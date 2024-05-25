All Series
Formula 1 Monaco GP

F1 Monaco Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc will start from pole position after topping qualifying for the 2024 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Monaco native Leclerc has been the driver to beat all weekend and that continued following a pre-qualifying engine change, as he steadily lowered the benchmark to ultimately beat McLaren's Oscar Piastri to the top spot by 0.154s.
Running its distinctive Ayrton Senna tribute livery this weekend, McLaren had been finding life difficult in low-speed sections, but when it counted Piastri ran Leclerc closest to equal his best Grand Prix qualifying result.
Leclerc's team-mate Carlos Sainz qualified third, while McLaren's Lando Norris ensured that the second row was a mirror of the first by claiming fourth.
Championship leader Max Verstappen was denied a record-breaking ninth consecutive pole position for Red Bull after a wall tap forced him to bail out of his final effort. That left him sixth, trailing George Russell's Mercedes.
Sergio Perez endured an even worse day, however, Red Bull's number two bemoaning traffic and advertising stickers for dropping out in Q1. He will start ahead only of the Sauber duo from 18th.
Lewis Hamilton, Yuki Tsunoda, Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly - with Alpine's first Q3 appearance of the year - completed the top 10. 
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

When is the F1 Monaco Grand Prix?

  • Date: Sunday 26 May 2024
  • Start time: 3:00pm local time/2:00pm BST
The eighth round of the 2024 F1 season, the Monaco GP, gets under way at 3:00pm local time on Sunday 26 May.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.
Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 Monaco GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Monaco GP.
The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with pre-race coverage starting at 12:30pm BST, ahead of the race start at 2:00pm BST.
  • Channels: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event
  • Start time: 12:30pm BST, Sunday 26 May 2024
Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Monaco GP here.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

When can I watch the F1 Monaco GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Monaco GP at 6:30pm BST on Sunday. The full programme will run for two and a half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.
For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.
  • Channel: Channel 4 
  • Start time: 6:30pm BST, Sunday 26 May 2024

Will the F1 Monaco GP be on the radio? 

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.
Live coverage of the Monaco GP will start at 2:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sounds app. 

Weather forecast for the F1 Monaco GP

Current weather forecasts predict sunny and warm conditions in Monaco, with a low chance of rain and low winds. The temperature is expected to be 20 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

How many laps is the F1 Monaco GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 78 laps of the Circuit de Monaco, covering a total race distance of 260.286km.

F1 Monaco GP starting grid

   
1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

1'10.270

 170.957
2 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.154

1'10.424

 170.583
3 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.248

1'10.518

 170.356
4 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

+0.272

1'10.542

 170.298
5 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.273

1'10.543

 170.296
6 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.297

1'10.567

 170.238
7 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.351

1'10.621

 170.108
8 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

+0.588

1'10.858

 169.539
9 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+0.678

1'10.948

 169.324
10 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+1.041

1'11.311

 168.462
11 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+1.015

1'11.285

 168.523
12 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+1.170

1'11.440

 168.157
13 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull

+1.212

1'11.482

 168.059
14 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.293

1'11.563

 167.868
15 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+1.455

1'11.725

 167.489
16 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.749

1'12.019

 166.805
17 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes

+1.750

1'12.020

 166.803
18 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+1.790

1'12.060

 166.711
19 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+2.242

1'12.512

 165.671
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

+2.758

1'13.028

 164.501
View full results  

