F1 duo disqualified from Monaco qualifying over rear wing breach
The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics

The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics
Haas F1 Team
More from
Haas F1 Team
The communication breakdown that led to Haas's Monaco F1 disqualification

The communication breakdown that led to Haas's Monaco F1 disqualification

Formula 1
Monaco GP
The communication breakdown that led to Haas's Monaco F1 disqualification
Haas faces F1 Monaco GP disqualification for rear wing breach

Haas faces F1 Monaco GP disqualification for rear wing breach

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Haas faces F1 Monaco GP disqualification for rear wing breach
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Latest news

Indy 500: Newgarden beats O’Ward for back-to-back wins

Indy 500: Newgarden beats O’Ward for back-to-back wins

INDY IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Indy 500: Newgarden beats O’Ward for back-to-back wins
Autosport Podcast: F1 Monaco GP review

Autosport Podcast: F1 Monaco GP review

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Autosport Podcast: F1 Monaco GP review
Verstappen: F1 Monaco GP was not really racing

Verstappen: F1 Monaco GP was not really racing

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Verstappen: F1 Monaco GP was not really racing
Gasly: Ocon has to change after "unnecessary" crash at F1 Monaco GP

Gasly: Ocon has to change after "unnecessary" crash at F1 Monaco GP

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Gasly: Ocon has to change after "unnecessary" crash at F1 Monaco GP

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why future engine rules proved key in deciding Alonso’s F1 future

Why future engine rules proved key in deciding Alonso’s F1 future

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By GP Racing
Why future engine rules proved key in deciding Alonso’s F1 future
Why the badly-timed Mercedes F1 struggles are tough to overcome

Why the badly-timed Mercedes F1 struggles are tough to overcome

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By GP Racing
Why the badly-timed Mercedes F1 struggles are tough to overcome
Is the Williams revival still on track?

Is the Williams revival still on track?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Is the Williams revival still on track?
The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing

The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe