Aston Martin: No doubts about Stroll's F1 future at the team
Aston Martin Formula 1 team principal Mike Krack has insisted there are no doubts about the future of Lance Stroll and that he will race for the team in 2024.
Stroll has struggled all season to match the form of team-mate Fernando Alonso, although circumstances have also often hampered his weekends, such as the team's decision to keep him out on slicks during the wet early laps in the Dutch GP.
Paddock gossip has suggested that Stroll might be considering his future as an F1 driver, although he has laughed off the idea that he might move into tennis.
It is understood that Aston Martin Group CEO Martin Whitmarsh has been sounding out frontrunning drivers, adding to question marks over Stroll's longer-term future in the camp, although it would be logical for any team to be looking at the driver market for 2025 and beyond.
However, Krack insisted Stroll will be alongside Alonso in 2024.
"It's Monza, it's driver silly season and it's a bit boring at the moment," said Krack. "I think we don't have any such debate at the moment. We will be fine next year with the two drivers."
Asked by Autosport about Stroll's commitment, he said: "I think we have seen over the last week a very hard-working driver, trying to analyse every little detail where he can improve, being in the simulator, driving a lot, so I think there's nothing that goes in that direction."
Krack stressed the margin between Alonso and Stroll is not as big as their results might suggest.
"There is not a marked gap in performance, there is a marked gap in points," he said. "And then it's important to separate between the two. We as a team are analysing the season, from both perspectives, from both drivers.
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
"And I think we, as a team, need to do a much, much better job on that side of the garage, on race strategy, but also we had reliability issues, and it was always hitting that car. So that is something we need to do much, much better."
Krack cited the Dutch GP as an example of the team making Stroll's life more difficult: "We have to look back at the strategy that we have adopted in Zandvoort. I think Lance had a strong weekend up until then.
"But as a team, we have to take responsibility for a call that was just not decisive enough, which ruined his race.
"And we need to get better in such situations. Obviously, it doesn't help him, but as a team, we should have done a better job there."
Asked if there was a characteristic of the AMR23 that Stroll doesn't like, he said: "I think when you look at the last qualifying sessions, Q1 in Zandvoort for example, there was nothing between them.
"So I don't think that there is any particular characteristic that will be different for him than for Fernando."
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Krack also said the team doesn't regard Alonso differently because he's a world champion.
"That was the same before," he said. "We had a four-time world champion [Sebastian Vettel]. So we don't look at it like you do, in terms of who has won how many championships.
"We brought a driver of that class to take steps as a team. And I think we all learned from having Fernando, and the same goes for Lance.
"So from that point of view, it's all normal, and we need to also learn from that experience, and that is something that we do on the driver side and on the team side."
He added: "I think in general between drivers there is a certain gap that you would say is not normal, but circumstantial. Sometimes you have a bit of traffic, sometimes one has a glitch in one corner.
"But normally I think the drivers are within three tenths."
Horner and Tost praise Lawson after Zandvoort F1 debut
F1 team bosses say 'pay driver' model is dead
Drugovich lands FP1 outing with Aston Martin at F1 Italian GP
Drugovich lands FP1 outing with Aston Martin at F1 Italian GP Drugovich lands FP1 outing with Aston Martin at F1 Italian GP
F1 teams surprised by FIA's Spa shootout tyre call
F1 teams surprised by FIA's Spa shootout tyre call F1 teams surprised by FIA's Spa shootout tyre call
The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition
The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition
Aston Martin using 2024 F1 car findings to upgrade 2023 machine
Aston Martin using 2024 F1 car findings to upgrade 2023 machine Aston Martin using 2024 F1 car findings to upgrade 2023 machine
Alonso explored his “overtake of the month” in Dutch F1 practice
Alonso explored his “overtake of the month” in Dutch F1 practice Alonso explored his “overtake of the month” in Dutch F1 practice
Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory
Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory
Latest news
Why Aprilia is “on another level” after Friday at the MotoGP Catalan GP
Why Aprilia is “on another level” after Friday at the MotoGP Catalan GP Why Aprilia is “on another level” after Friday at the MotoGP Catalan GP
The five key stages in Bortoleto's 2023 Formula 3 title charge
The five key stages in Bortoleto's 2023 Formula 3 title charge The five key stages in Bortoleto's 2023 Formula 3 title charge
F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Italian GP practice
F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Italian GP practice F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Italian GP practice
F1 Italian GP: Sainz fastest from Norris as Perez crashes in FP2
F1 Italian GP: Sainz fastest from Norris as Perez crashes in FP2 F1 Italian GP: Sainz fastest from Norris as Perez crashes in FP2
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors
The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.