Perez blames stickers, traffic for Monaco F1 qualifying "disaster"
Sergio Perez lurched from "finding the light" in Monaco Grand Prix practice to a "disaster" in Formula 1 qualifying, and blamed traffic and advertising stickers for his Q1 exit.
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
The Mexican driver managed to find his way into fifth after Saturday's earlier FP3 session, although brusquely noted that his Red Bull was "nowhere" ahead of the run-in to qualifying.
His team made duly set-up changes to the RB20, but these were not enough to help Perez progress any further into qualifying and he ultimately shook out in a lowly 18th, only outqualifying the Saubers.
Reflecting on his session, 2022 Monaco winner Perez felt that the proliferation of traffic was primarily to blame - but also reckoned that the peeling stickers that had been scrubbed off the wall by passing cars also had an effect.
"It was a disaster because firstly on my lap I encountered a lot of traffic into Turn 6, into 7 and there were some stickers laying down on the apex of 8 so I had to avoid all of that," Perez rued.
"I ended up losing a couple of tenths that would have been enough to get through. I was half a second off P1 so it was just a complete disaster, unfortunately."
Perez was almost two tenths short of breaking through into Q2, having failed to improve sufficiently on his final run of Q1 to dislodge Esteban Ocon's lap time in 15th.
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
He felt that glimmering signs of progress after FP3 had not been delivered upon, and noted that his weekend was now "over" given the notorious difficulty of passing on the Monte Carlo circuit.
"And basically, the weekend is totally over because here there is no chance to overtake unfortunately," he added.
"This morning we were finding the light. You know, I was P5. We made some more changes, but unfortunately, there were not enough to come through.
"And it hurts a lot, you know, because I think just by putting normal lap in, it would have been enough, but with the traffic that we encountered, it was really difficult."
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Hulkenberg: "Stupid" F1 Monaco crash unnecessary from Perez and Magnussen
F1 Monaco GP red-flagged as Perez and Magnussen crash
The three factors behind Verstappen overturning Perez's real Suzuka advantage
Verstappen: F1 Monaco GP was not really racing
Red Bull secures F1 chief engineer Monaghan with new contract
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?
Latest news
Indy 500: Newgarden beats O’Ward for back-to-back wins
Autosport Podcast: F1 Monaco GP review
Verstappen: F1 Monaco GP was not really racing
Gasly: Ocon has to change after "unnecessary" crash at F1 Monaco GP
Autosport Plus
Why future engine rules proved key in deciding Alonso’s F1 future
Why the badly-timed Mercedes F1 struggles are tough to overcome
Is the Williams revival still on track?
The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments