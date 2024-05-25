F1 Monaco Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc will start from pole position after topping qualifying for the 2024 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524
When is the F1 Monaco Grand Prix?
- Date: Sunday 26 May 2024
- Start time: 3:00pm local time/2:00pm BST
How can I watch Formula 1?
How can I watch the F1 Monaco GP?
- Channels: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event
- Start time: 12:30pm BST, Sunday 26 May 2024
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
When can I watch the F1 Monaco GP highlights?
- Channel: Channel 4
- Start time: 6:30pm BST, Sunday 26 May 2024
Will the F1 Monaco GP be on the radio?
Weather forecast for the F1 Monaco GP
How many laps is the F1 Monaco GP?
F1 Monaco GP starting grid
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
1'10.270
|170.957
|2
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.154
1'10.424
|170.583
|3
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.248
1'10.518
|170.356
|4
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.272
1'10.542
|170.298
|5
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.273
1'10.543
|170.296
|6
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.297
1'10.567
|170.238
|7
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.351
1'10.621
|170.108
|8
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+0.588
1'10.858
|169.539
|9
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+0.678
1'10.948
|169.324
|10
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.041
1'11.311
|168.462
|11
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.015
1'11.285
|168.523
|12
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.170
1'11.440
|168.157
|13
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+1.212
1'11.482
|168.059
|14
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+1.293
1'11.563
|167.868
|15
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.455
1'11.725
|167.489
|16
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+1.749
1'12.019
|166.805
|17
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.750
1'12.020
|166.803
|18
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+1.790
1'12.060
|166.711
|19
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+2.242
1'12.512
|165.671
|20
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+2.758
1'13.028
|164.501
|View full results
