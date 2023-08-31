Horner and Tost praise Lawson after Zandvoort F1 debut
Christian Horner and Franz Tost have praised Liam Lawson after his solid Formula 1 debut at the Dutch Grand Prix as a late replacement for Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri.
The Kiwi stepped into the car on Saturday and gained his initial experience in wet conditions, qualifying 20th and last, after Ricciardo was ruled out with a broken hand in an FP2 crash.
He sampled the car in the dry for the first time in the laps on the way to the grid and after the start he joined the first lap rush for intermediates.
As one of the early stoppers he briefly held fastest lap on the third lap of the race, and he ran for a while in 11th place.
PLUS: How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
However, he received a 10-second penalty as AlphaTauri had blocked Kevin Magnussen’s exit from the pits by double stacking Lawson behind team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, the delay dropping him back at his next stop.
After an eventful afternoon that at one point saw Lawson pass the ailing Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, he was eventually classified 13th of the 17 cars running at the flag.
“I mean, the poor guy getting dropped in a car he's never driven, wet, dry conditions, everything being thrown at him, I actually think he did pretty well,” says Red Bull team principal Horner.
“And he actually overtook Max [Verstappen] on Max's out lap as he changed onto the intermediate tyres at the end there.
“To finish a race like that in itself with the lack of experience that he has, I thought in very difficult circumstances he applied himself very well.”
AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost stressed that it was too early to draw any conclusions about his long-term prospects.
Liam Lawson, AlphaTauri
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
"He did a good job because it was really difficult,” the Austrian told Autosport.
“He had to go out in the wet conditions, and there were not so many laps in the dry. And he didn't make any mistakes. A very good job.
"He must wait a little bit. To come into F1 is one story, how the driver then develops and increases his performance is another story. You have to wait.”
Lawson himself admitted that the afternoon was about gaining experience in the mixed conditions.
“It was a little bit sketchy,” said the 21-year-old. “Conditions were all over the place. Rolling up to the grid it started raining, definitely wasn't the best feeling. But throughout the race I was obviously learning a huge amount.
“The first part wasn't the best. We lost a lot of time with the stacking in the pitstop, and then the penalty. So that's all part of it, obviously.
“But the second half I think I started to get a bit of feeling on the softs in clean air, and then on the inters as well. I felt a lot more comfortable than yesterday [Saturday].
“You always look back, and I'll reflect on this. And there's definitely things I would have liked to do better, but I think I'm reasonably satisfied with that.”
Liam Lawson, AlphaTauri AT04, makes a pit stop
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Regarding his brief tussle with Leclerc, he said: “Yeah, that was quite eventful, to be fair. I think he was struggling a lot on the softs. At the time I passed him, he just passed me back down the straight.
“So it was a little bit frustrating, but obviously, it's good to get experience. I feel like I had experience of every situation in that race with multiple pitstops, wheel-to-wheel racing, rain, dry. So it was a good learning experience.”
Lawson will continue to deputise for Ricciardo at this weekend's Italian GP and until further notice while the Australian recovers from surgery on his hand.
Related video
Mercedes still making big strides despite 2024 F1 focus - Shovlin
Aston Martin: No doubts about Stroll's F1 future at the team
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
Ricciardo undergoes surgery and "metal work" on hand injury
Ricciardo undergoes surgery and "metal work" on hand injury Ricciardo undergoes surgery and "metal work" on hand injury
Lawson will have to “relearn everything” in dry F1 debut at Dutch GP
Lawson will have to “relearn everything” in dry F1 debut at Dutch GP Lawson will have to “relearn everything” in dry F1 debut at Dutch GP
Horner: Ricciardo should be targeting Singapore comeback
Horner: Ricciardo should be targeting Singapore comeback Horner: Ricciardo should be targeting Singapore comeback
Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury
Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
Latest news
Why Aprilia is “on another level” after Friday at the MotoGP Catalan GP
Why Aprilia is “on another level” after Friday at the MotoGP Catalan GP Why Aprilia is “on another level” after Friday at the MotoGP Catalan GP
The five key stages in Bortoleto's 2023 Formula 3 title charge
The five key stages in Bortoleto's 2023 Formula 3 title charge The five key stages in Bortoleto's 2023 Formula 3 title charge
F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Italian GP practice
F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Italian GP practice F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Italian GP practice
F1 Italian GP: Sainz fastest from Norris as Perez crashes in FP2
F1 Italian GP: Sainz fastest from Norris as Perez crashes in FP2 F1 Italian GP: Sainz fastest from Norris as Perez crashes in FP2
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors
The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.