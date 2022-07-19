Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Pourchaire 'understands difficulty' in arranging Alfa Romeo F1 outing Next / How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season
Formula 1 / French GP Analysis

How Ferrari has slashed Red Bull’s F1 top speed advantage

Ferrari might not have been adopting Red Bull’s policy of throwing update after update at its 2022 Formula 1 car, but it has still been making important progress.

Matt Somerfield
By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
How Ferrari has slashed Red Bull’s F1 top speed advantage

In fact, a recent concerted effort to address and close down a clear deficit it had to its main championship rival has paid off, and could be significant for the title battle.

Since the start of the year, GPS data of the Red Bull RB18 and the Ferrari F1-75 showed they achieved their lap times in different ways.

The Ferrari was better in slow and medium corners, while the Red Bull stretched its legs on the straights with a significant top speed advantage.

And, as team boss Mattia Binotto readily admitted, the extent of Ferrari’s deficit – especially when the DRS was open – was something that could not be ignored.

“We had a disadvantage compared to the Red Bull no doubt, in terms of straight-line speed especially in the DRS zone,” he said.

“So in terms of the power of their DRS compared to ours, we worked a lot on it.”

That work culminated in the arrival of a new rear wing at the Canadian Grand Prix, but the team would only have enough parts available on this occasion for one of its drivers.

Charles Leclerc was selected owing to the Monegasque driver having to start the race from the back due to power unit penalties.

If he spun and broke it in the wet qualifying session, then a pit lane start for switching to the older spec would not have been a total disaster

In Montreal already it became apparent just how different the two wings were when compared with one another.

This was backed by the official speed trap figures, with Leclerc topping the charts at 342.7km/h, whilst Sainz was only able to achieve 331.3km/h.

Meanwhile, over the finish line, Leclerc topped the chart at 300.6km/h, whilst Sainz was down at 294km/h.

Ferrari F1-75 rear wing comparison

Ferrari F1-75 rear wing comparison

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The wing features several changes, with a notable reduction in the mainplane’s chord length in the central section leading to a much gentler transition toward the rolled endplates.

This contributes towards the downforce and drag reduction that has been observed, but there’s also the revisions to the beam wing to consider too, with both of the elements trimmed back towards their tips.

Read Also:

The changes made to the transition section in the outer portion of the wing is also contributing to Ferrari’s gains when it is able to deploy DRS, which is especially important when we consider qualifying.

F1 car designers always try to maximise the size of the opening, with an 85mm aperture between the mainplane and top flap permissible across the span, and this has been increased near the tip section on Ferrari’s new design.

However, it’s worth noting that this is a compromise between the competing design factors, with Ferrari previously favouring improved drag reduction when DRS was not in operation.

The changes that have been made result in a trade-off that the drivers must anticipate between their set-up choices and in the performance of the tyre over the course of a race stint.

Meanwhile, Red Bull has been finessing and optimising other facets of the RB18’s design, as it feels there’s more performance to be gained from those areas.

That said, it has, since the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, opted to remove the upper of the two beam wing elements, helping to reduce the drag being generated.

Red Bull Racing RB18 beam wing comparison

Red Bull Racing RB18 beam wing comparison

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Pourchaire 'understands difficulty' in arranging Alfa Romeo F1 outing
Previous article

Pourchaire 'understands difficulty' in arranging Alfa Romeo F1 outing
Next article

How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season

How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season
Matt Somerfield More
Matt Somerfield
The F1 wing changes helping Alpine target Mercedes Austrian GP
Formula 1

The F1 wing changes helping Alpine target Mercedes

How Williams accommodated its switch in design F1 concept Austrian GP
Formula 1

How Williams accommodated its switch in design F1 concept

What Mercedes upgrades tell us about its development path
Formula 1

What Mercedes upgrades tell us about its development path

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull: No comfort from Ferrari’s F1 reliability problems
Formula 1

Red Bull: No comfort from Ferrari’s F1 reliability problems

How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage Plus
Formula 1

How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage

Red Bull baffled by Verstappen's "strange" Austria F1 tyre deg Austrian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull baffled by Verstappen's "strange" Austria F1 tyre deg

Latest news

Why Williams wants nothing more than a boring F1 practice in France
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Williams wants nothing more than a boring F1 practice in France

Despite having run its revamped Formula 1 car for two race weekends, Williams is still well behind where it would like to be in understanding the extent of its progress.

How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season

OPINION: Formula 1 is now exactly halfway through its first season running the new cars championship owner Liberty Media set about introducing after its 2017 purchase. So, how exactly are those major rule changes really working now the evidence has mounted up?

How Ferrari has slashed Red Bull’s F1 top speed advantage
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari has slashed Red Bull’s F1 top speed advantage

Ferrari might not have been adopting Red Bull’s policy of throwing update after update at its 2022 Formula 1 car, but it has still been making important progress.

Pourchaire 'understands difficulty' in arranging Alfa Romeo F1 outing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pourchaire 'understands difficulty' in arranging Alfa Romeo F1 outing

Theo Pourchaire understand's the difficulty Alfa Romeo is having in arranging him a Formula 1 FP1 outing, and says he would rather not participate over a Formula 2 weekend. 

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season Plus

How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season

OPINION: Formula 1 is now exactly halfway through its first season running the new cars championship owner Liberty Media set about introducing after its 2017 purchase. So, how exactly are those major rule changes really working now the evidence has mounted up?

Formula 1
13 h
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage Plus

How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage

The RB5 was the first Red Bull to win a GP but, as STUART CODLING explains, the early success of the car in 2009 was somewhat against the run of form

Formula 1
Jul 17, 2022
How unshackled Albon is taking inspiration from Hamilton and Vettel Plus

How unshackled Albon is taking inspiration from Hamilton and Vettel

No longer defined by being benched by Red Bull, Alex Albon is establishing himself as a worthy successor to George Russell in the lead seat at Williams – and, as STUART CODLING explains, he’s also following the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel in using his profile to improve the lives of others

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2022
The anticipated culture change at the top of motorsport that is yet to arrive Plus

The anticipated culture change at the top of motorsport that is yet to arrive

OPINION: The FIA implemented changes to its Formula 1 race management in the wake of the controversial Abu Dhabi final last November that appeared to be the culture shift needed to restore faith in the governance of the series. However, so far in 2022, ongoing inconsistencies and a perceived lack of transparency continue to create widespread frustration

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2022
The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Plus

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

They were unnoticed by many, and eventually rendered futile due to a car problem that prevented him from starting the sprint race. But Fernando Alonso's tactics in second practice at the Austrian Grand Prix revealed that the Alpine driver is as sharp as he ever has been and wasting no opportunity to gain an advantage, which will play to his favour when his recent run of poor luck turns

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2022
The strengths and weakness of the F1 field halfway through 2022 - and what's next Plus

The strengths and weakness of the F1 field halfway through 2022 - and what's next

At the midpoint of the 2022 season, several trends have emerged with the latest breed of Formula 1 cars. Here's what each team should be focused on in the remaining races of the campaign

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2022
The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future Plus

The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future

OPINION: By winning at the Red Bull Ring last weekend, Charles Leclerc ended a 19-year victory drought for Ferrari in Austria. But it was the manner of his triumph over Max Verstappen that Formula 1 fans should savour now and recall later. Here’s why

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.