F1 team bosses: We must listen to the fans' opinions in survey
Formula 1 / Russian GP News

Haas confirms Schumacher and Mazepin for 2022 F1 season

By:

Haas has announced that Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin will continue with the team for a second Formula 1 season in 2022.

Haas confirms Schumacher and Mazepin for 2022 F1 season

Schumacher and Mazepin both graduated from Formula 2 to F1 with Haas for the 2021 season, and were widely expected to continue for next year.

In a statement made ahead of Mazepin’s home grand prix in Russia this weekend, Haas confirmed it would be running with an unchanged line-up next season.

“We knew we wanted continuity behind the wheel in 2022 and I’m happy to confirm exactly that with Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin competing for Uralkali Haas F1 Team next year,” said team principal Gunther Steiner.

“2021 has afforded both drivers the opportunity to learn Formula 1 – and as rookies – they’ve done a lot of that this year.

“It’s been a tough season for sure with the package we’ve had, but at the same time they’ve both embraced the challenge and worked closely with the team to learn our processes and adapt to the rigours of a Formula 1 campaign and all that brings – both internally and externally.

“Now as we look ahead to the 2022 season, we’re confident we can move forward as a team and give Mick and Nikita a competitive race package to make the next step in their Formula 1 careers.”

More to follow.

