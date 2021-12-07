Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The incidents that turned the F1 title fight ugly in Saudi Arabia
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

Horner: Red Bull wants to win the F1 title in the right way

By:

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner insists Red Bull cares how it wins the Formula 1 world championship this year, amid fears of dirty tricks ruining the Abu Dhabi showdown.

Horner: Red Bull wants to win the F1 title in the right way

A bad-tempered grand prix in Saudi Arabia, which was marred by sniping from both Red Bull and Mercedes camps - plus a collision and more controversy between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen - has pointed towards an escalation in the F1 title battle intensity.

Verstappen has shown he is not afraid to take things to the limit in his battles with Hamilton, with both teams pushing the rules to the limit, and that could spell trouble in the season finale.

But while tensions between the Mercedes and Red Bull teams are high, Horner is adamant that his squad wants to win the title in the right way.

Asked if he cared how the championship was won, Horner said: "Yes, of course we do.

"You want to win on the track. Not in a stewards' room, not in a gravel trap. You want to win it.

"It's been a tough fight all the way through the year. There's been some fantastic racing between these two drivers, and I hope that it's a fair and clean race in Abu Dhabi."

Verstappen and Hamilton are heading to the F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi tied on points, for what is effectively a winner takes all shootout.

On countback, however, Verstappen has more wins to his name, so if neither driver scores points the Dutchman will clinch the crown.

While Red Bull has seen Hamilton cut down Verstappen's points advantage with three consecutive wins, Horner insists his team is not downbeat about the way momentum appears to be with its rival.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B , Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B , Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

"There's absolutely no issue with that, we're a team that goes through it," he said. "We're going to Abu Dhabi equal on points, but leading by virtue of the number of wins.

"Who'd have thought at the beginning of the year, if you had given us this chance of one shot to win this world championship in Abu Dhabi at the last race after 21 races of an intense battle with Mercedes, I think we all as a team would have absolutely bitten your arm off for that.

"I think you guys probably would have as well, based on the dominance that we've seen the last seven years."

Red Bull is no stranger to title-deciding final rounds against other teams, having seen Sebastian Vettel come out on top in Abu Dhabi in 2010 and Brazil in 2012.

Read Also:

"It's the first time since we were last there in 2012, and 2010 with Sebastian, that rival teams have gone into the final race fighting for the drivers' world championship," he said.

"There'll be no problem in raising morale going into this final weekend. It's been a crazy race here, we've actually come out of it with a second place, and we managed to get ourselves into a lead, and lead a large percentage of the race once again.

"But Lady Luck's shining on Lewis at the moment. Ocon drove over his front wing at the start, he drove into the back of Max. You know, he's ridden his luck."

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

The incidents that turned the F1 title fight ugly in Saudi Arabia
Previous article

The incidents that turned the F1 title fight ugly in Saudi Arabia
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
McLaren to run tweaked F1 livery for Abu Dhabi GP Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

McLaren to run tweaked F1 livery for Abu Dhabi GP

Hamilton may not have gone for fastest lap if he'd seen wing damage Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Hamilton may not have gone for fastest lap if he'd seen wing damage

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Plus
Formula 1

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Verstappen: 'F1 more about penalties than racing' after Saudi controversy Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: 'F1 more about penalties than racing' after Saudi controversy

Perez: New Saudi F1 circuit is unnecessarily dangerous Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Perez: New Saudi F1 circuit is unnecessarily dangerous

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP Qatar GP Plus
Formula 1

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP

Latest news

Horner: Red Bull wants to win the F1 title in the right way
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull wants to win the F1 title in the right way

The incidents that turned the F1 title fight ugly in Saudi Arabia
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

The incidents that turned the F1 title fight ugly in Saudi Arabia

McLaren to run tweaked F1 livery for Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren to run tweaked F1 livery for Abu Dhabi GP

The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race Plus

The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race

OPINION: Max Verstappen has made the 2021 Formula 1 championship. He’s taken the fight to the all-conquering Mercedes squad and its dominant champion, produced driving displays few can match. But he’s been on a controversial course too, and finally crossed a particular line in Jeddah

Formula 1
1 h
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An ill-tempered Saudi Grand Prix made Formula 1 more soap opera than sporting spectacle at times, but there were some strong performances up and down the field on the world championship's first visit to Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series Plus

How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series

The inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was a race packed full of incident as Formula 1 2021's title contenders repeatedly clashed on track. Lewis Hamilton won out over Max Verstappen to level the scores heading into next weekend's Abu Dhabi finale, as Jeddah turned F1 into a drama series

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance Plus

The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance

Dropped by Red Bull last season, Alexander Albon has fought back into a Formula 1 seat with Williams. ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains what Albon has done to earn the place soon to be vacated by the highly rated George Russell

Formula 1
Dec 5, 2021
How Formula E factors could negate Red Bull's Jeddah practice gap to Mercedes Plus

How Formula E factors could negate Red Bull's Jeddah practice gap to Mercedes

Mercedes led the way in practice for Formula 1’s first race in Jeddah, where Red Bull was off the pace on both single-lap and long runs. But, if Max Verstappen can reverse the results on Saturday, factors familiar in motorsport’s main electric single-seater category could be decisive in another close battle with Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
Dec 3, 2021
Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Plus

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Earning praise from rivals has been a welcome sign that Lando Norris is becoming established among Formula 1's elite. But the McLaren driver is confident that his team's upward curve can put him in the mix to contend for titles in the future, when he's hoping the compliments will be replaced by being deemed an equal adversary

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Plus

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

After a disastrous 2020 in which it slumped to sixth in the F1 constructors' standings, Ferrari has rebounded strongly and is on course to finish third - despite regulations that forced it to carryover much of its forgettable SF1000 machine. Yet while it can be pleased with its improvement, there are still steps it must make if 2022 is to yield a return to winning ways

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations Plus

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations

OPINION: The pressure is firmly on Red Bull and Mercedes as Formula 1 2021 embarks on its final double-header. How the respective teams deal with that will be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the drivers' and constructors' championships, as Autosport's technical consultant and ex-McLaren F1 engineer explains

Formula 1
Dec 1, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.