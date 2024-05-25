F1 Monaco Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Monaco native Leclerc has been the driver to beat all weekend and that continued following a pre-qualifying engine change, as he steadily lowered the benchmark to ultimately beat McLaren's Oscar Piastri to the top spot by 0.154s.

Running its distinctive Ayrton Senna tribute livery this weekend, McLaren had been finding life difficult in low-speed sections, but when it counted Piastri ran Leclerc closest to equal his best Grand Prix qualifying result.

Leclerc's team-mate Carlos Sainz qualified third, while McLaren's Lando Norris ensured that the second row was a mirror of the first by claiming fourth.

Championship leader Max Verstappen was denied a record-breaking ninth consecutive pole position for Red Bull after a wall tap forced him to bail out of his final effort. That left him sixth, trailing George Russell's Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton, Yuki Tsunoda, Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly - with Alpine's first Q3 appearance of the year - completed the top 10.

When is the F1 Monaco Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 26 May 2024

Sunday 26 May 2024 Start time: 3:00pm local time/2:00pm BST

The eighth round of the 2024 F1 season, the Monaco GP, gets under way at 3:00pm local time on Sunday 26 May.

How can I watch the F1 Monaco GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Monaco GP.

The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with pre-race coverage starting at 12:30pm BST, ahead of the race start at 2:00pm BST.

Channels: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event Start time: 12:30pm BST, Sunday 26 May 2024

When can I watch the F1 Monaco GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Monaco GP at 6:30pm BST on Sunday. The full programme will run for two and a half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.

Channel: Channel 4

Channel 4 Start time: 6:30pm BST, Sunday 26 May 2024

Will the F1 Monaco GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Monaco GP will start at 2:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 Monaco GP

Current weather forecasts predict sunny and warm conditions in Monaco, with a low chance of rain and low winds. The temperature is expected to be 20 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

How many laps is the F1 Monaco GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 78 laps of the Circuit de Monaco, covering a total race distance of 260.286km.

