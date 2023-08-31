Subscribe
Previous / Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Next / Horner and Tost praise Lawson after Zandvoort F1 debut
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Mercedes still making big strides despite 2024 F1 focus - Shovlin

Mercedes is taking “strides” with the development of its 2023 Formula 1 car even though the team’s “entire focus” is on challenging Red Bull next season, according to Andrew Shovlin.

Matt Kew
By:
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, with Andrew Shovlin, Trackside Engineering Director, Mercedes-AMG

For the Dutch Grand Prix last weekend, Mercedes equipped its W14 machine with a revised floor edge, sidepod inlet and beam wing - all devised to chiefly improve performance at the rear of the car.

In part, the arrival of these new components is to help sustain the team for the eight non-European races at the end of the season, for which the costs of freighting upgrades are considerably higher.

Despite 13 of the scheduled 22 rounds now having run, and with teams placing increasing emphasis on developing next year’s car, Mercedes is finding more aerodynamic performance with the W14.

Trackside engineering director Shovlin said: “I think we're making reasonable strides in development still.

“But it's still a busy period of the year because the teams are trying to get the packages on the car that are going to take them through that flyaway region. I think it will all slow down in the relatively near future.

“But we have made some pretty significant changes to the design of the car, and that's actually opening up a bit of performance aerodynamically. So, we are still finding good performance on the W14.”

Shovlin clarified that none of the new parts could be directly linked to George Russell qualifying third at Zandvoort as the driver said he had bounced back from a difficult run of one-lap form.

George Russell, Mercedes W14

George Russell, Mercedes W14

Photo by: Erik Junius

He also countered the suggestion from Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, who feared that dominant force Red Bull could not be caught during the current rules cycle that runs until 2026.

Shovlin instead said that the “entire focus” of Mercedes was on challenging Red Bull from as soon as next year, with the team allocating resources to 2024 since the cost cap meant it could no longer spend its way to success in the shorter term.

“We certainly don't think like [Leclerc] because our ambition is to be challenging for a championship next year,” said Shovlin. “We're optimistic that we can do that.

“We're still understanding a lot about these regulations.

Read Also:

“What we would say, though, is where we work with this car and in the constraints of the cost cap, we realise we're not going to be able to shut down that gap to Red Bull this year.

“But our entire focus is on making sure we can challenge them next year.”

shares
comments

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Horner and Tost praise Lawson after Zandvoort F1 debut
Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
Aston Martin using 2024 F1 car findings to upgrade 2023 machine

Aston Martin using 2024 F1 car findings to upgrade 2023 machine

Formula 1
Italian GP

Aston Martin using 2024 F1 car findings to upgrade 2023 machine Aston Martin using 2024 F1 car findings to upgrade 2023 machine

F1 team bosses say 'pay driver' model is dead

F1 team bosses say 'pay driver' model is dead

Formula 1
Italian GP

F1 team bosses say 'pay driver' model is dead F1 team bosses say 'pay driver' model is dead

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Mercedes More
Mercedes
What we learned about Hamilton from his new Mercedes F1 deal

What we learned about Hamilton from his new Mercedes F1 deal

Formula 1
Italian GP

What we learned about Hamilton from his new Mercedes F1 deal What we learned about Hamilton from his new Mercedes F1 deal

"Unfinished business" motivated Hamilton to extend Mercedes F1 deal

"Unfinished business" motivated Hamilton to extend Mercedes F1 deal

Formula 1
Italian GP

"Unfinished business" motivated Hamilton to extend Mercedes F1 deal "Unfinished business" motivated Hamilton to extend Mercedes F1 deal

Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP

Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet

Latest news

How 'sofa racer' Bagnaia is finding the edge on his MotoGP rivals

How 'sofa racer' Bagnaia is finding the edge on his MotoGP rivals

MGP MotoGP
Catalan GP

How 'sofa racer' Bagnaia is finding the edge on his MotoGP rivals How 'sofa racer' Bagnaia is finding the edge on his MotoGP rivals

IndyCar fuel save secrets explained: The science behind Dixon's magic

IndyCar fuel save secrets explained: The science behind Dixon's magic

INDY IndyCar
Gateway

IndyCar fuel save secrets explained: The science behind Dixon's magic IndyCar fuel save secrets explained: The science behind Dixon's magic

What we learned about Hamilton from his new Mercedes F1 deal

What we learned about Hamilton from his new Mercedes F1 deal

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

What we learned about Hamilton from his new Mercedes F1 deal What we learned about Hamilton from his new Mercedes F1 deal

Verstappen: Red Bull F1 car not designed around my driving style

Verstappen: Red Bull F1 car not designed around my driving style

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Verstappen: Red Bull F1 car not designed around my driving style Verstappen: Red Bull F1 car not designed around my driving style

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors 

The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors 

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
GP Racing

The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors  The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors 

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe