2022 F1 world championship standings after the Singapore GP
Ferrari sees two penalties for Perez on Singapore GP safety car infringement
Formula 1 / Singapore GP News

Verstappen blames anti-stall for poor F1 Singapore GP start

Max Verstappen says encountering anti-stall during his start for Formula 1’s Singapore Grand Prix after releasing the clutch led to his poor getaway off the line.

Megan White
By:
Verstappen blames anti-stall for poor F1 Singapore GP start

The Red Bull driver fell from eighth on the grid to 12th by Turn 1 after his car almost went into anti-stall mode.

He fought back through the pack but spun while attempting a pass on Lando Norris on lap 40, forcing him to pit again and returning to the track in 13th.

Verstappen eventually finished one place higher than he started, but said it is "not where we want to be".

He also said his torrid Sunday was partly down to his struggles in qualifying, where he was forced to abort what could have been a pole-winning lap as he was running low on fuel.

Verstappen said: "Yeah I dropped the clutch and anti-stall, so I need to analyse why that happened, but of course you lose a lot of spots.

"From there, I tried to pass a few people, some worked, but then you get stuck in a little bit of a train. Everyone has their tyres up to temperature so it's really hard to follow.

"Then of course we were a bit lucky, some people had a few mistakes.

"We were in fifth, tried to go for fourth to pass Lando and, as soon as I got alongside him I braked, not even late, but I bottomed out because I was struggling already a lot there with bottoming and being offline it was probably even more bumpy.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

"So, as soon as I braked, the front wheels jumped into the air, and that was it, I just went straight on.

"I had to box again because of the massive vibrations, put new tyres on and come from last back into the points.

"It's not where we want to be, but it already of course starts from yesterday, you put yourself in a spot like that and it can either work brilliantly, you can drive back to the front, or it's very frustrating, like we had."

Asked whether passing Sebastian Vettel for seventh on the last lap was any consolation, Verstappen added: "Better than eighth, but it's not what I'm here for, not with a car like that, what we showed in practice, it's just incredibly messy."

2022 F1 world championship standings after the Singapore GP
2022 F1 world championship standings after the Singapore GP
Ferrari sees two penalties for Perez on Singapore GP safety car infringement

Ferrari sees two penalties for Perez on Singapore GP safety car infringement
Autosport.com
