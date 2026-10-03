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Race report
MotoGP Japanese GP

MotoGP Japanese GP: Marquez defeats Moreira for sprint victory

The reigning champion won a first-corner battle to triumph for Ducati

Richard Asher
Published:
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Marc Marquez closed the gap to world championship leader Jorge Martin by claiming victory in the sprint race at Motegi on Saturday.

Jorge Martin and Enea Bastianini crossed the line second and third but were both demoted a place after the finish for exceeding track limits, giving Moreira his best MotoGP finish.

KTM's Pedro Acosta was taken out of the race by Marc's brother Alex on the first lap.

The start proved decisive as Marc got away well from the middle of the front row, getting his nose ahead of Martin into the first corner. Martin tried to battle it out around the outside, but eventually had to slot back into line.

From that point on, pole man Martin would never seriously threaten Marquez, whose win allowed him to close the gap to Martin to seven points going into tomorrow's grand prix.

Another major moment in the race came just seconds after Marquez had made the early lead his own. As the field braked for Turn 3, Alex Marquez lost control of his Gresini Ducati and took out both Fabio Di Giannantonio and Acosta.

That misfortune for KTM's young hero Acosta meant a rare chance for one of the other Austrian bikes to shine. Tech3's Bastianini made the most of the opportunity after a fast start from seventh had got him ahead of the chaos that took out his factory colleague.

In third at that point was Marco Bezzecchi, but the factory Aprilia wouldn't hang onto that spot for long. The Italian was the only front-runner to opt for the medium rear tyre in the sprint, and was battling for speed throughout most of the race. He was picked off by Bastianini on lap three, then Moreira and Ai Ogura on lap five.

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

In the end, Bezzecchi did well to salvage a handful of points for sixth place, helped to some degree by Johann Zarco and Raul Fernandez battling each other hard behind him for much of the race.

There was little threat of a serious battle inside the top six once it had settled - until the final lap, that is. Suddenly things closed up between Martin, Bastianini and Moreira, with the KTM almost pulling alongside the Aprilia at the finish line.

Although the order on the circuit didn't actually change before the chequered flag, track limits penalties for Martin and Bastianini were announced in the immediate aftermath, promoting Moreira to second.

Martin and Bastianini were thus classified third and fourth, ahead of Ogura, who salvaged a reasonable home result from 11th on the grid, on what has been a tricky weekend thus far for the Trackhouse Aprilia man.

SPRINT

All Stats
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati 12

20'50.376

165.8 12
2 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda 12

+2.754

20'53.130

2.754 165.5 9
3 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia 12

+2.466

20'52.842

165.5 7
4 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM 12

+2.508

20'52.884

0.042 165.5 6
5 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia 12

+5.992

20'56.368

3.484 165.0 5
6 Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia 12

+6.984

20'57.360

0.992 164.9 4
7 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 12

+8.088

20'58.464

1.104 164.8 3
8 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 12

+8.817

20'59.193

0.729 164.7 2
9 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 12

+10.586

21'00.962

1.769 164.4 1
10 Spain F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing 54 Ducati 12

+11.129

21'01.505

0.543 164.4
11 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda 12

+13.632

21'04.008

2.503 164.0
12 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 12

+15.209

21'05.585

1.577 163.8
13 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 12

+19.873

21'10.249

4.664 163.2
14 Thailand S. Chantra Honda HRC 15 Honda 12

+19.983

21'10.359

0.110 163.2
15 Spain M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM 12

+20.469

21'10.845

0.486 163.2
16 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha 12

+21.894

21'12.270

1.425 163.0
17 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha 12

+38.442

21'28.818

16.548 161.3
18 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 12

+41.284

21'31.660

2.842 160.5
dnf Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati 11

+1 Lap

19'20.309

1 Lap 163.8 Retirement
dnf Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM 0

+12 Laps

18.721

11 Laps Accident
dnf Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 0

+12 Laps

18.872

0.151 Accident
dnf Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 0

+12 Laps

18.926

0.054 Accident
View full results

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