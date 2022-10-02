Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Verstappen blames anti-stall for poor F1 Singapore GP start Next / Perez explains "miscommunication" with F1 safety car during Singapore GP
Formula 1 / Singapore GP News

Ferrari sees two penalties for Perez on Singapore GP safety car infringement

Ferrari Formula 1 team principal Mattia Binotto believes Sergio Perez could face two penalties for not keeping within 10 car lengths of the safety car during the Singapore Grand Prix.

Haydn Cobb
By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari sees two penalties for Perez on Singapore GP safety car infringement

Race winner Perez faced an FIA stewards investigation for not sticking to within 10 car lengths behind the safety car during a race restart. Perez was given a five-second penalty and a reprimand for two incident of not staying within 10 car lengths behind the safety car, but kept the win by 2.595s from Charles Leclerc.

But Ferrari boss Binotto says he's "curious" about the investigation because his team feels Perez potentially broke the rule on two occasions, which could have resulted in the Mexican being given the penalty twice.

Binotto, who referenced Antonio Giovinazzi getting a similar penalty, wanted to wait for the investigation outcome before judging the incidents, but hoped for a penalty to hand Leclerc the win.

"We need to wait on the stewards decision which will be at 23.55pm, I am very curious to see, there were two infringements behind the safety car, so it can twice be a penalty. But we can only trust on what they will decide," Binotto told Sky Sports F1 before the outcome of Perez's hearing with the stewards.

"We believe that's the infringement, the last time it happened I think it was Giovinazzi in 2020, which was a five-second penalty [Giovinazzi got a 10-second penalty for driving too close to a crane behind the safety car in the 2019 Singapore GP].

"Again we are not there, we won't participate in the summons, so it is difficult for us to judge. So we will simply wait and hopefully it can change the final result today."

The Safety Car Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

The Safety Car Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner doesn't believe Perez would be penalised as he felt there are mitigating circumstances due to the F1 cars being spread out at the time while trying to maintain temperature in their tyres.

"They've heard his side of the story. But I think there's so many precedents that we've seen, even in recent past where there's been a concertina going on both up and down the field, we see it. We've seen it even on formation laps," Horner said.

"I think, again, the mitigating surfaces were that the safety car was just driving so slow. And they'd spent what 30-odd laps on inter tyres, they're all out there on a set of slicks.

"You could hear Checo screaming to get [on], because they pick him up first. So he got no temperature in his tyres. I'd be absolutely amazed if there was anything."

Earlier in the season, Sebastian Vettel faced an investigation for the same offence at the Canadian GP and avoided a penalty because he re-closed the gap and other drivers were also allowing large gaps to be created behind the safety car.

shares
comments
Verstappen blames anti-stall for poor F1 Singapore GP start
Previous article

Verstappen blames anti-stall for poor F1 Singapore GP start
Next article

Perez explains "miscommunication" with F1 safety car during Singapore GP

Perez explains "miscommunication" with F1 safety car during Singapore GP
Haydn Cobb More
Haydn Cobb
2022 F1 Japanese GP – How to watch, session timings and more Singapore GP
Formula 1

2022 F1 Japanese GP – How to watch, session timings and more

Perez penalised but keeps Singapore GP win after stewards investigation Singapore GP
Formula 1

Perez penalised but keeps Singapore GP win after stewards investigation

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Plus
Formula Regional European Championship

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Latest news

2022 F1 Japanese GP – How to watch, session timings and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Japanese GP – How to watch, session timings and more

Formula 1 continues its Asia tour with a first Japanese Grand Prix in three years, which presents Max Verstappen with another chance to seal the title.

Leclerc sees final F1 races as Ferrari strategy testbed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc sees final F1 races as Ferrari strategy testbed

Charles Leclerc wants Ferrari to use the final races of the 2022 Formula 1 season as a testbed for nailing its strategy execution.

10 things we learned from the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix

Formula 1's first Singapore Grand Prix since 2019 took a while to get underway, but once it did it produced a multitude of talking points. Here the 10 things we learned from the Singapore GP, both on and off the circuit.

Russell: Mercedes "had to try something" with Singapore F1 slick tyre gamble
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes "had to try something" with Singapore F1 slick tyre gamble

George Russell says Mercedes "had to try something" with his unsuccessful gamble to switch from intermediate to slick tyres during Formula 1's wet-dry Singapore GP.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

A testing return to the Singapore Grand Prix in tricky conditions created plenty of hazards and mistakes for the Formula 1 drivers to fall into. That partly explains a number of low scores, including from a handful of high profile runners, allowing others to take a starring role under the floodlights

Formula 1
7 h
The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in F1's 2022 Singapore GP Plus

The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in F1's 2022 Singapore GP

In a marathon Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Sergio Perez’s victory was only assured hours after the race due to a stewards investigation. Throughout the contest the Red Bull driver impressively held off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in changing conditions to see the Mexican pull out enough of an advantage to negate his post-race penalty

Formula 1
8 h
The time-honoured manufacturer model that can't apply to all F1 teams Plus

The time-honoured manufacturer model that can't apply to all F1 teams

What happens, asks MATT KEW, if the old adage of win on a Sunday, sell on a Monday is no longer true for F1 manufacturers?

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2022
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Plus

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2022
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Plus

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance Plus

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance

Nyck de Vries appeared to have missed his opportunity to break into Formula 1 as he was passed over for more exciting talents who have now become frontrunners and title fighters. But after catching the eye outside of the F1 sphere, before his stunning impromptu grand prix debut in Italy, will it lead to a delayed full-time race seat?

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment? Plus

Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment?

The Singapore Grand Prix has, explains BEN EDWARDS, played an important role in Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 career. As the series returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the first time in three years, he faces the latest challenge with an underperforming Mercedes car

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2022
Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals Plus

Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals

Although Ferrari's chances of title glory in 2022 have evaporated, chairman John Elkann expects the team to have chalked up both championships by 2026. Both require drivers to play the team game and, having now become more comfortable with the F1-75, Carlos Sainz may be Ferrari's key to title glory

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.