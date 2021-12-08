Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Horner: Hamilton can be "very wily" in F1 track battles
Formula 1 News

Ricciardo: Verstappen-Hamilton title showdown ‘dream scenario’ for F1

By:

Daniel Ricciardo says Formula 1 has a “dream scenario” with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton tied on points heading into the Abu Dhabi championship showdown.

Ricciardo: Verstappen-Hamilton title showdown ‘dream scenario’ for F1

Hamilton took victory in a controversial Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last Sunday to draw level on points with Red Bull rival Verstappen ahead of the final race.

It is the first time since 1974 that the championship contenders have entered the final race of the season tied on points. Verstappen sits ahead of Hamilton in the standings as he is ahead on race victories.

Ricciardo - who was team-mates with Verstappen from 2016-2018 - said having such a close title fight was “what you hope for every year in this sport”.

“You want a battle like this,” Ricciardo said.

“You have got the veteran record holder on the one hand, and then the youngest ever winner on the other.

“It is a really cool battle and it is a great story. Obviously they are going toe-to-toe, and it is real genuine battle.

“I have some envy not being a part of it, but ultimately for the sport and as a fan of the sport, it is a dream scenario.”

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Hamilton and Verstappen have gone wheel-to-wheel and collided on multiple occasions this season, with their latest tussle in Jeddah ending in two penalties for Verstappen.

Verstappen was hit with a 10-second penalty after the race for for braking in an erratic manner when trying to give up position to Hamilton ahead of the final corner, resulting in contact between the two drivers.

This followed an earlier five-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage when he ran wide at Turn 1 defending from Hamilton.

Hamilton said that Verstappen was “over the limit” in his moves against him on Sunday, while Verstappen claimed there were too many rules in F1.

Ricciardo understood why the intensity of the flight was causing it to spill over on-track, but that the battle was ultimately only a good thing for fans.

“It is the highest pressure scenario as they are both on equal points,” Ricciardo said.

“Ultimately who wins next week will win. It’s cool, and as a fan, it is awesome. Just when you think Netflix can’t get anymore exciting!”

shares
comments

Related video

Horner: Hamilton can be "very wily" in F1 track battles
Previous article

Horner: Hamilton can be "very wily" in F1 track battles
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Verstappen nominated for BBC SPOTY World Sports Star award Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Verstappen nominated for BBC SPOTY World Sports Star award

Wolff hopes F1 avoids "messy situation" in Abu Dhabi title decider Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Wolff hopes F1 avoids "messy situation" in Abu Dhabi title decider

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year" Qatar GP Plus
Formula 1

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year"

Latest news

Ricciardo: Verstappen-Hamilton title showdown ‘dream scenario’ for F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Verstappen-Hamilton title showdown ‘dream scenario’ for F1

Horner: Hamilton can be "very wily" in F1 track battles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Hamilton can be "very wily" in F1 track battles

Horner: Red Bull wants to win the F1 title in the right way
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull wants to win the F1 title in the right way

The incidents that turned the F1 title fight ugly in Saudi Arabia
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

The incidents that turned the F1 title fight ugly in Saudi Arabia

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race Plus

The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race

OPINION: Max Verstappen has made the 2021 Formula 1 championship. He’s taken the fight to the all-conquering Mercedes squad and its dominant champion, produced driving displays few can match. But he’s been on a controversial course too, and finally crossed a particular line in Jeddah

Formula 1
18 h
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An ill-tempered Saudi Grand Prix made Formula 1 more soap opera than sporting spectacle at times, but there were some strong performances up and down the field on the world championship's first visit to Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series Plus

How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series

The inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was a race packed full of incident as Formula 1 2021's title contenders repeatedly clashed on track. Lewis Hamilton won out over Max Verstappen to level the scores heading into next weekend's Abu Dhabi finale, as Jeddah turned F1 into a drama series

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance Plus

The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance

Dropped by Red Bull last season, Alexander Albon has fought back into a Formula 1 seat with Williams. ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains what Albon has done to earn the place soon to be vacated by the highly rated George Russell

Formula 1
Dec 5, 2021
How Formula E factors could negate Red Bull's Jeddah practice gap to Mercedes Plus

How Formula E factors could negate Red Bull's Jeddah practice gap to Mercedes

Mercedes led the way in practice for Formula 1’s first race in Jeddah, where Red Bull was off the pace on both single-lap and long runs. But, if Max Verstappen can reverse the results on Saturday, factors familiar in motorsport’s main electric single-seater category could be decisive in another close battle with Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
Dec 3, 2021
Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Plus

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Earning praise from rivals has been a welcome sign that Lando Norris is becoming established among Formula 1's elite. But the McLaren driver is confident that his team's upward curve can put him in the mix to contend for titles in the future, when he's hoping the compliments will be replaced by being deemed an equal adversary

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Plus

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

After a disastrous 2020 in which it slumped to sixth in the F1 constructors' standings, Ferrari has rebounded strongly and is on course to finish third - despite regulations that forced it to carryover much of its forgettable SF1000 machine. Yet while it can be pleased with its improvement, there are still steps it must make if 2022 is to yield a return to winning ways

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations Plus

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations

OPINION: The pressure is firmly on Red Bull and Mercedes as Formula 1 2021 embarks on its final double-header. How the respective teams deal with that will be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the drivers' and constructors' championships, as Autosport's technical consultant and ex-McLaren F1 engineer explains

Formula 1
Dec 1, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.