Formula 1 News

Horner: Hamilton can be "very wily" in F1 track battles

By:

Mercedes Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton can be "very wily" in his approach to racing, according to the team boss of rival Max Verstappen's Red Bull squad, Christian Horner.

Following an ill-tempered battle between Hamilton and Verstappen in Saudi Arabia last weekend, there has been an increased scrutiny on the different approaches between the two drivers.

Verstappen has been widely singled out as being more aggressive and willing to push the boundaries in wheel-to-wheel combat, while Hamilton has openly talked about wanting to be the ‘purest’ of drivers.

But Horner thinks the situation is not as clear cut as that. Instead he suggests that the way Hamilton at one point pushed Verstappen wide at the final corner during their battle in Jeddah shows he too can be just as willing to take things to the limit.

PLUS: The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race

Asked to counter suggestions that Verstappen is widely perceived as being the only one ready to risk contact in his approach to racing, Horner said: “I would ask you to look at Lewis' entrance into the final corner, he pushed Max off the same way.

“Any driver that's come through karting or raced in any category, you know that that is hard racing. That's how these kids have raced throughout their careers.

“Lewis is very wily with the way he does it sometimes. Just look at the last corner when he ran Max out wide there, and there was another corner as well, where he's opened the steering wheel - I think it was into Turn 1 too.

“These are two guys that are fighting over such fine margins, and pushing it to the boundary. And if you don't want them to have the ability to run wide, then put a gravel trap over there.”

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The fight between Hamilton and Verstappen stepped over the line at times in Jeddah, with the pair colliding at one point and two post-race time penalties being handed out to Verstappen.

Amid such an intense rivalry, there is a high probability that tensions could escalate ever further in the winner-takes-all Abu Dhabi finale, which the pair will enter level on points.

Horner is not too concerned about that situation however, and says the focus will simply be on finishing ahead with Red Bull intent on winning the championship on the track.

“I think it's winner-takes-all isn't it?” he said.

“Whoever finishes ahead is the world champion, so let's see. We've got one shot at it.

“We've got to try and beat Lewis one more time this year. The performance is with [Mercedes] at the moment, they've won three races on the bounce. They're going to be very, very competitive in Abu Dhabi.

“With the new layout, we expected them here to have a big advantage on us [in Saudi] and we've fought hard.

“We've attacked the grand prix and I think that Max was outstanding all weekend.”

Jonathan Noble
