Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Ferrari F1 staff exits not as big a worry as on-track "disaster" - Leclerc

Charles Leclerc says Ferrari's off-track situation is not as big a worry for him as his own on-track "disaster" so far this Formula 1 season.

Jonathan Noble
The Monegasque driver has scored just six points in 2023, for seventh place in Saudi Arabia, after being forced out of the races in Bahrain and Australia.

But as well as his Ferrari squad facing challenges in making its SF-23 car quicker, the Maranello outfit has faced upheaval with the resignation of senior figures including car concept chief David Sanchez and sporting director Laurent Mekies.

The staffing upheaval has added to the headaches that team principal Frederic Vasseur faces in moving the team forwards, but Leclerc says he has no alarm bells going off in his head.

Asked by Autosport if he was worried about the on-track struggles and off-track situation, Leclerc said: "Well, let's be honest, if we are speaking on track, the performance is not where we want it to be the first part of the season. The first three races for me were a disaster.

"But these three weeks I think it was good to reset, to look a little bit at the things where we can optimise the package that we have.

"Then off track, of course, there is a restructuring for the team and that's clear. We had a really good relationship with Laurent. But we all understand in the team that this opportunity is right to take, as it's a really good opportunity for him. So it's like this.

"But the team is more than one person. And yeah, I'm very confident for the future with Fred having what he has in mind. I'm really confident."

Leclerc said he had total faith in what Vasseur has planned to change the fortunes at Ferrari, having been reassured by his new team boss about his vision for the future.

"I think he has been open with what he wants to achieve and the way he wants to achieve it," he said.

"This gives me the confidence probably more than ever. So as much as obviously it's moving, I'm confident for the future."

Mercedes rumours

Leclerc has found himself at the centre of recent rumours linking him to Mercedes amid the ongoing struggles he is facing at Ferrari.

But he dismissed any suggestion of having talked to the German car manufacturer, as he said he maintained total faith in Ferrari.

Asked if he had had talks with Mercedes, Leclerc said: "No, not yet. Not for the moment. So for now, I am fully focused on the project I am at today: which is Ferrari. As I said, I fully trust and I'm confident for the future. Then we'll see."

Leclerc reckoned that, in spite of everything Ferrari faced right now, he was convinced it had the capacity to recover.

"Considering the step that there is to make, it is a really big one," he said. "On this, we are completely aware, and I'm the first one to be aware of it.

"But if I need to choose one team that can do that, it's Ferrari. I know what's going on inside and what we are trying to achieve, and I am confident on that."

